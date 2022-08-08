ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

03-15-21-31-33

(three, fifteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-three)

MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $4M prize won 2 days in a row; $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ prize won at Market Basket

Two $4 million lottery winners have claimed their prizes back to back. The first $4 million prize was claimed Monday. It was won off of the game “100X the Money” and was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The second $4 million prize was claimed Tuesday and was won off of the game “$4,000,000 Money Bags.” It was sold at Town Food Mart in Taunton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery: $4 million prize sold at convenience store, $1 million prize sold at Cumberland Farms Monday

Two big lottery prizes were claimed Monday after being sold at two different Massachusetts convenience stores. A $4 million prize was claimed off of the game “100X the Money.” It was sold at Old Gold Convenience Store in Franklin. The $1 million prize was from the game “$5,000,000 100X Cashword 2021.” It was sold at Cumberland Farms in Oxford.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races

Longtime Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette has won his Democratic primary, advancing to a general election in which Republicans hope to win back the seat and give it power over elections. And in Minnesota, Republican Kim Crockett — who has called the 2020 election “rigged” and campaigned on rolling back changes that have made it easier to vote — has advanced to the November election against Secretary of State Steve Simon, a Democrat seeking his third term. Primaries were also held Tuesday in Connecticut and Vermont. This year, races for secretary of state have drawn tremendous interest and money largely because of the 2020 election, when voting systems and processes came under attack by former President Donald Trump and his supporters. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or manipulation of voting systems occurring in the 2020 election. In Wisconsin, state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck defeated two primary opponents to advance to the November election against La Follette, a Democrat first elected in 1974.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Boston

Change coming to Boston parking meters

BOSTON - There's a big change coming for people who park at meters in Boston and pay with their phone.Starting Monday, drivers have to update their ParkBoston app in order to pay for metered parking.For anyone with automatic updates turned on, the app will switch to the new version on its own. Either way, drivers will need to create a new account because their old login credentials will not work on the new app.The change doesn't just impact Boston - Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Worcester and several other communities will stop accepting the ParkBoston app next week. Click here for more information.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in 2019

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a commercial truck driver of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a horrific head-on collision in northern New Hampshire that exposed fatal flaws in the processing of license revocations across states. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, was found innocent on seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide and one count of reckless conduct in connection with the June 21, 2019, crash in Randolph. Jailed since the crash, he appeared to wipe away tears as the verdict was read and briefly raised his index finger skyward before...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
NECN

When Is Tax-Free Weekend in Massachusetts?

Massachusetts' annual sales tax holiday for 2022 will be held on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Sunday, Aug. 14. Retail items of up to $2,500, purchased in Massachusetts for personal use on those two days, will be exempt from sales tax. Here's everything you need to know about the tax-free weekend,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iheart.com

Announcing Billy & Lisa in the Morning

BOSTON – August 8, 2022 – iHeartMedia Boston’s Kiss 108, “Boston’s #1 Hit Music Station”, announced today that long-time Kiss 108 personalities Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan will officially lead a newly revamped top-rated morning show along with co-hosts Justin Aguirre and Winnie Akoury, effective immediately. The newly revamped show “Billy & Lisa in the Morning" will broadcast weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Following Severe Storms

A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Over 15,000 customers, mostly in eastern Massachusetts, were without power as of 8:30 p.m. after a series of severe thunderstorms passed through Greater Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

