Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka forced to withdraw from Toronto tournament due to visa issue
Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka has been forced to withdraw from the National Bank Open in Toronto after her visa application to enter Canada was rejected, she wrote on Twitter.
Nick Kyrgios made tennis history as he won the men's singles and doubles titles at the same tournament
On Monday, Kyrgios became the first player ever to win the Citi Open men's singles and doubles titles in the same year.
Serena Williams claims her first singles win in more than a year at the Canadian Open
Serena Williams won her first singles match in 430 days on Monday as she defeated Spain's Nuria Párrizas Díaz 6-4 6-3 at the Canadian Open in Toronto.
Tennis-Serena advances in Toronto, joins Rybakina and Halep in second round
TORONTO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Three-times winner Serena Williams moved into the Toronto Open second round with a 6-3 6-4 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz on Monday while Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and Simona Halep also advanced.
Frances Tiafoe reflects on inspirational friendship with Serena Williams
In a recent interview, U.S. tennis star Frances Tiafoe reflected on what being friends with Serena Williams meant ahead of her retirement announcement. After Serena Williams announced her retirement from the tennis world in Vogue, in her own words, using a full-page front cover spread — saying goodbye the way only icons can — the tennis world began to process a court without Serena.
'The Serena effect is like a tsunami!': Williams' shock retirement announcement sparks 'unprecedented' demand for US Open tickets... with some fans trying to resell their $35 opening night seats for $7,000!
Very few athletes are so enormous in stature that they carry their own gravitational fields. Serena Williams is undoubtedly one of them, and today showed another example of the 'Serena effect', after Williams, arguably the greatest tennis player in history, announced she would retire following this year's US Open. Speaking...
SkySports
National Bank Open: Andy Murray beaten in Toronto | Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans through to second round
Andy Murray lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men's No 1 Cameron Norrie progressed. Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening's feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.
SheKnows
A Look Back at All 23 of Serena Williams’ Epic Grand Slam Championship Wins
Serena Williams is a rarity. Not only has she broken records and stood atop her sport as an undeniable champion, but she also transcended pop culture in such a way that we’d never seen before. The decorated athlete, businesswoman, and unassailable GOAT has built an unmatched career in the Open Era of tennis — where it all started. The news of Williams’ upcoming retirement following the 2022 US Open has given a lot of her longtime fans and supporters, ourselves included, pause. We thought back on everything the queen of the court has done, but nothing can match her collection of Grand Slam titles.
FOX Sports
Kyrgios wins in Montreal, faces No. 1 Medvedev in 2nd round
MONTREAL (AP) — Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced at the National Bank Open on Tuesday, beating Argentina’s Sebastian Baez 6-4, 6-4 in an opening-round match and setting up a second-round showdown with top-ranked Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Kyrgios is coming off a victory at last week's Citi Open...
FOX Sports
Serena Williams: 23 Grand Slam singles titles and much more
Serena Williams acknowledged Tuesday that she will be stepping away from her professional tennis career soon. She turns 41 next month, shortly after the U.S. Open ends in New York. Williams has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles along with 14 major championships in doubles, all with her older sister,...
Tennis-Transformed Kyrgios completes Washington double
Aug 7 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios ended a three-year title drought with a dominant victory over Yoshito Nishioka at the Citi Open on Sunday and the Australian said he was stunned at his "incredible transformation" over the last year.
Three-time champ Andy Murray bundled out in Montreal as Cameron Norrie wins
Three-time champion Andy Murray has lost in straight sets in the first round of the National Bank Open as British men’s number one Cameron Norrie progressed.Murray, who won the tournament in 2015 following earlier victories in 2009 and 2010, finally got underway against American Taylor Fritz in Tuesday evening’s feature match after they were delayed a day earlier by rain in Montreal.The Scot was overwhelmed by the 10th seed’s power in the first set before fighting back hard in the second, with his frustration getting the better of him as he smashed his racket on the court several times.Sir Andy...
theScore
Samsonova beats Kanepi to claim Citi Open title
WASHINGTON (AP) — Liudmila Samsonova hit 10 aces and won her second career WTA title by coming back to beat sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Citi Open on Sunday. Samsonova is a 23-year-old Russian currently ranked 60th after needing to sit out part of the season,...
Tennis-Kyrgios sets up Medvedev clash, Fritz bounces Murray in Montreal
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Nick Kyrgios kept his recent hot streak alive with a 6-4 6-4 win over Sebastian Baez at the Canadian Open on Tuesday to set up a mouthwatering second-round showdown with world number one Daniil Medvedev.
