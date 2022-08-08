Read full article on original website
Free wifi zones established in Eastern KY to support communities impacted by flooding
Accelecom, a Kentucky-based high-speed fiber optics provider and exclusive wholesaler of the Kentucky Wired Project, and Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh wireless networks with operations in Morehead, have teamed up to launch six free Wi-Fi sites throughout the Eastern Kentucky region that has been devastated by major flooding.
Kentucky flood survivors in seven counties, including Perry, can apply for FEMA assistance
Renters and homeowners of Breathitt, Clay, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Floyd counties who were affected by the severe storms, flooding and mudslides that began July 26 may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Homeowners and renters in the designated counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at, disasterassistance.gov, by calling,...
Kentucky superintendents discuss experiences, needs from severe flooding in E. Ky.
Kentucky Commissioner of Education Jason E. Glass met with local superintendents on Aug. 1 to ensure the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) addresses the real-time needs of districts most impacted by severe flooding that has devastated parts of Eastern Kentucky. Superintendents on the call expressed gratitude for the outpouring of...
Perry devastated:
Between July 25 and July 30, Hazard was in the bullseye of a historic series of rainstorms that destroyed entire communities, took lives and which will require months, if not years in some cases, to fully recover. As of presstime on Aug. 3, seven Perry County residents were confirmed dead...
Bluegrass Care Navigators to Host Radio Fundraiser for Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
(Hazard, Ky.) – In response to the flooding that has devastated much of the region it serves, Bluegrass Care Navigators (BCN) will shift the focus of its annual Radio Day fundraiser in Hazard to instead request donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Listeners should tune in...
NIOSH to offer free, confidential black lung screenings for coal miners Aug. 9-12
The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will offer free, confidential black lung screenings to coal miners Aug. 9 through Aug. 12. Screenings will be provided through the NIOSH mobile testing unit at locations in Hazard and Pikeville. Call, 1-888-480-4042, to schedule an appointment. The screenings provide early...
Emergency Road Aid Funds awarded to City of Hazard
On July 15, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Hazard will receive $63,050 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds to repair a slide on Faulkner Avenue. “The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Hazard to repair and maintain safe...
Beshear announces funding for UPike Ag-Tech Innovation Center
Gov. Andy Beshear’s office announced in a statement July 27 that Pikeville is among several communities to share in a total of $13 million in funding intended to support job growth and industrial expansion. According to the statement, the University of Pikeville (UPike) will receive a $4.4 million grant...
HPD Chief Minor Allen to retire in August; thanks community, city
Recently, it was announced that Minor Allen, chief of police at the Hazard Police Department, will be retiring Aug. 1. Allen, who said he has been in law enforcement and military work since he was 18 years old, is retiring after 32 and a half years of police work and 22 years total in the Army (four active and 18 reserve). His career in policing and the military, said Allen, was something he always knew he wanted to pursue.
KRRAS faces challenges of overcrowding, encourages community to become involved
Recently, the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) has been facing familiar challenges related to the overcrowding of animals, leaving shelter employees and volunteers feeling overwhelmed and asking for community support. In an online statement issued on July 14, shelter officials informed the community that the KRRAS is seeing an...
‘Back Home Together’ planned to be held in Hazard
At the end of July, community members will have an opportunity to celebrate “Back Home Together,” an event celebrating the African American experience in Eastern Kentucky through the education and empowerment of communities, actions of volunteers and generosity of donors. The event is scheduled to be held on...
KSP: Hazard man caught stealing copper from recently-burned residence
A Perry County man was arrested on several charges after, Kentucky State Police said, he was caught stealing copper from a residence that had recently burned. According to an arrest citation written by KSP Trooper Isaac Whitaker, on July 13, he was assigned to respond to Stacyville Lane at Jeff to a residence that had recently burned. The owners, the citation said, had reported they had caught a man stealing copper from the remains of the residence.
Locals protest overturning of Roe vs. Wade
Editor’s note: The organizer of the event was a juvenile, and our policy is not to provide the names of minors without parental consent and not to provide the names of those who are alleged to be victims of sexual assault. On Saturday, July 16, community members and visitors...
Second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop held
From July 8-16, the region's second Quiltin' in the Mountains Shop Hop was held as quilting shops from across Eastern Kentucky, including Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, joined together to promote their love of quilting. Carolyn Davis, owner of Appalachian Quilt and Craft in Hazard, said the event went...
Hazard woman donates to hospice center in honor of her son
On July 18, Hazard native Candi Crowe Engle donated $3,000 to the Bluegrass Care Navigators Hospice Center in Hazard in memory of her son, Ashton Skylar Whitaker, who passed away in 2010 at the age of seven. Engle said her son was diagnosed with Sanfilippo syndrome at the age of...
PCFC approves second reading, adoption of 2023 budget
During the June 28 special called Perry County Fiscal Court meeting, court members held and voted on the second reading and adoption of the Perry County Fiscal Court budget for the year 2023. Court members held and voted on the first reading of the 2023 Perry County Fiscal Court budget...
Dajcor makes donation to Black Gold Committee
The Black Gold Committee has announced that Dajcor Aluminum will be sponsoring the headlining event at the Black Gold Festival this year. Their donation of $25,000 will enable the committee to present the 2022 American Idol winner, Noah Thompson, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Dajcor Aluminum, according to a statement, is...
Mountain Association purchases Hazard Main Street building for redevelopment
On July 11, it was announced that after more than 60 years, First Federal Savings and Loan sold their building in downtown Hazard to the Mountain Association. According to a statement, the Mountain Association’s mission is to help build a new economy in Eastern Kentucky by supporting small businesses and organizations with loans and technical assistance, as well as energy efficiency and solar expertise. The community economic development nonprofit was inspired to purchase the building at 479 Main Street given the substantial downtown revitalization progress made in Hazard over the past decade.
Back-to-School Bash events to be held
Many students and families in Hazard and Perry County are beginning to prepare for the upcoming school year as the end of summer break nears. Within the next few weeks, several Back-to-School Bash events are scheduled to be held for the students of both the Hazard Independent and Perry County school districts.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile provides free dental care to local children
The Eastern Kentucky Ronald McDonald Care Mobile recently provided free dental care to local children. The Care Mobile, which was parked at the McDonald's bypass in Hazard from July 12-14, provided free preventive dental care for children ages 0-12 years old. Services offered at the Care Mobile included dental exams, cleanings and fluoride treatments. Back-to-school dental exams were also available for pre-school, head start and kindergarten students.
