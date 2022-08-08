Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
New York City robbery ring lured men to meet woman before duct-taping victims, swiping clothes, cash: NYPD
New York City police are on the hunt Monday for three suspects accused of luring men to motels under the premise of meeting a woman before bounding them with duct tape and robbing them of their clothing, cash and personal property. The five incidents happened from July 7 to 26...
Pastor who had $1 million worth of jewelry stolen by armed robbers during livestreamed service said that his luxurious lifestyle was his 'prerogative'
A New York pastor was robbed at gunpoint during a livestreamed service. The assailants made off with more than $1 million worth of jewelry, according to the New York Times. The bishop is pushing back against criticism of his luxurious lifestyle after the attack.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
Police seeking 3 suspects who violently attacked woman, yelled 'I hate white people'
Police are looking for three suspects accused of beating a woman on public transport in what is being described as a racially-motivated attack. New York City investigators say the three suspects, all women, got into an argument with a 57-year-old MTA bus passenger. The interaction escalated, and the three suspects...
WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY
Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
americanmilitarynews.com
Texas dad shoots 2 teen robbers to protect wife, infants inside car
A Texas dad shot two teenage attempted robbers in self-defense on Monday after the pair tried entering his car with two infants inside. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, units responded to a shooting at the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive just after midnight on Monday. Gonzalez said...
Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City
Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn
A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
NYC man accused of smearing feces on woman’s face has own face scalded with boiling water in jail
A New York City man accused of smearing feces on a New York City subway rider had his face scalded with boiling water after another inmate attacked him at Rikers Island, Fox News Digital has learned. Frank Abrokwa, 37, is expected to have permanent facial scarring after an inmate who...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Florida woman indicted on hate crime charges after pepper spraying Asian women in NYC
A Florida woman accused of pepper spraying four Asian women while yelling xenophobic comments was indicted on 12 hate crime charges, the Manhattan District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
NYC teen girls arrested on hate crime charges for 'anti-White assault'
Two Black teenage girls in New York City were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes over the brutal attack on a 57-year-old White woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month. The New York Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested...
New York Man Who Allegedly Shot His Girlfriend Was Hit by a Car While Trying to Save the Victim’s Dog: Police
A 55-year-old man in New York who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend inside of her apartment over the weekend was arrested after he was hit by a car while apparently trying to save the victim’s dog after it got loose on a busy interstate. Mark E. Small was...
'My Black Son Was Chased and Stabbed. His White Killer Could Serve Just Two Years'
The verdict makes me think my son's life didn't matter. I'm still waiting for justice.
New York Man Accused of Luring Infant’s Mother to Upper East Side Before Killing Her Has Been Indicted, Charged with Murder
The New York man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his baby daughter has been indicted weeks after his arrest on murder and weapons charges. Isaac Argro, 23, allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, at “point blank range in the head” on June 29 while she was walking with their three-month old child on New York’s Upper East Side, prosecutors say.
NME
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ crew member dies after being shot on set
A crew member for Law & Order: Organized Crime was shot and killed by an unidentified person near the show’s New York City set on Tuesday (July 19). According to the police, 31-year-old Johnny Pizarro was sitting in his car in the Greenpoint neighbourhood of Brooklyn at roughly 5:15am, when the unknown individual approached the vehicle, opened the door and shot him in the neck and head.
Top German diplomat in Brazil is accused of beating his Belgian husband to death at beachfront penthouse and trying to cover up the scene before telling cops he had fallen after a fit
A top German diplomat has been arrested in Brazil and accused of beating his husband of more than two decades to death inside their apartment. Uwe Herbert Hahn, the German consul to Brazil, was arrested late Saturday after 52-year-old husband Walter Henri Maximilien Biot was found dead - with Hahn allegedly telling cops he suffered a fatal fall at their Rio de Janeiro penthouse the night before.
Bishop Robbed In $400K Jewelry Heist During Livestreamed Church Service
Armed intruders entered Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday where they robbed Bishop Lamor Whitehead, his wife, and possibly churchgoers of $400,000 worth of jewelry, police said. The robbery occurred at around 11:14 a.m. in the middle of Whitehead's Sunday sermon to the congregation and...
Cardi B Mourns the Loss of Her Friend who Died in New York Crash
Cardi B expressed grief over losing her beloved friend, who died in a gruesome car accident in Manhattan. According to The Blast, she shared the heartbreaking news during one of her Instagram Stories. On Wednesday, a two-car collision resulted in vehicles bolting onto the sidewalk, ending two pedestrians’ lives, reported...
What do 6 pounds of meth and ‘copious amounts’ of other drugs look like? See for yourself
Two people accused of running a drug house were arrested by deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday morning.
