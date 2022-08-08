Read full article on original website
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her Home
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight Budget
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. Summit
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new law
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LA
Dodgers Broadcaster has Hilarious Response to Padres Juan Soto Question
As everyone expected, any team that was to acquire Juan Soto would be chalking up a pretty expensive deal. It was San Diego that came away with the Soto sweepstakes while also picking up first baseman Josh Bell from Washington by trading shortstop C.J. Abrams, starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and outfielder Robert Hassell II.
Dodgers News: Fans React to Cody Bellinger Selling His Insane AZ Mansion
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is selling his Arizona compound and it's caused quite the stir on baseball Twitter.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
Dodgers: Manny Embarrasses Padres, Cody and Max Heat Up, Injury Updates | Blue Heaven Podcast
The Dodgers looked like a prize fighter versus the new-look Padres over the weekend. San Diego certainly made all the splashy moves at the trade deadline, but LA proved itself as top of the class. Mookie, Trea, and Freddie set the stage for a complete and thorough whooping of the...
Padres: Manny Machado isn’t worried about Dodgers sweep for a damn good reason
Despite some major trade deadline acquisitions, the San Diego Padres suffered a similar fate at the hands of the Dodgers this weekend. The Pads are all-in on a World Series either this year, or some point in the near future. While teams don’t automatically gel overnight, A.J. Preller didn’t add the likes of Josh Hader and Juan Soto just to get swept by the Dodgers.
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
Fans were confused why Tyler Anderson pinch hit over the weekend for the Dodgers, but Dave Roberts had his reasons for the move against the Padres.
Dodgers: Manny Machado Proves He's Still no 'Johnny Hustle'
For Dodgers fans, there was a painful reminder of Manny being Manny.
Dodgers News: Max Muncy and ‘Forgotten’ LA Offense Sending Painful Reminders
Max Muncy has had a season to forget for the Dodgers, batting .174 with an OPS of .649 which is 15 percent below league average. On the other hand, his average and OPS were at .158 and .609, respectively, just eight games ago. Muncy has hit safely in seven of those eight games, batting .321 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .643 slugging percentage in that time. Twenty-five percent of Muncy’s doubles and 18 percent of his homers have come in the past week.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Provides Injury Update for Three Key Relievers
As the post season quickly approaches, Roberts hopes these three relievers and most recently, starter Clayton Kershaw will make a return in September.
Manny Machado snaps Padres’ skid with thunderous walk off home run vs. Giants
Following a recent three-game sweep at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Manny Machado boldly declares that he was not worried about the San Diego Padres because he’s “f***ing Manny Machado!”Well, after what he did late Tuesday night against the San Francisco Giants, who’s to argue with that?
FOX Sports
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
Yardbarker
Cody Bellinger Made Dodgers Franchise History With 2 Home Runs Against Padres
Cody Bellinger has not fared well in his career against Yu Darvish, which left him wanting to have a ‘simple’ approach that in turn produced a home run off the San Diego Padres starter. Bellinger later slugged a second homer to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a series sweep.
Yardbarker
Padres' Wil Myers Respect Dodgers, Expects More Padres Wins
The National League West was supposed to be a hard-fought battle between three very good teams this season. The Giants were coming off a 107-win season, and while the Padres collapsed at the end of last season, they still had a very talented roster that looked poised to compete. That...
Dodgers News: Former Astro Carlos Correa Faces Loud Boos at Dodger Stadium
The Dodgers are hosting the Twins for a quick two game series at Dodger Stadium this week before hitting the road to Kansas City. Usually, that all wouldn’t be very headline worthy, however, things have changed thanks to an offseason signing by Minnesota. Former Astros villain Carlos Correa is...
Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Has Epic Game In Prime Time Clash
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger had a historic moment against their NL rival San Diego Padres.
