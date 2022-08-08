ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Daily Fuel Tracker 18

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 is helping you out by tracking down the lowest gas prices on both sides of the river. In Lafayette, the Circle K on Ferry Street has gas for $3.45 a gallon. In West Lafayette, the Speedway on State Street has gas for...
LAFAYETTE, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Camp Frenzy: Frankfort

Camp Frenzy: The Frankfort Hotdogs look forward to seeing steady progress throughout the year. As we count down the days till high school football returns we are going to continue to look at how schools around our area are preparing. Up next on our Camp Frenzy tour we're going to take a look at the Frankfort Hot Dogs.
FRANKFORT, IN
indyschild.com

6 Best Apple Orchards for Apple Picking near Indianapolis

It’s apple season! As fall begins to approach Indianapolis, it’s time to get ready for one of the season’s best activities: Visiting an apple orchard for apple picking!. Most apple orchards near Indianapolis open in mid to late August and continue offering apple picking until late October.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Tippecanoe County Restoration Program is the second ever in the state

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Restoration Program at the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is the second program of its kind in the state. Sheriff Bob Goldsmith stops by the station to tell us more in this week's edition of Sunday with the Sheriff. Goldsmith told News 18 that the department's quality correctional care staff and Valley Oaks Health have teamed up in this program since the spring.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Steamy weekend with isolated storms

INDIANAPOLIS — A very warm and humid air mass is expected this weekend with heat indices topping out at 95-100 degrees. Stay well hydrated if you have outdoor plans today. Skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon as temperatures top out near 90 degrees. Clouds will develop with the heat of the afternoon, and there will be enough excess energy in the atmosphere to fuel a few afternoon pop-up storms. Severe storms are not expected.
FOX59

End of watch: Fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz answers final call

ELWOOD, Ind. — On Saturday, fallen Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz was laid to rest. As people around the globe join in mourning the loss of the 24-year-old, thousands lined the procession route as he was led to his final resting place. “It gets harder each time, losing another brother or sister,” said Rob […]
ELWOOD, IN
WIBC.com

Map Shows The “Most Notable” Person From Every Indiana Town

What do Michael Jackson, Steve McQueen, James Dean and Larry Bird all have in common? They are all from Indiana… at least they were born here. Who is the most notable person from your hometown? An interactive map shows every city on the planet and who is the most famous person from there. The map is showing birthplaces of the most “notable people” around the world. Data has been processed to show only one person for each unique geographic location with the highest notability rank. To view the entire map, click here.
INDIANA STATE

