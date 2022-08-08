ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Police arrest teenager in connection to shooting at Shawnee restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police made an arrest in connection to a shooting at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. The 16-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder, assault, wanton endangerment and possessing/receiving stolen property, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Calls came in around 8...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting near South 26th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a man was shot Sunday morning. Around 10 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the area of South 26th Street, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said. Officers found a man believed to be in his late...
Louisville, KY
Louisville, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively police officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday morning. It happened around 9:57 a.m. Officers were called to respond to the Shively neighborhood on a report of shots fired, SPD spokesperson Jordan Brown said in a release. Soon after,...
SHIVELY, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after shootings on Bernheim Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Algonquin Parkway. LMPD says second division officers were called to the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane on the report of a male shot on Sunday night. A second male, who was shot in the same area,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Uofl#Lmpd
Wave 3

Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in Nelson County airplane incident

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Hardin County woman was killed over the weekend in an incident involving an aircraft that was on the ground. Nelson County coroner Field Houghlin has identified the victim as Feleshia Denham, 37, of Glendale. The incident happened at Samuels Field in Bardstown around 2:30 p.m....
NELSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle warehouse fire in Louisville's Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department worked to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the Portland neighborhood Monday afternoon. Officials said calls came in around 4:26 p.m. to North 16th Street and Northwestern Parkway. According to LFD Major Bobby Cooper, a passing driver called dispatchers to report a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shivley area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot multiple times in a Shivley neighborhood Friday night. Around 11:30 p.m., Shively police officers responded to the 1700 block of Chester Road on a report of a shooting, SPD spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers found a man...
SHIVELY, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Multiple people shot at Shawnee neighborhood restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a Shawnee neighborhood restaurant on Friday night. Around 8 p.m., officers were called to the Long John Silver’s in the 3400 block of West Broadway on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?

JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
LOUISVILLE, KY

