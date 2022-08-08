ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

TheDailyBeast

Inside the FBI’s Decades-Long Hunt To Find Dad Accused of ‘Honor Killing’ His Daughters

It did not take long for authorities to suspect Yaser Said was involved in the murder of his two teenage daughters, whose bullet-ridden bodies were found inside an orange Jet Taxi cab on New Year’s Day in 2008.Said, who was the last person to be seen with 17-year-old Sarah and 18-year-old Amina, was nowhere near the taxi when it was found outside a Dallas-area hotel—despite a 911 call placed by one of the daughters insisting he “shot” them. When officials finally arrived at the Said house, authorities were surprised to learn that the father-of-three had vanished into thin air. The...
CNN

Former FBI official shares what struck him about FBI search

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe reacts to the FBI executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought to Florida, three people familiar with the situation say.
insideedition.com

2 Decomposing Bodies Found by Alabama Authorities Have Been Identified

Two decomposing bodies discovered by Alabama authorities have been identified, according to NBC News. After chewing through her restraints, a 12-year-old kidnapped girl ultimately led Alabama police to her kidnapper's mobile home, where they discovered two decomposing bodies, according to police. The two bodies have been identified as the girl’s...
Law & Crime

Police Release Pictures of ‘Vehicle of Interest’ in Recent Murders of 4 Muslim Men

Police released photos on Sunday of a “vehicle of interest” allegedly linked to the shooting deaths of four Muslim men. Cops previously suggested that the recent killings of four men in Albuquerque, New Mexico, may be linked. Officers did not suggest a possible motive but highlighted the victims’ backgrounds. Each man was Muslim and born outside of the United States. Officers have previously said three of the victims were “ambushed.”
