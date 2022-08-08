Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
'House Hunters': Catch Baton Rouge couple on tonight's 9 p.m. episode
If you're an HGTV fan, you know the "House Hunters" drill: 30 minutes, three houses, one decision. Viewers can go along on Chris and Zach Fiore's search for an abode in Baton Rouge on Tuesday night's 9 p.m. episode of the long-running series. "We certainly were looking to live in...
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Ruben (August 10, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Ruben is a sweet, male tabby kitten looking for a loving family to go home to! He’s up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. He’s around 4 months old and he’s the last of his litter to find a home. Ruben likes to play with toys, people, and even other cats! He does well with dogs, too. He enjoys cuddling, but the cuddling usually comes after a long day of playing. Ruben would make a fantastic addition to any family willing to give him the love and attention that he deserves.
thisis50.com
iisaiiahRR – Road Runner
Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
225batonrouge.com
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
brproud.com
Clear the Shelters: Reba, Bonnie, and Lil Bit (August 8, 2022)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All month long we are teaming up with local animal shelters and rescues to help Clear the Shelters!. Reba is up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. Reba is a retriever mix and loves to give kisses! She’s very friendly and is ready to go home!
brproud.com
Companion Animal Alliance, in need of kennel space, urges public to foster pets
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Companion Animal Alliance (CAA), the only open-intake shelter in East Baton Rouge Parish (EBRP), is calling on all animal lovers for assistance. The shelter is urging locals who have the ability and means to help their community by fostering a pet. Overwhelmed and in...
brproud.com
Bishop Michael Duca takes part in school blessing ceremony at Franciscan High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Franciscan High School took a moment to mark the beginning of the school year on Tuesday morning. A school blessing ceremony was held on the grounds at 8 a.m. That included a blessing of the school by Bishop Michael G. Duca. Along with the...
Do You Know Anything About This Old Plastic Mardi Gras Cup
The cup has no markings or words that connect it to a Mardi Gras krewe, ball or parade.
tigerdroppings.com
I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story
Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
Lemonade with a purpose sold in Tiger Stadium: ‘We help children like Leroy’
The past three years have been sweet for Leroy’s LipSmack’n Lemonade. The business got its start in 2012 when Leroy Hayward III, then 6 years old, participated in Lemonade Day Louisiana, an annual event that teaches children to be entrepreneurs. Sherilyn and Leroy Hayward Jr., Leroy’s parents, had...
brproud.com
New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival
NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
brproud.com
Three tips on dealing with difficult people, psychologists weigh in
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Most people would agree that daily anxieties of life, health problems, and other issues can contribute to a shortening of one’s patience. And when our patience is short, we may tend to be more triggered by certain personality types. Since the start of...
theadvocate.com
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
brproud.com
WBRSO: Think before sharing children’s back-to-school photos online
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As students in West Baton Rouge Parish head back to the classrooms on Monday, the sheriff’s office is reminding parents to keep their child’s personal information limited on social media. “Back-to-school photos are filling social media feeds everywhere, often revealing personal...
tigerdroppings.com
Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area
I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
theadvocate.com
Amid the excitement of a new school year, Baton Rouge area schools concerned about safety
Schools are reopening this week across Louisiana, with the usual excitement tempered this year following the murder of 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in neighboring Texas on the final day of school last year. The May 24 mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, is...
brproud.com
Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: East Baton Rouge and Kenner are joining the body camera club, and it's about time
Step by step, community by community, more and more of our Louisiana law enforcement agencies are improving policing — and public safety — by adding body cameras. The Kenner Police Department is the latest large law enforcement agency to sign on, after inking a 10-year, $5.5 million deal with Axon Enterprises Inc.
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
