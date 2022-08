SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard was damaged after a fire on Sunday.

According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building.

We’re told investigators will review video on Monday to try to determine what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.