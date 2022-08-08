Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
WLFI.com
Daily Fuel Tracker 18
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on State Street has gas for...
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
WLFI.com
Camp Frenzy: Frankfort
Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year. As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLFI.com
Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs. Let's...
WLFI.com
Purdue Federal Credit Union named No.1 Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A local credit union is the best in the state of Indiana. Purdue Federal Credit Union has been named the No.1 credit union in the state of Indiana on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions 2022. Forbes and Statista based an independent survey...
indyschild.com
6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis
It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
WLFI.com
Cass County family will be recognized at Indiana State Fair
Cass County family will be honored at Indiana State Fair. Scott Farms in Cass County will be recognized at the Indiana State Fair. The farm was selected as one of the 2022 Indiana State Fair Featured Farmers. The program honors Hoosier farmers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLFI.com
Tippecanoe County Restoration Program is the second ever in the state
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Restoration Program at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is the second program of its kind in the state. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stops by the station to tell us more in this week's edition of Sunday with the Sheriff. Goldsmith told News 18 that the department's quality correctional care staff and Valley Oaks Health have teamed up in this program since the spring.
Hagerstown Little League advances to regional championship as Indiana representative
UPDATE: Hagerstown advanced to the Great Lakes regional championship game on Tuesday after beating Team Kentucky 3-1 and now have a chance to advance to the Little League World Series. The game began on Monday but was rescheduled due to rain. The regional championship game will be played at 4 p.m. Thursday in Whitestown and […]
Central Indiana rescue helping senior dogs live out their golden years
INDIANAPOLIS — It's heartbreaking when a dog owner has to surrender their senior dog because they can no longer care for them, but a shelter is not where you hope an aging pup lives out their final days. Indianapolis resident Chelle Allen started her own rescue, called Silver Snout...
fox32chicago.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Kankakee County, parts of northwest Indiana
KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. - The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for northeastern Kanakee County, northern Newton County in Indiana and southern Lake County in Indiana. The warning is in effect until 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Torrential rainfall is expected with this storm, which can lead to flash flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLFI.com
August 10, 6:30 AM Weather Forecast Update – A sunny day expected with near-average temperatures
(WLFI) – Good Wednesday morning! This morning all of the area is dry we will remain dry for today as high pressure settles into the viewing area. Areas of cloud cover will begin to dissipate later. This morning’s lows are ranging from the mid to upper 50s to the northwest to low 60s from Lafayette to Peru and southward.
Hummel reflects on state of Purdue basketball
Hummel visited Fort Wayne during Wednesday's "Bigger than Basketball" fundraiser.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Steamy weekend with isolated storms
INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass is expected this weekend with heat indices topping out at 95-100 degrees. Stay well hydrated if you have outdoor plans today. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures top out near 90 degrees. Clouds will develop with the heat of the afternoon, and there will be enough excess energy in the atmosphere to fuel a few afternoon pop-up storms. Severe storms are not expected.
End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call
ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
WIBC.com
Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town
What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
WIBC.com
Firefighters: Fire at Indy SW Side Construction Site Could Burn for Several Days
INDIANAPOLIS–A fire is being reported this morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Firefighters say it is on West Morris Street between Holt Road and Belmont Avenue. Lots of trees somehow caught on fire. “It looks to be the product of a construction site. This used to be the...
Fellow soldiers travel from across the U.S. to honor fallen Elwood officer
FISHERS, Ind. — On Friday a visitation was held for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz. The 24-year-old Army veteran and Fishers native was killed last Sunday in the line of duty. For five hours, people from across the country came to ITOWN Church in Fishers to pay their respects, including law enforcement officers from as […]
WLFI.com
Sheriff says mental health resources for incarcerated inadequate in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The investigation of Sunday's White County homicide has placed one person is in custody awaiting charges. White County Sheriff Bill Brooks says of the last six homicide suspects in White County, drug use was a factor in three cases. Two have had mental health play a part.
Comments / 0