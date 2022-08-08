Construction on Tonawanda roundabouts begins Monday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A long-delayed road construction project began Monday in the town of Tonawanda, but not everyone is happy about it.

Work began in the morning to put three roundabouts on Parker Boulevard between Sheridan Drive and Englewood Avenue. They’ll be constructed where Parker meets Englewood, Decatur Road, and Harrison Avenue.

This is a slightly scaled-down version from when plans were originally released in 2017. Bike lanes and parallel parking will also be installed with the removal of traffic lights.

“The whole goal of the project from day one has been to make Parker Boulevard a safer road for all modes of transportation just not vehicles but also for bikes, for pedestrians walking,” said Joe Emminger, the Supervisor of the town of Tonawanda.

However, some residents have said they don’t want the roundabouts.

Town of Tonawanda engineer Matthew Sutton said the point is to address congestion and make it safer for pedestrians to cross the road.

“One of the designs of the roundabout is to reduce the distance there for conflict zones, so we’re crossing 12-13 feet of pavement at a time before you can stop, make sure the oncoming traffic sees you, and they yield to you, and you go and finish the cross,” he said.

He said most of the project will be complete by early to mid-September. Everything will be finished by October 14, when work zone restrictions are expected to be lifted.

The project will cost $1.3 million, with most of that being paid for by the federal government.

Kayla Green is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of her work h ere .