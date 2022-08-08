ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Bristol Press

Toms River East guts out 3-2 win to eliminate Rhode Island

BRISTOL – One of the most storied Little League towns in America continued their trail back to Williamsport on Sunday night. Toms River East of New Jersey gutted out a 3-2 win over Cumberland, Rhode Island to advance to the Metro Region semifinals on Wednesday. The team did so...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Water main break near Newark lowers water pressure, strands car in sinkhole

A water main break inside a park in Essex County flooded roads and left Newark residents with low water pressure Tuesday, authorities said. The break occurred inside Branch Brook Park in Belleville, affecting water pressure in neighboring Newark and and trapping at least one vehicle, according to city officials. The break also affected water in Belleville, Nutley and Bloomfield.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Motorist Trapped On Jersey Shore (DEVELOPING)

A car rolled over trapping a motorist on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Washington and Mechanic streets in Red Bank, initial reports said. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES. to sign up for Daily Voice's free...
RED BANK, NJ
NJ.com

When Yankees’ Double-A hitter struggled, here’s the book that turned around his season

New York Yankees Double-A outfielder Brandon Lockridge didn’t sugarcoat how inconsistent his play was in the first few months of the season. “It’s been a frustrating year from a numbers standpoint,” said Lockridge, who is in his second season with the Somerset Patriots. “I played 40-something games in Double-A last year and I came into this year with high expectations to [continue that success]. To not have those immediate results is frustrating.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Workshops set for career seekers in Hunterdon, Somerset counties

The Greater Raritan One-Stop Career Center in Somerville is hosting a series of Jersey Job Club Workshops this month. These workshops will be virtual, through Zoom, but a limited number of seats are available for in-person attendance at the One-Stop Career Center, located on 75 Veterans Memorial Drive, Somerville. In...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown

TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Would This Be a Perfect Location for a Cracker Barrel Restaurant in Brick, New Jersey

I was recently traveling through Brick Township when I noticed once again that the former Fins restaurant sits empty and looking for a new tenant and a new chance on life on busy Route 88 in Brick Township. Signs can be seen at the location of Brixmor. The investment corporation's slogan is "We focus on the perfect fit: your retail passion with local community culture." So will they bring in a new business to the location and if so who or what?
BRICK, NJ
94.5 PST

This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ

For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
BURLINGTON, NJ
