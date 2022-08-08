Read full article on original website
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
Eight-time World BJJ champion Leandro Lo murdered in Sao Paulo
The Brazilian jiu jitsu community lost an important member of its family when eight-time Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo was shot in the head and killed in a senseless act of violence on Saturday night. Details are still emerging regarding the incident, but reports claim a man came up...
World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Leandro Lo Killed in Brazil At 33
He won eight World Championships in the past 11 years.
Sam Alvey releases statement following ninth non-victory in a row at UFC Vegas 59
Sam Alvey returned to action at UFC Vegas 59 last night, lasting just 1:56 in the cage against a very game and violent Michal Oleksiejczuk. “Smilin’ Sam” never managed to get much going as Oleksiejczuk backed him up against the cage and dropped him twice before referee Herb Dean stepped in and mercifully stopped things.
Bo Nickal dominates UFC debut in Dana White’s Contender Series
Bo Nickal wasn’t getting paid by the hour on the Dana White Contender Series and because of that he made quick work of his opponent. Zach Borrego was undefeated in his MMA career just as Bo Nickal was in his, however the difference in skill level was a world’s difference. Nickal, who was 1-0 as a professional heading into tonight, started the bout going for a quick takedown. He got Borrego down and went for a quick neck crank but he fought out of it and got back to the feet. Nickal went for another quick takedown against the cage and...
Federer 'Has 4 Kids But He Trains Everyday,' World No. 8 Praises Swiss Legend
Argentina's tennis star Diego Schwartzman has heaped praise on Roger Federer, saying the Swiss legend "has four kids but he trains everyday." Federer, who has two sets of twins, has been playing professional tennis for over two decades. He is a part of the "Big Three" in tennis, along with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. At present, Nadal leads the Grand Slam race with 22 major titles, one more than Djokovic and two ahead of the 41-year-old Federer.
Bo Nickal dominates in Dana White Contender Series, ex-Penn State national champion earns second fight
Former Penn State wrestling superstar and three-time national champion Bo Nickal earned another tremendous victory Tuesday night. The former Nittany Lion defeated Zachary Borrego by submission due to a rear naked choke in the first round in just one minute, two seconds on Dana White's Contender Series, in just his second professional MMA fight, earning praise from the boss himself. Nickal earned a knockout in his professional mixed martial arts debut back in June and was able to earn a shot on White’s show, which regularly finds the next potential UFC superstars.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Legend Leandro Lo Fatally Shot In São Paulo
Leandro Lo, one of Brazil's most celebrated Jiu-Jitsu champions, has died after getting shot in the head in a nightclub in São Paulo. The 33-year-old wrestler was attending a concert at the club in the Saude neighborhood, where he had a heated argument with another man in the early hours of Sunday.
Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya rebooked for Oct. 1 UFC Fight Night
If all had gone according to plan, UFC Vegas 58 on July 9, 2022, would have featured a Bantamweight showdown between former champ Cody Garbrandt and Rani Yahya. Unfortunately, that bout was scrapped after Yahya suffered a neck injury in training. Now MMAmania.com has confirmed via sources close to the...
Bo Nickal set for UFC debut
Penn State alum and All-American wrestler Bo Nickal has made weight for his UFC debut. He makes his debut with the major promotion on promoter Dana White’s Contender Series. This comes after going 2-0 as an amateur fighter, with both wins coming by way of finish and winning his pro debut via TKO in 33 seconds. He was on the big stage in his pro debut with current BMF champion Jorge Masvidal’s iKon fight promotion. He was unfazed and made quick work of his opponent and the UFC noticed. Nickal is now considered a “super prospect” by media outlets including MMA...
UFC Vegas 59 results: Matches to make for ‘Santos vs. Hill’ main card winners
UFC Vegas 59 went down last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event of the evening, Jamahal Hill stopped Thiago Santos via strikes (see it here), while Geoff Neal scored an impressive stoppage victory over Vicente Luque. Elsewhere on the card, Mohammed Usman became the latest The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) winner in the Heavyweight division, while Julianna Miller did the same in the women’s Flyweight division.
Demetrious Johnson Has Three Superfights In Mind
Demetrious Johnson will get his second shot at the ONE Championship bantamweight title against Adriano Moraes this August on ONE On Prime Video 1 but remains open to the prospect of super-fights. While Demetrious Johnson has almost every UFC record imaginable at flyweight under his belt, his short time in...
