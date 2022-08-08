Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each month
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh Time
The Sixth Annual Taste of Independents
Wave 3
Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
wdrb.com
Double shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood injures man and woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double-shooting in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood sent a man and woman to the hospital. In a release, Louisville Metro Police said Second Division officers were called to a report of a shooting about noon Sunday near 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue. When police arrived, they found...
Wave 3
Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
wdrb.com
Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
Coronor's Office identifies woman found dead in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit is investigating after officers discovered someone dead Saturday evening. Police said officers responded to a report of a dead person around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road in the Fern Creek neighborhood. The Coroner later...
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
Wave 3
Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
Wave 3
Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
Shively police investigating after victim shows up to hospital with gunshot wound
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after a man showed up to the hospital with gunshot wounds following a shooting in Shively. Shively Police said their officers responded to the 3800 block of Dixie Highway after reports of shots fired just before 10 a.m. Sunday. A short time later,...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
wdrb.com
26 people arrested during demonstration on Second Street Bridge to go on trial together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Twenty-six people arrested for demonstrations after the police killing of Breonna Taylor will go on trial together. They're all charged with obstructing a highway during a protest that blocked traffic on the Clark Memorial/Second Street Bridge in June of 2020. The County Attorney's Office moved to...
'Too much going on': Crowds overflow, tempers flare at back-to-school giveaway on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A back-to-school giveaway hosted by a local business in the Highlands of Louisville brought in hundreds of families over the course of Tuesday afternoon -- perhaps more than they expected for the first-time event. Huge crowds packed the inside of Oneness Boutique and the outside sidewalk...
WHAS 11
Louisville family calls for end to gun violence after dozens of bullets fired into home
A west Louisville home is riddled with dozens of bullet holes after being shot up twice this weekend. No one was hurt, but the family says stop the gun violence.
Wave 3
LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
