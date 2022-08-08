Read full article on original website
Laura Poitras Opioid Epidemic Doc to Screen as NY Film Fest Centerpiece
Laura Poitras’ opioid epidemic documentary All the Beauty and the Bloodshed is set to screen as the centerpiece movie at the 2022 NY Film Festival. The film from Participant weaves together two narratives: the life and career of artist Nan Goldin and the downfall of the Sackler family, which Goldin personally took on to hold them responsible for the deadly opioid epidemic. After her own struggle with addiction, Goldin put herself at the forefront of the battle against the Sacklers, both as an activist at art institutions that accepted money from the family and an advocate for the destigmatization of drug...
7 Best New Movies on Hulu in August 2022
August in North America is summertime and a month to kick back and relax in the sun. These seven new releases on Hulu explore the carefree nature of love and the integrity of ambition, through tales that confirm our complexities even when we respond to what we consider as joy. These films show us a divergence of journeys in exploring heydays and what moments of looseness do to our experiences of constriction.
Lars von Trier’s ‘The Kingdom’ and 6 More Shows Highlighted in TIFF’s Primetime Program
Click here to read the full article. The Toronto International Film Festival Primetime program is set to spotlight seven compelling and thought-provoking television series from around the world — including five world premieres. In addition to series premieres, TIFF will present season premieres of established and beloved shows. Returning to the Glenn Gould Theatre, TIFF’s Industry Conference lineup also announced today will engage and inspire industry delegates from all over the world with a highly curated slate of sessions and inspiring speakers. This year’s festival runs September 8 through 16. Heading up the series lineup is, among others, Lars von Trier with...
7 Best New Films and Shows on Shudder in August 2022
Just like the summer heat keeps sizzling our bodies, Shudder keeps on adding great horror content throughout the season. The streaming hub for all things ghoul has been holding the fort down for the genre as we await the inevitable onslaught of Fall’s offerings (and for a summer lineup, there are certainly some great indie gems to look out for). You have a great mix of talented up-and-comers alongside some bona fide classics returning to the service, and these selected titles showcase a sliver of the great stuff you can’t afford to miss out on.
These Were John Wayne’s Five Favorite Movies Of All Time
John Wayne is regarded as one of the greatest actors in the history of American movies. He rose to prominence in the Western genre all through the mid-20th century. Wayne was a force to reckon with in the movie industry from the 1920s to the 1970s, starring in movies like The Searchers, True Grit, Stagecoach, and The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - August 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
‘Fall’: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
Fear is one of the strongest emotions we have, but perhaps not as strong as the will to survive. That’s why survival thrillers and dramas do so well among fans, and critics too. Lionsgate's upcoming release, Fall, joins that long list of some of the epic, award-winning, and popular survival movies that Hollywood has made in the last few decades.
How 'Smash's Roundabout Storytelling Makes It a Great Marilyn Monroe Tale
Almost exactly 60 years after she died, the world is still captivated by Marilyn Monroe. Her enigma continues to inspire projects based on the icon’s life; it seems that telling Marilyn’s story is Hollywood’s white whale. But even in death, Marilyn remains apart from us. Very few attempts at translating her story to the screen have found success, commercial or critical, whether it be the 2015 TV show The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe, the 2001 TV movie Blonde, or even the recently released The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes from Netflix. Despite a promising teaser, even the upcoming reimagining of Blonde (2022) has been criticized for lead Ana De Armas’ performance ahead of the film’s release. Aside from My Week With Marilyn, which is largely the story of the boy who loved her and not of the titular actress, attempts at immortalizing her story have largely failed to leave an impression.
Netflix Sets Sundance Award-Winning Doc ‘Descendant’ for October Release (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. Following news that the award-winning documentary “Descendant” will screen as an official selection at the 60th New York Film Festival, Variety can exclusively announce that the film will launch Oct. 21 on Netflix and in select theaters. Directed by Margaret Brown (“The Order of Myths,” “Be Here to Love Me: Townes Van Zandt,” “The Great Invisible”), the documentary follows members of Africatown, a small community in Alabama, as they share their personal stories and community history as descendants of the Clotilda, the last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States. The...
