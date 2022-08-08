SBLive Sports’ Georgia Preseason Football Power 25: Grayson is No. 1

Headlined by nationally ranked Grayson and Buford we are excited to release our 2022 SBLive Sports Georgia Preseason Power 25

Here’s the complete breakdown of Georgia’s elite high school football teams, heading into the 2022 season, as we see it.

SBLIVE SPORTS GEORGIA POWER 25 PRESEASON FOOTBALL RANKINGS

1. Grayson (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Marietta

Ranking rationale: The Rams have been a mainstay in the state's upper echelon for the past decade, and that won't change in 2022. Although their 10-4 2021 record, with an appearance in the 7A state semifinals, may have been considered a down season by the Rams’ standards, LSU commits Michael Daugherty and Joseph Stone, Tennessee commit Jalen Smith and a bevy of other big-time recruits, give Grayson a good shot at bringing home its fourth state title since 2011.

Division I talent is abundant at Grayson, which seeks to be the top squad in Georgia in 2022.

2. Buford (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Thompson

Ranking rationale: Following their third consecutive state title, the Wolves stayed in the headlines over the off-season with their move to Class 7A and additions of running back Justice Haynes and defensive end KingJoseph Edwards. The two highly-rated players made an already-talented Buford squad even more loaded, so watch out for the four-peat. If successful, it will be Buford’s unprecedented seventh state title in seven different classifications. The Wolves are 41-3 over the last three seasons.

After three straight Class 7A state crowns, no one should doubt Buford's chances of a fourth.

3. Mill Creek (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Walton

Ranking rationale: The top-rated player in Georgia plays for Mill Creek, and the team has enough talent around him to make a run at the first state championship in program history. Along with Alabama pledge Caleb Downs, the Hawks return Clemson commit Jamal Anderson at linebacker and have an experienced quarterback in senior Hayden Clark. Mill Creek’s only two losses last year were to the 7A state champ (Collins Hill) and 7A runner-up (Milton).

Senior quarterback Hayden Clark is back behind center for Mill Creek.

4. Collins Hill (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Spartanburg

Ranking rationale: Coming off the program’s first state championship, expectations for Collins Hill will be lower but not by much. Do-it-all superstar Travis Hunter is off at Jackson State, so opposing teams can take a deep breath, but they shouldn’t take the Eagles lightly. The Eagles will still be a very formidable force in 7A with the return of other stars like TE Ethan Davis, LB Dion Crawford and FS/WR Jayden Davis.

Collins Hill celebrated the program's first ever state championship last year and now they are taking an aim at second.

5. Langston Hughes (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Spartanburg

Ranking rationale: After coming up just short against Buford (a missed field goal was the difference) last year in the 6A state championship game, the Panthers enter this season as one of, if not the favorite to win it all, despite moving up to 7A. Power Five talent is all over the field for Langston Hughes, from Georgia offensive line commit Bo Hughley Noland to Ohio State tight end commit Jelani Thurman to Auburn safety commit Terrance Love.

Talent abounds for No. 5 Langston Hughes as they try to bounce back from a heart-breaker in last year's Class 6A state championship game.

6. Warner Robins (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Lee County

Ranking rationale: With five consecutive trips to the state championship game and back-to-back 5A state titles, the Demons will look to continue their run of dominance that has seen them post a 66-8 record over that span. The team is headlined by Clemson commit Vic Burley, one of the top-rated defensive linemen in the country and there no reason to believe that they will remain the king of the 5A mountain for the foreseeable future. Head coach Marquis Westbrook has built something special in Warner Robins.

With five straight Class 5A state final appearances and back-to-back titles, few teams have enjoyed as much success as the Demons.

7. North Cobb (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 at Westlake

Ranking rationale: The Warriors, coming off back-to-back 10-2 seasons, lost a ton of key pieces to graduation, but with players like Arkansas quarterback commit Malachi Singleton and Michigan running back commit Benjamin Hall, they still have more talent to go around than most teams in 7A. The non-region slate for North Cobb includes a few Top 25 opponents in Buford, Milton and Westlake.

North Cobb will remain a formidable force in 2022.

8. Milton (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Lipscomb Academy

Ranking rationale: New head coach Ben Reaves took the reins at Milton after Adam Clack’s departure to the college ranks at UNC-Charlotte. The Eagles lost the majority of their starting lineup from last year’s 7A state runner-up team, but they returned enough talent at skill positions to make a run at their fifth consecutive region title.

Ben Reaves takes the helm of a program which finished as Class 7A runners-up.

9. Colquitt County (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Deerfield Beach

Ranking rationale: Georgia commits Ny Carr and Landen Thomas at wide receiver and tight end will form a nice offensive duo for new head coach Sean Calhoun. On the defensive side, Tennessee commit Jack Luttrell will bring his play-making ability from his safety position. Judging from the results of the 7-on-7 season (winning high-profile tournaments at UGA and Collins Hill), the Colquitt offense alone should be a potent enough weapon to make the Packers a team to be reckoned with on a state level in 7A.

Colquitt County has big-play ability which will keep the Packers a force in Class 7A.

10. Brookwood (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Norcross

Ranking rationale: Boasting the top-rated QB in the state, Alabama commit Dylan Longeran, Brookwood will look to build on their 10-3 record from a year ago and remain one of Class 7A’s top teams. The Broncos have a number of high-profile games on their schedule, including a trip to Las Vegas to take on national powerhouse Bishop Gorman and road battles with in-state foes Grayson and Collins Hill.

Brookwood quarterback Dylan Longeran is committed to Alabama and the top-rated quarterback in the state of Georgia.

11. Cedar Grove (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. TBA

Ranking rationale: The defending 3A state champs will once again boast a mean defense, with hard-hitting cornerback Kayin Lee leading the bunch. The Saints, who have won four titles in the past five seasons, will be tested early and often thanks to a non-region slate including Edison (FL), St. John’s (DC), Colquitt County, Mill Creek, Collins Hill and Westlake.

12. Cartersville (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 at Cherokee

Ranking rationale: The 2021 season marked just the third time in the past decade that Cartersville hasn't moved past the first round of the state playoffs. However, the Purple Hurricanes appear to be in position to put themselves back where they are used to being with a deeper postseason run this fall.

13. Lee County (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 at Warner Robins

Ranking rationale: Dean Fabrizio enters his 14th year at the helm for the Trojans, who have won at least 11 games every year since 2017. The perennial power, which averaged 40 points per game last year, is part of a new region in 2022 with Houston County, Northside-Warner Robins, Tift County, Thomas County Central and Veterans.

14. Lowndes (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Plantation American Heritage (FL)

Ranking rationale: Zach Grage became the Vikings’ third head coach in four years following the departure of Jamey DuBose. Grage will lean on a defense led by cornerback Kevis Thomas and linebacker Elijah Colvin while they look to figure out life after Jacurri Brown, who moved on to the University of Miami. The Vikings figure to be battling Colquitt County in carrying the flag for South Georgia in the state’s largest classification.

15. Walton (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 vs. Mill Creek

Ranking rationale: Daniel Brunner is entering his sixth season as the head coach of the Raiders with strong leaders on both sides of the ball in junior quarterback Jeremy Hecklinski and three-star linebacker Ashton Woods. Walton will have an opportunity to prove themselves early, as their season begins at Mercedes Benz Stadium against a strong Mill Creek team in the Corky Kell Classic. The Raiders were a state semifinalist in Class 7A a year ago.

16. Creekside (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Rome

Ranking rationale: Fresh off an 11-3 season and trip to the 5A semifinals, Creekside has its sights set on another big season in 2022. Defense and culture go a long way for the Seminoles led by sixth-year head coach Maurice Dixon. The team has come a long way since going 0-10 in Dixon’s first season in 2017.

17. Woodward Academy (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 26 at McCallie (TN)

Ranking rationale: Coming off an undefeated regular season, the War Eagles will look to avenge an early exit from last year's playoffs. Longtime head coach John Hunt will have a strong defense with defensive end AJ Hoffler, a Clemson commit, and four-star safety CJ Heard on the field.

18. Kennesaw Mountain (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Cass

Ranking rationale: The Mustangs made program history by winning their first ever region title and playoff game in 2021, and they returned a large senior class and picked up a major transfer in wide receiver Cayden Lee. The pieces are there for Kennesaw Mountain to build on the newfound success as they return to Class 7A following a two-year stint in 6A. Other key pieces for head coach Caleb Carmean, a former KMHS quarterback himself, are Connor Lew, Cayman Prangley and Jaylen Moson.

19. Calhoun (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Blessed Trinity

Ranking rationale: Since assuming the coaching reigns three years ago, Clay Stephenson has had the Yellow Jackets on a progressively upward trajectory, culminating in a berth in the 5A state finals before falling to eventual champion Warner Robins. The hope and expectation will be to put themselves in position for another shot at the title this fall. Calhoun has won at least 10 games in every season since 2004.

20. Benedictine (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 26 at Columbus (FL)

Ranking rationale: Fresh off a 4A state title, the Cadets will also have a tough act to follow this fall with much of last year's production lost to graduation. But given the program's long-term success that includes double-digit wins in seven of the last nine seasons, don't be surprised if they're once again among the elite in their classification. Benedictine will open 2022 on a 13-game winning streak.

21. Westlake (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. North Cobb

Ranking rationale: New head coach Rico Zackery left his position as a defensive assistant at Kennesaw Mountain to take over a talented Westlake team. The Lions are led by one of the state’s best cornerbacks, Avieon Terrell, a Clemson commit and the younger brother of Atlanta Falcons cornerback AJ Terrell. They also return leading passer in quarterback R.J. Johnson, leading rusher Jaiden Thomas and senior linebacker Ahmad Johnson. After two successful season in Class 6A, the Lions move back up to the state's largest classification.

22. Trinity Christian (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 26 at Fellowship Christian

Ranking rationale: The Lions were a juggernaut by outscoring their opponents by an average score of 53-13 during their 14-0 run to the Class A (Private) state title last season. That will be a tough feat to duplicate this fall, but there is enough talent back to give them a chance to contend on a statewide level once again.

23. Norcross (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 20 at Brookwood

Ranking rationale: Veteran head coach Keith Maloof, entering his 24th season, returns some major offensive firepower with a few highly touted players in Mississippi State receiver commit Nakai, Georgia tight end commit Lawson Luckie and Georgia Tech receiver commit Zion Taylor. Norcross will open up the season against No. 10 Brookwood and will follow that up with No. 2 Mill Creek in Week 2.

24. Carver Columbus (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 27 vs. Riverdale

Ranking rationale: After going 7-0 in region play last year and falling one step short of a 4A state title, Carver-Columbus can continue its reign with physical play in 2022. The Tigers are supremely talented in the trenches with LSU commit Derron Reed on the defensive line and Georgia commit Kelton Smith on the offensive line. The Tigers must adjust to a new coach after Corey Joyner unexpectedly stepped down in February. However, Pierre Coffey brings winning experience from Chattahoochee County, which should help make the transition a little less stressful.

25. Rome (0-0)

Next game: Aug. 19 vs. Creekside

Ranking rationale: After losing their opening round playoff game a year ago, the Wolves core is back with hopes of bringing home their first state championship since going back-to-back in 2016 and 2017. Rome will play in a new region this year, competing primarily with Cherokee County teams such as Creekview, River Ridge, Woodstock and more.