Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
Arrest Report for August 9
Editor's Note: The following information is compiled from arrests records from the Laurens Police Department, Clinton Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff's Office and the Johnson Detention Center. This information is presented with no intent of guilt or innocence. Samuel Leake – Joanna. -Driving under suspension. -Violation of court order...
SLED arrests three people involved in death of child and several animals
SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Two South Carolina men and a South Carolina woman have been arrested and charged after the death of a child and ill treatment of several animals. According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Edward Vincent Baynard, 20, of Gaffney, has been charged with Murder, Child Abuse, Unlawful Neglect of […]
One dead, suspect at large following Upstate shooting
One person is dead following a shooting in the Upstate early Tuesday morning. The Anderson Police Department responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 AM in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street.
FOX Carolina
Third family member charged with murder in 'depraved' Upstate neglect case
A group is asking for help getting a van for a local Air Force veteran living with multiple sclerosis. Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and killed while in Anderson for a visit. Parents of 7-year-old charged after accidental shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search is on for the suspect in Oconee County weekend shooting
The search is on for the suspect in an Oconee County shooting from over the weekend. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting Sunday evening on Rock Crusher Road in Walhalla.
Man sentenced to 18 years for deadly DUI crash in Spartanburg Co.
A Woodruff man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for a DUI crash that killed a teenager.
FOX Carolina
Man visiting Anderson killed in overnight shooting, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a man died after he was shot overnight. Police said around 2:20 a.m. they found a victim, 32-year-old Channing Chester, shot multiple times in the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fall Street. Chester is originally from Anderson, was currently living...
Man wanted for attempted murder in Oconee Co.
Deputies are searching for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in Oconee County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Greenville County apartments, warrants say
(Above video was published Sunday.) Greenville County deputies have arrested a man after a fight led to a shooting at an apartment complex over the weekend. Carrie Weimer, with the sheriff's office, said William Joseph Lacey III, 28, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
golaurens.com
Coroner: Victim identified in August 2 crash on Hwy. 72 in Clinton
The Laurens County Coroner's Office released the identity of a person that died on August 4 as a result of injuries sustained in an accident on Hwy. 72 in Clinton on August 2. The coroner's office was notified of the death at Spartanburg Regional. According to Spartanburg Regional, the victim was airlifted after a rollover crash on August 2.
FOX Carolina
Man killed in shooting while visiting Anderson
Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Lindsey Graham are speaking out about the FBI search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Man admits he was on meth when he hit, killed Upstate teen. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. An Upstate man pleaded guilty in the deadly crash killing a 14-year-old...
Argument led to fatal shooting at Broad River Road gas station, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested following large drug bust in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a large drug bust in Anderson County. According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, the Special Investigations Division arrested Jeffery Willis after finding large amounts of drugs and firearms in his home along Sherard Road in Belton. Deputies said the following was found: 254.5 grams […]
Man dies following shooting in Anderson
A man died following a shooting early Tuesday morning in Anderson
WYFF4.com
Men shot in woods while walking trail in Anderson, police say
ANDERSON, S.C. — Two people were shot Monday while walking on a trail in an Upstate city, according to police. An incident report from the Anderson Police Department said officers were called just after 3 p.m. to a business on River Street about a shooting with injuries. (Video above:...
FOX Carolina
Two injured following shooting near business in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday. Officers said they responded to the woods near the Nutty Sweet Shop at around 11:50 a.m. When they arrived, they found one of the victims who’d been shot at least once in the leg. The second victim was found further along the trail and suffering from a gunshot to the leg.
cn2.com
Arrest Made in Lake Wylie Murder of 20 Year Old
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Back on June 6, 2022, York County authorities say 20 year-old TJ Hubert was found shot and killed on a trail at a park in Lake Wylie in York County. For weeks Hubert’s family begged for answers and detectives worked around the clock to...
WYFF4.com
Man visiting Anderson is shot, killed during argument, chief says
ANDERSON, S.C. — A man visiting the Upstate was shot and killed following an argument early Tuesday morning. The shooting happened about 2:20 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the hospital just before 7 a.m. Stewart...
Suspect charged with murder in shooting at Broad River Road gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department says a suspect has been arrested in a fatal shooting at a gas station Sunday afternoon. Deputies said Monday that Byron Lewie, 29, has has been taken into custody and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
golaurens.com
LCSO hosting annual 'Fill the Cruiser' school supply drive
The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will hold their annual ‘Fill the Cruiser’ school supply collection drive on Friday, August 12 from 9AM to 2PM at the Laurens Chick-fil-A. The LCSO will partner with WLBG on Saturday, August 13 at the Laurens County Courthouse on Hillcrest Drive to...
Comments / 0