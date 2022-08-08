ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
golaurens.com

Arrest Report for August 9

Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Samuel Leake – Joanna. -Driving under suspension. -Violation of court order...
WJBF

SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals

SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
GAFFNEY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
FOX Carolina

Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
ANDERSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Lcso#Crimestoppers
golaurens.com

Coroner: Victim identified in August 2 crash on Hwy. 72 in Clinton

The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity of a person that died on August 4 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on Hwy. 72 in Clinton on August 2. The coroner's office was notified of the death at Spartanburg Regional. According to Spartanburg Regional, the victim was airlifted after a rollover crash on August 2.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Man killed in shooting while visiting Anderson

Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham are speaking out about the FBI search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Man admits he was on meth when he hit, killed Upstate teen. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An Upstate man pleaded guilty in the deadly crash killing a 14-year-old...
ANDERSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. (Video above:...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
ANDERSON, SC
cn2.com

Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says

ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

LCSO hosting annual 'Fill the Cruiser' school supply drive

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual ‘Fill the Cruiser’ school supply collection drive on Friday, August 12 from 9AM to 2PM at the Laurens Chick-fil-A. The LCSO will partner with WLBG on Saturday, August 13 at the Laurens County Courthouse on Hillcrest Drive to...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy