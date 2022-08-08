ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

9 People Injured in Mass Shooting In Cincinnati

By BridgetEE
93.1 WZAK
93.1 WZAK
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C6qOe_0h8Yr6FN00
Source: Aaron White / EyeEm / Getty

Nine people were injured in a mass shooting in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The shooting occurred at a bar in the Over-the-Rhine district, around 1:38 a.m Sunday morning. Nine people aging from 23 to 47 years old were injured. According to the report there was a fight between to groups when shot rang out, allegedly over 30 rounds in 10 minutes. Police shot at the suspect but missed.

Police said none of the victim’s injuries were life-threatening.

Take a look at the video below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RA0Y6_0h8Yr6FN00
Source: Radio One Digital

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

9 people shot outside Cincinnati bar, police looking for two suspects

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Nine people are recovering after a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati early Sunday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Lieutenant Colonel Mike John said that roughly 15-20 rounds were fired and nine people outside a bar on Main Street were hit with gunfire. Police said none of the victims […]
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man found guilty on over a dozen charges connected to deadly Dayton jazz club, supermarket shootings

DAYTON — A jury has reached a verdict in the case of a man facing more than a dozen charges connection with two shootings in 2019 that killed to men and injured another. Christopher Smith, 31, was charged in December 2019 in connections to shootings outside a Dayton jazz club and supermarket that resulted in the deaths of 33-year-olds Brandon Harris and Clarence Brown.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shooting#Violent Crime
WHIO Dayton

Dayton woman identified as victim killed in Colerain Twp. crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP — A Dayton woman was killed and three others were injured after a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer in Colerain Township Saturday. Police said the fatal crash happened around 12:01 p.m. on Hamilton Avenue at the I-275 overpass and involved both the tractor trailer and a sedan, according to our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Amazon driver acted in self-defense when shooting knife-wielding man

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - An Amazon delivery driver is not facing any charges after he shot a knife-wielding man on Sunday. The driver was out on his route when the suspect, Christopher Roberts, walked up to him with a knife, according to Middletown police. “Obviously, he [Amazon driver] was in...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Woman arrested after 6-year-old caught drinking alcohol inside gas station

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A six-year-old Butler County boy was caught drinking alcohol, not once but twice in two different locations on the same night. Victoria Hampton, 26, of Hanover Township, was arrested and charged with child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a child. Court records state the child was in her care. It's not clear if she is the child's mother.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Victim identified in Colerain Township crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s office identified the victim in a tractor-trailer crash that occurred on Hamilton Avenue near the I-275 overpass Saturday. Police say that a car and a tractor-trailer collided around noon. According to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Patricia Lauricella, 69, was a passenger and...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

93.1 WZAK

Cleveland, OH
9K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

93.1 WZAK has Cleveland's best mix of R&B! Listen on your Amazon Echo. Enable WZAK in the Amazon Alexa app. Once enabled say “Alexa, play 9-3-1-W-Z-A-K.”

 http://WZAKCleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy