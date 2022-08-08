Read full article on original website
petsplusmag.com
Lord Jameson Launches New Small Breed Collection for Little Dogs
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – Lord Jameson announces its new Small Breed Collection. Lord Jameson’s core principle is built on the never-ending promise to provide the healthiest culinary experience for dogs, and that includes all dogs regardless of age, breed, size, dietary restrictions, and more. The company saw the need for a special line of treats made exclusively for small breeds as small dogs have unique health issues and nutritional needs.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
New drug recall: 67 medicines might be contaminated – here’s the full list
Vi-Jon issued a recall a few weeks ago for various laxative products, warning that the drugs might have been contaminated with bacteria. The company then expanded the recall a few days ago to include 63 different types of laxatives that were available from various pharmacies. Now, the company issued another...
'Half-Dead' Dogs and Puppies Left Shut in Vans Rescued on the U.K.'s Hottest Day of the Year
Ten dogs and puppies found "half dead" in shut vans on a ferry crossing the English Channel on the U.K.'s hottest day of the year are now safe. According to SWNS, the canines were being transported an hour and a half from France to the U.K. in 40-degree Celsius heat (104 degrees Fahrenheit) on Tuesday.
Do dogs really love us? Trainer reveals 10 signs that your dog actually does
Our relationships with our pets can be heartwarming. But learning the meaning behind the things your dog does can be complicated. How do you tell what your dog is saying when it doesn’t even speak the same language? Luckily, there are plenty of visual signs that your dog actually loves you. Here are a few.
Watch: German Shepherd eating out of a high chair raises awareness of rare canine condition
TikTok's the perfect place for finding all manner of weird pet videos, but one in particular is getting a lot of attention right now. It stars Ash the German Shepherd eating out of a high chair and racking up a cool 20 million views in the process. The viral footage...
Indiana Pup is Mini But Mighty – “GOLIATH” Needs a Foster
This little fella is GOLIATH, our Pet of the Week. He just arrived at It Takes a Village, and we're ready to get him out of there. GOLIATH is a recent rescue from Evansville Animal Control. He is an adult Miniature Pinscher, weighing in at about 10 pounds. Since he is/was a stray, our friends at ITV really don't know much else about his background.
Ghost the Rescue Dog Who Loves To Chase Squirrels Wins Pet of the Week
This week, a quirky canine by the name of Ghost leads the way thanks to his inventive method for staying cool.
The Most Underrated Hunting Dog Breeds
As an owner and breeder of a rare hunting dog breed, the Deutsch Langhaar, I get plenty of questions from fellow bird hunters who have never heard of, nor seen, the gun dogs I follow behind each fall in pursuit of grouse, Hungarian partridge, chukar, quail, and other birds. I like that my dog is equally at home on a steep mountainside or in a salt marsh.
buzznicked.com
Giant Rottweiler Shows Soft Side By Singing Nursery Rhymes With Adorable Little Girl
Animals have a personality that is almost too hard to describe, but we all love our pets. Dogs, especially tend to love unconditionally and protect the ones they love. Wait until you see what this dog did with his little owner. Is that not the sweetest thing you have ever...
Heartbreaking TikTok of dog's last day captures hearts of pet owners online
I don’t think I’m exaggerating by stating that losing a beloved pet is one of the most painful experiences ever. If pet owners are lucky enough to know that the rainbow bridge approaches, then sometimes there is the small mercy of being able to make that last day a truly special one.
dogsbestlife.com
Wet or dry dog food? Which is better for my puppy’s teeth?
There is a long-standing battle between proponents who argue the merits of wet or dry dog food for good dental health in dogs. But you may be surprised to learn that much of the popular information about this topic is untrue. Many dog owners follow the logic that wet food...
ComicBook
Video of Dog Turned Into Arcanine Goes Viral on Tiktok
A Tiktok video of a poodle transformed into an Arcanine has gone viral. Earlier this week, Gabriel Feitosa, an internationally famous dog groomer, posted a video of his poodle Edea transformed into an Arcanine via "creative grooming," a process in which a poodle (or another dog) has their fur dyed using non-toxic products. Feitosa described his pup's day at the park as "Pokemon Go IRL," noting that Edea made lots of friends while cosplaying as the popular dog Pokemon. You can check out the video below:
Puppies and Dogs Are Members of Many Families
The Puppy(Image by B. Mori) Many people have dogs for pets. They may get them when they are small puppies and watch them grow. Puppies grow up as small children do, but they do it much quicker. They can be full grown when they are a year old or even six months for some smaller dogs.
komando.com
Here’s what I feed my Golden Retriever, Abby! She loves it and your dog will, too
You might be feeding your dog sawdust, wood shavings and chicken manure. No kidding. Many dog food companies rely on these fillers, putting your precious pet’s health at risk. This is unacceptable to me, both as a pet owner and as an animal lover. Longtime Kim Komando Show listeners...
Tree Hugger
9 Stolen Monkeys Rescued and Released in the Rainforest
A group of nine spider monkeys was rescued from an illegal zoo in Peru and released back into the rainforest. The spider monkeys had likely spent most, if not all, of their lives at the zoo, according to Animal Defenders International (ADI), one of the groups that helped save the monkeys. They were illegally trafficked in the wild and bred to entertain zoo visitors.
petpress.net
5 Best Types of Pitbulls for Every Dog Owner
Pitbulls are a type of dog that is often misunderstood. Pitbulls are not a specific breed of dog, but rather a term used to describe several similar breeds. There are many types of Pitbulls that make amazing pets. These dogs are often bred for fighting or other aggressive behaviors, which...
akc.org
Working Dogs: The Blue-Collar Dog Breeds
The Working Group contains the blue-collar, lunch-bucket bruisers of dogdom, those breeds that guard flocks and families, pull carts, haul freight, perform rescues, fight wars, and do other dirty work in the service of humankind. The size and strength of these big guys make it imperative that they be bred responsibly, not only for their physical traits but for sound, stable temperament.
petsplusmag.com
Pawaii Rolls Out the Pawaii Magic Bowl
(PRESS RELEASE) LOS ANGELES — As loving pet owners, it is always a top priority to select the best dog bowls for your furry family members. In order to solve the selection dilemma of the vast dog owners, Pawaii rolls out a set of multifunctional bowls, which is called the Pawaii Magic Bowl.
psychologytoday.com
Dogs, Food, and Human-Dog Power Relations
When it comes to pet dogs, humans often unilaterally control access to food, a fundamental survival need. One decision point for dog guardians is how tightly to control access to food, both inside the house and when out in the world with our dogs. Efforts by dogs to acquire their...