'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Edition Adds 14-Minutes of Epic Footage
It's time to get prehistoric because Jurassic World Dominion is headed to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray next week with a dino-sized Extended Edition. It's clear that Universal spared no expense in crafting the home release of Jurassic World Dominion with an extended version of the movie that features 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening, as well as ton of new bonus features including the Battle at Big Rock short film directed by franchise director Colin Trevorrow, an exploration of the film's VFX, footage from the final night of filming, and several new behind the scenes featurettes.
The 10 Best Needle Drops in Quentin Tarantino Movies
Whether you love his movies or not, it's hard to deny that Quentin Tarantino knows how to pick good music for his film's soundtracks. Besides The Hateful Eight, with its Ennio Morricone score, his soundtracks are almost entirely of pre-existing songs, whether they're pieces of music written for other films or various pop songs (usually of the underrated/semi-forgotten variety) from decades past.
‘Scoob!: Holiday Haunt’ Producer Reveals Score Being Recorded After Film’s Axing: ‘Already Paid for the Stage and Musicians’
Click here to read the full article. Although Warner Bros. Discovery has officially pulled the plug on release plans for “Scoob!: Holiday Haunt,” a followup to the 2020 animated film “Scoob!,” the film isn’t quite done with work yet. Producer Tony Cervone, who directed the first “Scoob!,” has revealed that the production is still recording the film’s score, despite the official cancellation. On Saturday, Cervone shared a photo of his team working in a recording studio on Instagram. “So what do you do when the movie is canceled, but you’ve already paid for the stage and the musicians?” Cervone wrote in the...
‘Book Of Marlon’ Series From Marlon Wayans In Development at Starz
Marlon Wayans’ new comedy Book of Marlon has found a new home. Previously commissioned at HBO Max, the comedy inspired by the actor and comedian’s life and career will now be developed at Starz, the network has announced. The move comes on the heels of the structural changes happening at the streamer’s parent company Warner Bros, which merged with Discovery earlier this year. David Zaslav’s new regime has made sweeping changes at the studio resulting in the cancellation of various shows and movies.
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Reel Britannia’ on Britbox, a Perfectly Serviceable Four-Part Jaunt Through Modern British Film History
From the TV Shows About Movies That Make You Wonder If You Should Just Be Watching Movies Dept. comes Britbox limited series Reel Britannia, a four-parter walking us through the history of modern British cinema. Cinephiles who yearn in their hearts and loins to see behind-the-camera beefcake hunks like Stephen Frears and Mike Leigh contribute talking-head commentary to such a retrospective will lose their minds over this series, produced in conjunction with those youthful hipsters at the British Film Institute. It sure seems guaranteed to be a dryyyyyyyyyy documentary, but will Edgar Wright’s participation and cheeky references to Marvel draw...
Kevin Smith’s 'Strange Adventures' Anthology Series Cancelled at HBO Max
The tremor from the recent Warner Bros Discovery shake-up is yet to subsidem as the fate of more DC shows is being made public by the day. It has now come to light that yet another DC-related project, Strange Adventures, will not be seeing the light of day. However, unlike other projects that have recently faced a similar fate, the cancellation of Strange Adventures had little to do with the new strategic shift announced by executives at Warner Bros.
5 'Star Wars' Series On Disney+ With Diverse Leads
The Mandalorian in 2019 shattered glass ceilings in the Star Wars Universe with its compelling new stand-alone characters and the first racially diverse lead role in the series, played by Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Pascal now hands the baton to Mexican actor-director Diego Luna, who stars in Andor, the Disney+ series that launches next month and delves into the backstory of Cassian Andor, from Rogue One.
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
U.S. in Progress Strand at Wroclaw American Film Festival Sets $100,000 in Awards – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)
Click here to read the full article. FESTIVALS American narrative feature projects in rough or final cut seeking finishing funds are now invited to submit to the 2022 edition of U.S. in Progress, which takes place Nov. 9-11 during the 13th American Film Festival (Nov.8-13) in Wroclaw, Poland. The strand pairs American projects in final production stages with European buyers and top Polish image and sound post-production companies and provides awards worth totally $100,000. The head of the Polish Film Institute, Radosław Śmigulski, will award one project with a $50,000 cash award to be spent on post-production, image, sound and/or VFX...
