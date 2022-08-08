9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati

Source: Aaron White / EyeEm / Getty

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.

Police said none of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

