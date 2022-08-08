ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

signalscv.com

Former district attorney questions signature validation process

A former L.A. County district attorney openly challenged Monday the way in which the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Office is validating signatures for the recall petition of current District Attorney George Gascón. . In an open letter sent to the L.A. County Board of Supervisors, Steve Cooley challenged the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Supervisor Foley highlights OCTA efforts to address transportation insecurity among OC community college students

Supervisor Foley released a statement following this morning’s Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) Board meeting where the Board recognized ten Orange County community colleges for their participation in the OCTA Community College Pass Program. This program gives Orange County community college students access to free or low-cost rides on the OC bus system.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

OCTA’s student bus pass program expands to all O.C. community colleges

All community colleges in Orange County are now on board. The Orange County Transportation Authority this week marked a major milestone in the effort to provide OC Bus passes to thousands of community college students when it presented resolutions to all nine Orange County community colleges now participating in the College Pass program.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
randomlengthsnews.com

Long Beach BRIEFS: $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers And Proposed FY Budget Unveiled

Long Beach City Council Votes to Set a $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers. The Long Beach City Council Aug. 2, voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance setting a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers. The minimum wage will apply to all employees including clinicians, nursing assistants, janitors, pharmacists and laundry workers at private Long Beach health care facilities, including acute psychiatric hospitals, dialysis clinics, hospitals and other businesses that are part of an integrated health care delivery system.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, August 10, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming south after midnight. Highs temperatures are expected to...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Fired nurse settles suit vs. Huntington Memorial Hospital

A former registered nurse at Huntington Memorial Hospital in Pasadena has settled a lawsuit in which he alleged he was fired for complaining about being discriminated against because of his medical condition, which he feared could be compromised further by the coronavirus. Lawyers for plaintiff Robert Young filed court papers...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Anti-mosquito spraying scheduled this week in Santa Ana

A Santa Ana neighborhood will be sprayed Wednesday and Thursday to help cut down on the mosquito population, city officials said.The Orange County Mosquito and Vector Control District says they have found an increase in the population of the invasive Aedes mosquito in a Santa Ana neighborhood, so "residential mosquito control applications" have been scheduled for this week.The mosquito control application will take place between 2 and 5 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday in the neighborhoods west of South Greenville Street to South Bristol Street, and north of Edinger to McFadden Avenue. The mosquito spray will be distributed from backpacks,...
theeastsiderla.com

A minor change in its schedule turned out to be a big deal for this East L.A. school

East Los Angeles -- When the new school year begins next Monday, classes at Griffith STEAM Magnet Middle School will begin at 8 am -- four minutes later than last semester. Starting at 8 am instead of 7:56 am seems like a little thing. But “it was a big deal” at Griffith, requiring meetings of staff, parents, students and union reps, said Principal Carlos Madrigal.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine Announces New Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity

The Kaiser Permanente Bernard J. Tyson School of Medicine today announced the naming of Kimberly Freeman as Assistant Dean for Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity (EID). Freeman will assist with the development, implementation and oversight of the EID strategy across the school. She will operate from within the Office of EID – led by Lindia Willies-Jacobo, MD, FAAP, Senior Associate Dean for Admissions and EID – and in partnership with the school’s Offices of Admissions, Student Affairs, Community Engagement, and Academic and Community Affairs.
PASADENA, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

L.A.’s morning commute is about to change dramatically

More than 600,000 students in the Los Angeles Unified School District, the second-largest school district in the nation, return to class on Monday. Under new California state law, public high schools cannot start earlier than 8:30 a.m. and middle schools can’t start before 8 a.m. As KTLA’s Ginger Chan...
LOS ANGELES, CA
oc-breeze.com

Adopt a Clubhouse on the Greatness Amplified Giving Day

The Countdown is here! Giving Day at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Anaheim and Cypress is in TWO WEEKS on August 24, 2022. All proceed will go to support our technology initiative and help fund new Chromebooks and Smartboards. Adopt a Clubhouse and help us raise $10,000 on...
ANAHEIM, CA

