If there is one scene pretty much all Blue Bloods fans look forward to each episode, then it’s the family dinner one. Pretty much in every episode, you can see the Reagan family gather around the table at Frank’s house. It is a time where they can either cut up and laugh or bring up serious subjects. There’s no doubt, though, that Blue Bloods does get a boost from them. Well, you do see pretty much family members there with an occasional guest. Are these Reagan family dinners exclusive for family only, though?

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO