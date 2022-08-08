ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flashy preacher robbed in pulpit during sermon (video)

A video of a Brooklyn, New York, pastor getting robbed during his sermon has gone viral. Bishop Lamor Whitehead is known for showing off his luxurious items around New York, as he does real estate on the side. He drives a Rolls-Royce and wears lots of jewelry, including while in the pulpit.
BROOKLYN, NY
Q 105.7

WANTED: 6′ 7″ 300LB Man Accused of Grisly Murder in Upstate NY

Police say he killed a woman in Plattsburgh weeks ago and has been on the run ever since. The last time anyone saw him was over one week ago - heading possibly to Mexico. A 6' 7", 300-pound behemoth of a man, accused of murder in Upstate New York, has been on the run for weeks ever since police anointed him as the prime suspect in a stabbing murder back on July 14th.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
HollywoodLife

‘Law & Order’ Crew Member Shot & Killed While Filming In Brooklyn

A Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member was shot and killed on July 19 while on set in Brooklyn, New York. “This morning. Tuesday, July 18 at 5:15 AM, [a] man — who police later learned was Johnny Pizarro, 34, from Queens — was parked in front of 229 North Henry Street in Brooklyn when he was shot in the head and in the neck,” a NYPD public information officer confirmed to HollywoodLife. “EMS transported him to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. At the time he was doing no parking enforcement and we were told it was for the show Law & Order.” They added that there are currently no suspects and no arrests have been made, and it is an ongoing investigation. Other outlets have reported the victim as being 31 years old.
BROOKLYN, NY
Black Enterprise

Man Caught On Camera Hitting Woman Walking Down Park Avenue In New York City

Surveillance cameras caught a man hitting a 27-year-old woman on the head unprovoked as she walked down the street in New York City on July 14, according to CBS News. The woman was walking down Park Avenue on the Upper East Side near East 81st Street in Manhattan around 6 a.m. when a man walking in the opposite direction raised his arm and brought his fist down on her head. The man reportedly had an object in his hand as he attacked the woman and ran off after the unprovoked attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls

Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Q 105.7

Upstate NY Road Rage Incident! Driver With Gun Threatens Man and Kids?

Road Rage! Sure, many of us have cursed the driver that cut us off and sometimes the urge to do more crosses your mind. Is that road rage? Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines the act as a motorist's uncontrolled anger that is usually provoked by another motorist's irritating act and is expressed in aggressive or violent behavior.
Law & Crime

New York Man Accused of Luring Infant’s Mother to Upper East Side Before Killing Her Has Been Indicted, Charged with Murder

The New York man accused of shooting and killing the mother of his baby daughter has been indicted weeks after his arrest on murder and weapons charges. Isaac Argro, 23, allegedly shot Azsia Johnson, 20, at “point blank range in the head” on June 29 while she was walking with their three-month old child on New York’s Upper East Side, prosecutors say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

NYPD: 2 Black Girls Charged With Hate Crimes After Allegedly Attacking White Woman On Bus

Two Black teen girls have reportedly been charged after they allegedly made “anti-White” statements and attacked a white woman on a bus in New York City. According to a Tuesday (July 26) press release from the NYPD, the incident took place on July 9 at around 6:50 p.m. while on an MTA bus in Queens. Three girls and the alleged victim, a 57-year-old white woman, got into a “verbal dispute” with one of the girls yelling, “I hate white people. I hate the way they talk."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Essence

Brooklyn Bishop Denies Setting Up Church Robbery

Since the robbery, a newly uncovered lawsuit accuses Bishop Lamor Whitehead of bamboozling a parishioner out of her $90,000 life savings in 2020. A Brooklyn bishop held his first service on Sunday following a livestreamed armed robbery. On Sunday, in a bizarre display Bishop Lamor Whitehead re-enacted the robbery that...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

A real life Batman! MMA fighter takes down crazed man in NYC's SoHo after watching him sucker punch strangers while cops struggle to keep up with escalating crime - and the homeless criminal is already back on the streets!

An MMA fighter is being hailed as a real life Batman after jumping to the defense of New Yorkers being terrorized in the street by a crazed man who had randomly sucker punched a 17-year-old boy and 50-year-old man. Ro Malabanan, 44, had just exited the subway on Broadway and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

