Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
New York Mets take game one with Cincinnati Reds | Main Takeaways

The New York Mets took care of business Monday night in the first of three with the Cincinnati Reds. Anchored by dominance from Chris Bassitt, the Mets won 5-1 at Citi Field. This win makes it four in a row for the Mets. The team now stands with a remarkable record of 71-39 and is 13-2 over their last 15 games. In the NL East, the Mets currently have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves.
Yankees Prospects: Week 18 minor league review

After a busy trade deadline, there was a lot of movement around the Yankees minor league system. Some of their hottest prospects continued hitting, with a trio at Low-A finding their stride and making a strong case for a late-season promotion. Let’s take a look at how their minor league affiliates did this past week and who stood out amongst the crowd.
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal

In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
