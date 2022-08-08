Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
The Police Have Named the Suspect in the Killings of Four Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: The Shootings of Muslim Men Hurt the Entire State of New Mexico and the Country at LargeDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Detectives Have Detained the Primary Suspect in the Killings of Muslim MenDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: Some Back-to-School Purchases Will Be Tax-Free Next WeekendDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
New Mexico judge drops charges against former police officer accused of killing man in custody
New Mexico District Court Judge Douglas Driggers ruled there was "insufficient evidence" for the trial of former Las Cruces police officer Christopher Smelser to continue and dismissed the second-degree murder charges filed against him for the death of Antonio Valenzuela in 2020, according to the New Mexico Attorney General's office.
Brother of 1 of the 4 Muslim men gunned down in New Mexico says he hid the death rather than devastate family
Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain's father in Pakistan worried about his sons in New Mexico, but they never felt unsafe. Then one of them was killed.
One of four Muslim men slain in potentially linked Albuquerque killings remembered as 'brilliant public servant'
A 27-year-old Muslim man killed last week in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is being remembered as a "brilliant public servant" committed to "improving conditions and inclusivity for disadvantaged minorities," according to the mayor of the city he worked for.
Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters
It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
Albuquerque killings send fear rippling through U.S. Islamic communities
Four Muslim men have been killed in New Mexico's largest city since November, including three in the last week. Two belonged to the same mosque.
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Chilling potential murder weapon that JonBenét Ramsey’s family want DNA tested as they push for probe into death
THE half-brother of JonBenét Ramsey frequently shares articles of cold cases solved by forensic genealogy in the city where the six-year-old beauty queen was killed. It's part of the Ramsey family's latest push to solve one of America's most notorious unsolved murders. JonBenét was a beauty pageant queen who...
Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search
Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
Authorities arrest man linked to 1975 Pennsylvania murder by DNA testing
The murder of Pennsylvania teenager Lindy Sue Biechler has been shrouded in mystery for almost 50 years after she was stabbed 19 times and sexually assaulted in 1975. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how a huge break in the case was due to modern DNA testing and a coffee cup.July 20, 2022.
California police fatally shot 23-year-old Black man as he ran away, video shows
Footage shows victim fleeing after police arrived in unmarked car and drew their guns
Shock twist in murder of mom, 25, found dead on trailhead with mystery still surrounding her death, family says
THERE has been a shocking twist in the brutal murder of a mom whose lifeless body was found on a trailhead - but mystery still surrounds her horrific killing, her family say. Three people have been arrested after police believe they had some involvement in the death of Alexis “Lexi” Baca, 25.
Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?
Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Trial begins for Texas taxicab driver accused in "honor killings" of teen daughters in 2008
Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Texas taxicab driver accused in the 2008 "honor killings" of his two teenage daughters, CBS DFW reports. Yaser Abdel Said was arrested after 12 years on the run in August 2020, in Justin, 36 miles northwest of Dallas. At the time, he was one of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted.
2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified
Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men
Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
Texas ‘Honor Killing’ Dad Claims Shadowy People Were Following Him
A Texas father accused of fatally shooting his daughters in the back of a taxi in an “honor killing” before going on the lam for over a decade took the stand in his own defense on Monday—and claimed he “felt his life was in danger” the night of the 2008 incident.
$1.5M settlement granted to correctional officers barred from guarding Derek Chauvin
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Minnesota board of county commissioners on Tuesday approved a nearly $1.5 million settlement for correctional officers who were told they were not to have contact with former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The officers at Ramsey County Adult Detention Center alleged that Superintendent Steve Lydon...
Florida prosecutor identifies two alleged killers in 1983 cold cases – hours after Ron DeSantis suspended him for being 'woke'
Andrew Warren, the state attorney for Florida's 13th district, said his office had DNA evidence linking two men to rapes and murders in 1983.
4 Muslims shot dead in Albuquerque, New Mexico, were 'targeted killings,' says governor
A young man shot dead on Friday was the fourth Muslim to die in a spate of ambush killings on the streets of Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Arrest made in fatal shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room, police say
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting in a Las Vegas hotel room Thursday night that left one man dead and two women in critical condition, police said.
