Environment

KBTX.com

Sea Breeze Explained: The science behind small summertime rain chances

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Over the past few weeks, small daily rain chances have been found in the Brazos Valley’s forecast. At most, those rain chances have been 20-30% each afternoon, with a very select few actually receiving rain. The thunderstorms across the Brazos Valley have been incredibly isolated and short-lived, which is on par with typical run-of-the-mill summertime showers. These showers are mainly initiated by the sea breeze, a daily weather phenomenon that occurs in regions near the coast, especially on clear, sunny days.
San Angelo LIVE!

NWS: Chance of Rain & Cooler Temperatures Midweek

SAN ANGELO – The best chance for widespread measurable rainfall since June is Wednesday and Thursday this week according to the latest weather forecast models from the National Weather Service.   According to the NWS office in San Angelo, there is a 30% to 50% chance of widespread moderate rain primarily in the afternoon hours Wednesday and Thursday and a slight chance Tuesday and Friday afternoon.  Temperatures will also moderate to the lower to mid 90s beginning Wednesday.  Although it's unlikely that everyone will see rainfall from this activity, coverage is expected to be fairly…
KBTX.com

A&M Forest Service: firefighting aircraft crashes in Lake Livingston

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A Fire Boss single-engine air tanker/scooper aircraft crashed in Lake Livingston Tuesday evening while responding to wildfires in Polk County. The Texas A&M Forest Service says the pilot is being treated at the scene after being quickly rescued by citizens in a private boat and taken to shore.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Save Your Stressed-Out Trees During the Texas Drought

With over 99% of Texas under drought conditions, it is a challenge to conserve the resource and keep landscaping, like trees, healthy at the same time. "We are starting to see widespread drought stress in trees across the state," Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke said in a news release. He also made the observation that some trees have begun to die due to this stress.
KVUE

Worsening Texas drought taking a toll on wineries

AUSTIN, Texas — The hot and dry days continue in Central Texas. Many industries have felt the impact. Central Texas wineries have lost crops, but some, like Solaro Estate Vineyard and Wineries, are finding ways to adapt to the hot and dry conditions. Viticulturist at Solaro Erica Fritz said...
KBTX.com

Entertainment lineup announced for Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo announced its lineup of entertainers for this year’s event. The Fair, now in its 11th year, will run from Oct. 15-23. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo Lineup:. Aaron Watson. Friday, Oct. 21. Mark Chesnutt. Saturday, Oct. 22. Los Ligaditos...
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Tasty! Is This The Most Unique Flavor Of Ice Cream In Texas?

There are so many different types of flavors of Ice Cream these days. But, this flavor is so unique that it might be the craziest and most unique in Texas! In February of this year, The TV show The TEXAS BUCKET LIST featured Midland Texas' own Fountainville Creamery & Soda Fountain. And, it featured what is probably the most WEST TEXAS flavored Ice Cream and most unique in Texas!
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Aerial Attack: What It Takes to Fight Texas Wildfires From the Sky

As summer drags on, a familiar scene plays out almost every day somewhere in Texas: Dry brush ignites and flames race across fields and hillsides, sometimes destroying homes. Wildfires fueled by extreme drought and triple-digit heat have left a scorching mark, burning more than 625,000 acres so far this year statewide.
Kiss 103.1 FM

Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
KWTX

Haircut prices are going up in Central Texas

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you’re thinking of getting those back to school haircuts, like most things, get ready to pay up. KWTX News 10 called over 20 Central Texas salons and barber shops and more than 75% of them said they have raised prices over the last few weeks.
fox44news.com

Thousands of positions available at Summer Hiring Event

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with the Texas Veterans Commission and the Texas Veterans Leadership Program for the annual Summer Surge Hiring Event. Workforce Solutions said in a press release that thousands of jobs need to be filled in Central Texas....
