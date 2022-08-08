ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Becoming Elizabeth’ Ending Explained: Showrunner Anya Reiss Breaks Down the Finale

By Meghan O'Keefe
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QqZjz_0h8YtV3T00

Over the course of the first season of Becoming Elizabeth on Starz, we’ve buried Henry VIII, watched Catharine Parr (Jessica Raine) die shortly after childbirth, and seen Thomas Seymour (Tom Cullen) beheaded for his brash attempt to kidnap young King Edward VI (Oliver Zetterström). So surely someone major had to pass away in the Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 finale! And someone does — but maybe not the person we spent the whole episode expecting…

Created by Anya Reiss, Becoming Elizabeth follows the tumultuous teen years of Queen Elizabeth I (Alicia von Rittberg). Long before she ascended the throne of England and became one of the most beloved monarchs in Western European history, Princess Elizabeth found herself enmeshed in a dangerous love triangle with her stepmother, Catharine Parr, and her husband Thomas Seymour. Elizabeth believes she and Seymour are in love, only to slowly realize he’s been both abusing her and manipulating her for his own political gain. Elizabeth’s experience with Thomas Seymour explain why throughout her life she not only staved off marriage, but also would quickly turn on her favorites.

In the Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 finale, Elizabeth finds her place at court shifting as it seems Edward VI might be dying. While the king is on his sickbed, the court makes moves to either put Elizabeth’s Catholic sister Mary (Romola Garai) on the throne or to keep her from it at all costs. As always, Elizabeth attempts to skirt both sides, but it does no good. By the end of the episode, Edward recovers and is horrified to learn how everyone plotted when they thought he’d die. Edward Seymour (John Heffernan) follows his brother to the executioner’s scaffold, while Mary and Elizabeth find themselves cast from the king’s good graces.

So what should we make of the ending of Becoming Elizabeth Season 1? Decider went right to creator Anya Reiss to find out…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2byLRr_0h8YtV3T00
Photo: Starz

BECOMING ELIZABETH ENDING EXPLAINED: DOES ELIZABETH’S BROTHER EDWARD VI DIE?

The final episode of Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 deals with the deathly illness of young King Edward VI. When it appears the young Protestant ruler is on his premature death bed, the various power players of the court begin making plans to figure out which of his heirs — eldest Catholic sister Mary or Protestant sister Elizabeth — they should back. However, in the end, Edward VI seemingly makes a full recovery. He’s horrified to learn that his sisters have apparently betrayed him with their political machinations. However one of the last shots of the season shows the young ruler coughing up blood.

Decider asked Becoming Elizabeth showrunner Anya Reiss about the choice to tease Edward VI’s death, only to have him bounce back. Was it a fake out or not?

“I think I’m bristling at fake out,” Reiss said. “It feels like a really important thing to explore and that thing of everyone showing their cards and everyone’s shown how ruthless they are.”

“It’s genuinely history. He was sick, he was sick, and he got better,” Reiss said, explaining that the fact that the court had a sense that Edward’s death was coming affected their actions. “I think if it had been a sudden illness and then he suddenly died, everything wouldn’t have happened the way it did.”

Reiss went on to explain the actions of Mary, Elizabeth, and Edward Seymour to the drama in the film Force Majeur, where characters learn how they’d react in a catastrophic moment to their deep shame and regret. “Everyone tries to cram it back in the box pretending it didn’t happen again,” Reiss said. But it did. And now Edward knows how people feel about him.

“Then that’s kind of how you end up with that conversation on the stairs. It’s like everyone’s laid out their daggers and that’s to go like, ‘I wasn’t going to do anything. Kind of.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mnhWb_0h8YtV3T00
Photo: Starz

Reiss is referring of course to the final scene between sisters Mary and Elizabeth, two characters who can’t cram their feelings back in that proverbial box. The two have a heated conversation on the stairs outside their brother’s chambers where they commiserate about their newfound lack of power and the fact that maybe they don’t love each other.

“It would be the first honest conversation they have,” Reiss said, noting that the show is called Becoming Elizabeth. “It’s really meant to be that last scene where you just suddenly go like, ‘Oh, there’s the Elizabeth we know. There’s the Elizabeth and Mary we know.'”

“Having spent so much time dancing around kind of the themes and the stuff that we know about their relationship and who they are as people, it just felt really nice just to suddenly land on it and go, like, ‘There they are.'”

Reiss went on to explain that she felt like this was a pinnacle moment for the series and that it had larger implications for how we see women in history beyond Elizabeth I and Bloody Mary. This is a moment where the two realize they might just become, like many other princesses in history, mere footnotes.

“It should just be like, ‘Oh, Edward VI had a couple of sisters, and they’re not a big deal,'” Reiss said. “I think it was just bringing them online for a minute, with them thinking that they’re aware that they mean nothing.”

That is, they mean nothing so long as their brother lives. After all, there isn’t anyone else who could be Edward VI’s heir…is there?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NSkJC_0h8YtV3T00
Photo: Starz

WILL THERE BE A SEASON 2 OF BECOMING ELIZABETH ON STARZ?

We don’t yet know if there will be a Becoming Elizabeth Season 2. However, Reiss did admit that she definitely plotted the Becoming Elizabeth Season 1 finale to “hopefully springboard into another season.”

