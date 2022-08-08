ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Police investigating a homicide on Natural Bridge

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are investigating a homicide on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road. The incident happened around 4:58 p.m. on Sunday. Normandy police officers said they found an 18-year-old male inside a vehicle suffering from a single gunshot wound. According to the police, the victim was in the backseat of a car, and the vehicle was discovered in a parking lot.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

Court releases St. Charles armed citizen after shooting robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 26-year-old armed citizen was cleared of any wrongdoing Wednesday. On July 16, Christopher Dandridge Jr. shot and killed Lance Bush, 26, keeping him from robbing the QuikTrip located on 2260 First Capitol, according to officials. Reports say Bush allegedly robbed three different Quiktrips, holding knives to clerks’ throats prior to the incident.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Body found in vehicle in Upper Alton

Alton Police are investigating the discovery of a body found in a vehicle on an Upper Alton parking lot. Police were called to the Alton Memorial Rehabilitation and Therapy parking lot located in the 1,200 block of College Avenue Monday evening just before 6pm. A deceased female was found inside.
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Normandy, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Normandy, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Both had four or more previous convictions for related charges

EDWARDSVILLE – A Wood River and a Granite City man were each charged with felony domestic battery in separate incidents Aug. 7, each having four or more prior convictions for similar crimes. Wendell E. McMullen, 53, of Wood River, was charged Aug. 8 with domestic battery (four-plus prior convictions...
GRANITE CITY, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Second man dies from wounds in February triple shooting in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A second man has died from gunshot wounds suffered in a triple shooting in February in the city's North Riverfront neighborhood. Florentino Pegues, 24, of the 9900 block of Calumet Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors, died Sunday after being shot Feb. 13 in St. Louis. Pegues, Kevin...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in North City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in North City Monday afternoon. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Wren and Woodland just before 5:30 p.m. The victim was shot multiple times. Homicide detectives are investigating.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Major Case Squad#Crimestoppers
timestribunenews.com

Off-Duty Madison County Officer Charged With Three Counts of Aggravated Battery

An off-duty Madison police officer was charged with three counts of aggravated battery by discharge of a firearm in connection with the shooting in downtown Belleville, early Sunday morning. Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, is accused of shooting three people during an altercation, according to criminal complaints filed...
BELLEVILLE, IL
KMOV

St. Louis woman sentenced for attempted arson during 2020 protests

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman was sentenced Tuesday to 27 months in prison after trying to set fires at a 7-Eleven during a 2020 protest. Officials said on June 1, 2020, Nautica Turner poured lighter fluid on the 7-Eleven in the 200 block of N. 17th Street while the store was being looted by other people. A man, Justin Cannamore, showed her a better technique for pouring the fluid before she took the container back and continued the attempted arson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Police make drug bust in Godfrey

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
GODFREY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Police in St. Louis City conducting mass shooter training for first time in years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis police are now conducting large-scale active shooter training for officers for the first time in six years. It’s a follow-up to a News 4 Investigation from June, which revealed that St. Louis Metropolitan police had not done that kind of training, while other departments have done it annually. Other departments, as well, are highlighting their training, ahead of the start of the school year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man killed in 'apparent' shooting on Natural Bridge Road in Normandy

Police launched an investigation Sunday into an apparent shooting that left a man dead in Normandy. The incident occurred on the 7200 block of Natural Bridge Road, near the intersection with Lucas-Hunt Road in north St. Louis County. Police responding to the scene Sunday found a male victim dead with "an apparent gunshot wound," authorities said.
NORMANDY, MO
KMOV

AMBER Alert canceled after 2-year-old girl found safe

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV) - A missing 2-year-old girl who was left inside a car that was stolen overnight in Florissant was found safe. An AMBER Alert was issued for a 2-year-old girl after she was left unattended in a brown or dark-colored Hyundai Sonata outside an apartment in the 3300 block of Dunn Road just past 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.
FLORISSANT, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy