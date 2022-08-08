ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Whisker Wednesday: Ruben (August 10, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Ruben is a sweet, male tabby kitten looking for a loving family to go home to! He’s up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge. He’s around 4 months old and he’s the last of his litter to find a home. Ruben likes to play with toys, people, and even other cats! He does well with dogs, too. He enjoys cuddling, but the cuddling usually comes after a long day of playing. Ruben would make a fantastic addition to any family willing to give him the love and attention that he deserves.
thisis50.com

iisaiiahRR – Road Runner

Coming from Baton Rouge, Louisiana is iisaiiahRR and his new single “Road Runner”. The MC has been in the game a little over a year and has been making leaps ever since. On this new release he documents his grind and how he will overcome his trials and enemies to succeed.
225batonrouge.com

Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
brproud.com

Clear the Shelters: Reba, Bonnie, and Lil Bit (August 8, 2022)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – All month long we are teaming up with local animal shelters and rescues to help Clear the Shelters!. Reba is up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge. Reba is a retriever mix and loves to give kisses! She’s very friendly and is ready to go home!
tigerdroppings.com

I Just Killed My Dad "Netflix" Baton Rouge Crime Story

Do any of you that live in Baton Rouge remember this story ?. Netflix's true crime documentary I Just Killed My Dad trailer released Thursday; the series revolves around the unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of Anthony Templet and the Templet Family. Anthony Templet shot and killed his father at home...
brproud.com

New Roads announces return of Annual Harvest Festival

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – The New Roads Annual Harvest Festival is returning after a two-year hiatus. The three-day event will have music artists, a car show, a rodeo, and its first Harvest Festival parade. The festival will be from Oct. 14 through Oct. 16. More details will be announced soon, but vendor applications are open. The festival will be on False River.
NEW ROADS, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Pretty good tree dog looking for a home Baton Rouge Area

I'm looking to give away my coon dog to somebody who will hunt him. He's a 9 year old english coonhound redtick. He was an extremely good coon dog and a pretty good squirrel dog back when I hunted him alot. He's just been a pet for the past 2 or 3 years other than a squirrel hunt here and there. He'd be great for somebody who wants a good hunting pet. I dont think he'll win any hunts now since he's so rusty and a little fat, but he still trees the hell out of squirrels and will lay around on the porch with you in the evenings.
theadvocate.com

1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
brproud.com

Teachers and students return to class in Ascension Parish

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) ––– The halls of Pecan Grove Primary were packed again with children ready to start the new year as summer break officially ends. Pecan Grove Principal, Amy Champagne, says they are adding roughly 200 more students this year and five more teachers to support the growing parish.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