One major bit of foreshadowing sees Lady Jane Grey being hustled up the stairs past Mary and Elizabeth, hinting that Edward’s sisters will be passed over in favor of the seemingly pliable (and Protestant) girl. (Spoilers, but that’s exactly what happens in history and it ends up disastrous for young Jane.)

“Hopefully we’ve set up quite a savvy and smart Lady Jane Grey with her own set of ambitions and beliefs,” Reiss said. “There’s a school of thought that Lady Jane Grey was just then carried along with something that she had no idea was coming. Our Lady Jane Grey will have something to say.”

Lady Jane Grey isn’t the only historical character Reiss is hoping to explore in potential future seasons of the show.

“I can’t wait for William Cecil. There’s a few actually,” Reiss said, also name-dropping Frances Brandon, Henry Grey’s wife. “When I first wrote this, there were a lot more characters and they kind of got filtered out, because if they weren’t relevant to the plot, it felt like I don’t want to have a character who’s there as a background.”

“I don’t want to use women as window-dressing. But it’s a very female court that comes in with Mary and there’s some big players.”

Speaking of potentially seeing Mary’s court…

HOW MANY SEASONS OF BECOMING ELIZABETH COULD STARZ MAKE?

Becoming Elizabeth is obviously about how Queen Elizabeth I evolved into the iconic monarch we know today, but does that mean the show has to end abruptly when Elizabeth becomes queen?

Reiss wouldn’t reveal how many seasons she’d ideally like the show to run, but she did say, “I think there is some story at the very start of her reign that is under-explored…I think there’s also a lot of Mary story, so we wouldn’t like to sell that short. And Edward’s not even dead.”

So if you love Becoming Elizabeth, there’s definitely a lot more story to tell. Time will tell if Starz will want to explore it…

Comments / 2

Related
Decider.com

‘The Sandman’ Ending Explained: All About Rose Walker, Unity Kinkaid, and Desire’s Plan

The wait is finally over: Netflix’s The Sandman is here. Based on the beloved comic books by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman follows the adventures of Dream (Tom Sturridge), who is one of the Endless, seven immortal beings who rule over things such as Destiny, Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), and Desire (Mason Alexander Park). Dream, who also goes by Morpheus and Sandman, reigns supreme over the world of dreams. He creates the dreams and nightmares that invade our thoughts and runs the Dreaming, the magical kingdom we go to when we are asleep. The Sandman is a celebration of storytelling, darkness, and myths. The...
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice

Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anya Reiss
Person
Tom Cullen
Person
Jessica Raine
Person
Lady Jane Grey
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Romola Garai
Business Times

Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth Struggling To Contain ‘Toxic’ Sussexes Rift Ahead Harry Memoir Release - Royal Expert

Tom Bower, a royal biographer, believes it has become "impossible" to contain the rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the British Royal Family. Express UK reported that Tom Bower recently made the claims. It comes after the release of his new book, "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors," wherein he printed several assertions about the former working royals.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dame Deborah James’ coffin carried by husband and son during private funeral

The coffin of Dame Deborah James has arrived for an intimate funeral in west London.Dame Deborah’s husband Sebastien and son Hugo were among those who carried the wicker coffin, adorned with the rose that bears her name, into St Mary’s Church in Barnes on Wednesday afternoon.The podcast host and mother of two, who became known as Bowelbabe, her social media handle, died last month aged 40 after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.Her coffin arrived in a vintage Rolls-Royce hearse as more than a dozen members of family walked in procession behind.The family, all dressed in black, were greeted...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western European#Catholic
Popculture

Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69

Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Princess Diana’s Family Reportedly Didn’t Give Harry the Support He Was Looking For in Marrying Meghan

Click here to read the full article. It was only a week ago when Prince Harry recounted the moment he knew his wife Meghan Markle was his soulmate. But as longtime royal family fans will tell you, the couple’s initial relationship was met with some skepticism from members of Harry’s family. Now we’re learning that it wasn’t just prominent figures in the House of Windsor who had their doubts about Harry and Meghan’s marriage — Princess Diana’s family seemingly shared a less than enthusiastic reaction to Meghan and Harry’s relationship. According to Tom Bower’s new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Queen's youngest grandson steps into the spotlight: James, Viscount Severn, 14, who was a 'very cuddly' baby and one of the monarch's 'favourites' has a talent for fly fishing but no HRH title to avoid 'royal burden'

He's largely grown up away from the limelight - but James, Viscount Severn, has made himself firmly seen this week following a spate of appearances with his family. The 14-year-old, thought to be one of the 'Queen's favourite' grandchildren, has joined his parents, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex, and his sister Lady Louise Windsor, 18, at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the last three days.
U.K.
SheKnows

Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

Click here to read the full article. The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge. Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film

Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
MOVIES
CBS News

Former nanny to Princes William and Harry to get "substantial" damages from BBC over Princess Diana interview

London — Princes William and Harry's former nanny on Thursday received substantial damages from the BBC over "false and malicious" claims about her used to obtain a 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Alexandra Pettifer, known at the time as Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was given a public apology for "fabricated" allegations that she had an affair with the princes' father, Prince Charles.
CELEBRITIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

30K+
Followers
4K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy