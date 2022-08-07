ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Dodgers shut out Padres to complete sweep

By Kevin Acee
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Yu Darvish pivoted on top of the mound to watch Freddie Freeman’s grounder roll through a hole on the left side of the infield, leaned back and looked briefly to the sky.

Freeman had just sent the eighth pitch he saw from Darvish in the third inning the other way for a run-scoring single. And Darvish in that moment had the look that said what every Padres player, even if they won't publicly acknowledge it, could not be blamed for wondering.

What is it going to take to beat these guys?

The Padres did not seem close to cracking the code Sunday, as the Dodgers completed a three-game sweep with a 4-0 victory at Dodger Stadium. ( Box score. )

It was the Dodgers’ eighth win in 10 games against the Padres this season and 12 th in the past 13 games the teams have played at Dodger Stadium.

Late Saturday night, manager Bob Melvin had said, “We have to solve these guys at some point in time.”

The Padres have, for better or worse, nine regular-season games to try to do so.

The teams will meet that many times in September — a three-game series in L.A. (Sept. 2-4) and two three-game sets in San Diego (Sept. 9-11 and 27-29).

"We still have some more games left with them," Melvin said. "But we're gonna have to play better than this."

Melvin and his players insisted the Dodgers have not taken residency in the Padres' heads.

"We have a lot of new guys here," Melvin said. "I don't think the psychology of it's there. It's just we got whipped."

Neither would the Padres concede they must raise their game to another level in order to be competitive with the team with the major leagues' best record.

"What level?" Juan Soto said. "We’re both in the big leagues. We both can play. We have really good players. They have good players too."

That was actually part of the disappointment.

The weekend's litmus test came at the end of a week in which the Padres added Soto, who at 23 years old is on his way to becoming one of the best offensive producers in history, and Josh Bell from the Nationals as part of a trade deadline bonanza.

Brandon Drury, acquired from the Reds, hit a grand slam on the first pitch he saw in the first inning of the first game that he, Bell and Soto were in the lineup. The Padres routed the Rockies that night but have not won in four games since, so there has been no occasion to use Josh Hader, the major league saves leader the team dealt for on Monday.

"We made these trades, we had a really good first game and have not been able to follow it up," Melvin said. "You can have an All-Star lineup, and if you don't hit, it's not gonna look good and it's not gonna be exciting."

The Padres (61-50) have fallen to sixth in the race for the six National League playoff spots and trail the Dodgers (75-33) by 15½ games in the NL West.

“They’re the dragon up the freeway that we’re trying to slay,” Padres Chairman Peter Seidler said during an in-game interview on ESPN, referring to the Dodgers, who have won 11 straight season series against his team.

It will take more than the pebbles and sling shot the Padres brought to Chavez Ravine on Sunday.

The visitors managed two hits and four baserunners.

The Dodgers have outscored the Padres 55-18 this season. The Padres have scored more than two runs in just three of the games and have not topped four runs in any of them.

Sunday, they managed two hits off Dodgers left-hander Tyler Anderson, who walked one batter and took just 84 pitches to complete seven innings.

"Their guy has been good this year and he was good again today," Melvin said. "But with our offense, we should do a little bit more than that."

Soto's second walk of the game, against Craig Kimbrel in the ninth inning, gave the Padres their final baserunner.

It certainly seems the Padres, who hit .130 and had three extra-base hits in the series, are pressing at the plate as much as ever.

Not surprisingly, Manny Machado denied that was the case.

"We have no pressure here," he said. "... We have the team to play baseball. We just gotta go out there and continue doing that."

Darvish (10-5, 3.28) lost for the second time in three matchups with Anderson (13-1, 2.72) this season. In the last one, on July 2, Darvish gave up five runs on eight hits in six innings. Sunday, Darvish allowed just two runs on seven hits in six innings.

"Two runs, no walks, five strikeouts against this lineup," Melvin said. "That keeps you in a game, gives you a chance to win. It wasn't him."

The Dodgers got more than enough runs for their eighth consecutive victory with a pair of two-run innings courtesy of Cody Bellinger and Freeman.

On back-to-back pitches with one out, Bellinger hit a 2-2 sinker in the heart of the zone a projected 404 feet over the wall in center field and Mookie Betts sent a cutter just below the heart of the zone bouncing off the wall just below where Bellinger’s homer had sailed.

Darvish got the second out on Trea Turner’s long fly ball to right field and got ahead 0-2 on Freeman, who would take two balls and foul off a couple pitches, including a dastardly cutter off the handle of his bat two pitches before his RBI single drove in Betts.

Against Luis Garcia in the seventh inning, Bellinger again hit a one-out homer. His shot, to virtually the same spot as his first, was his fifth home run in 10 games against the Padres this season. He has 10 in his other 90 games.

After Betts flied out, Turner reached on a dribbled single up the third-base line, stole second and scored on a single by Freeman.

"What they're really good at is that they have a game plan," Darvish said. "Each and every hitter has a game plan going into their at-bat, and they execute. They know what they need to do in certain situations. And they're really good at executing that. So I think that's what makes them really, really good lineup."

The Padres believe they have that kind of lineup as well. And it is almost unfathomable that a collection that includes Machado and Soto along with Jake Cronenworth, Bell and Drury, would not get a runner to second base in very many more games.

"If you can look at the big picture," Bell said, "we have a ton of at-bats coming up, a lot of threats in this lineup. Good things are gonna happen."

The Padres return home to play the Giants in a three-game series that begins Monday.

"Tomorrow is gonna be a new series," Soto said. "So don't be scared if you see all these guys go off in the next series."

Updates :
8:52 p.m. Aug. 7, 2022 : This article was updated with postgame quotes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

