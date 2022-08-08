Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Toms River East guts out 3-2 win to eliminate Rhode Island
BRISTOL – One of the most storied Little League towns in America continued their trail back to Williamsport on Sunday night. Toms River East of New Jersey gutted out a 3-2 win over Cumberland, Rhode Island to advance to the Metro Region semifinals on Wednesday. The team did so...
Vandals break into N.J. Little League complex for 2nd time
A Monmouth County Little League organization is raising funds to pay for damages and recoup stolen equipment after vandals broke into the league’s complex last week for the second time in less than a year. The Howell South Little League launched a GoFundMe campaign on Monday, said league president...
Work Continues on the New Fantastic Veterans Administration Center in Toms River, New Jersey
This is a fantastic addition to making a better quality of life for our area Veterans here in New Jersey and it's conveniently located right here in Ocean County. Right in Toms River along Hooper Avenue. Toms River Mayor Mo Hill (Pictured Above) was a big supporter of the VA...
Water main break near Newark lowers water pressure, strands car in sinkhole
A water main break inside a park in Essex County flooded roads and left Newark residents with low water pressure Tuesday, authorities said. The break occurred inside Branch Brook Park in Belleville, affecting water pressure in neighboring Newark and and trapping at least one vehicle, according to city officials. The break also affected water in Belleville, Nutley and Bloomfield.
Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)
A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
When Yankees’ Double-A hitter struggled, here’s the book that turned around his season
New York Yankees Double-A outfielder Brandon Lockridge didn’t sugarcoat how inconsistent his play was in the first few months of the season. “It’s been a frustrating year from a numbers standpoint,” said Lockridge, who is in his second season with the Somerset Patriots. “I played 40-something games in Double-A last year and I came into this year with high expectations to [continue that success]. To not have those immediate results is frustrating.”
Ex-Seton Hall star Khadeen Carrington talks win over Knicks in Nike Pro City, upcoming season in Israel
Ex-Seton Hall star Khadeen Carrington and his teammates didn’t have any fear when they played three members of the Knicks in the Nike Pro City playoffs Monday night. After all, Carrington is from Brooklyn and his teammates all share a New York City toughness, too. “That’s the thing about...
NBC New York
Huge Main Break Spawns NJ Water Emergency; Hospitals Delay Surgeries as Drought Watch Hits
A monster water main break wreaked havoc in New Jersey's largest city and nearby communities Tuesday, impacting more than 100,000 people as hospitals grappled with diversions and officials planned door-to-door outreach. At the same time, emergency crews responded to at least one case where a woman's car was swallowed by a sudden sinkhole.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FIRE AT CARMONA-BOLEN FUNERAL HOME
Emergency responders are on the scene of a reported fire at the Carmona-Bolen Funeral Home on Main Street in downtown Toms River. There are firemen on the roof but no flames are showing at this time. If additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
WATCH LIVE: Chopper 12 over Newark water main break
Chopper 12 is over the Newark water main break.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
Workshops set for career seekers in Hunterdon, Somerset counties
The Greater Raritan One-Stop Career Center in Somerville is hosting a series of Jersey Job Club Workshops this month. These workshops will be virtual, through Zoom, but a limited number of seats are available for in-person attendance at the One-Stop Career Center, located on 75 Veterans Memorial Drive, Somerville. In...
Atlantic City, NJ casino dealers reject designated smoking area proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
Jersey Shore revelers endure soaring temperatures in Long Branch
News 12’s Kimberly Kravitz went down to Pier Village in Long Branch to talk to people about handling the heat.
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Searching for Missing 58-year-old Man
Authorities in Ocean County are asking for your help locating a missing 58-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says James Magee was last seen on August 8th in the area of Community Medical Center in Toms River. Magee has multiple tattoos on both of his arms and hands. Police...
Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown
TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey
I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
