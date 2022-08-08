Read full article on original website
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Searching for Two Missing Persons in Breathitt County Following Historic Flood
LOST CREEK, Ky. (Aug. 7, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 13 in Hazard is continuing to search for two individuals out of Breathitt County who have been missing since the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky that occurred on July 28th. Vanessa Baker, a 60-year-old female from...
kentuckytoday.com
2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded
HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
WCPO
Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
One dead after rollover crash in Harlan County
Kentucky State Police are investigating a single truck collision that left one person dead.
WTVQ
Search for 2 missing women continues, relatives of Vanessa Baker look for closure
PERRY/BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Geraldine Mullins family lost everything in the flood, their home, and their belongings. And while she and her family are doing what they can to help others affected through relief efforts, she’s grieving. But, not for the loss of things that can be...
Vehicle inferno causes I-75 lane closure in Rockcastle County
According to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department, a commercial vehicle trailer loaded with spools of PVC tubing ignited Saturday night.
wymt.com
WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
wchstv.com
Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Assistance Locating Missing Woman
Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 71-year-old Elaine Amburgey, of Flat Lick, also known as “Fro”, was last seen on August 5th at approximately 5:30 PM in a red Hyundai Elantra. She is described a...
WLWT 5
Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing
Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
wymt.com
WATCH: Knox County Sheriff’s Department investigating two robberies
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two robberies at separate locations early Friday morning. Officials said the suspects used a dark-colored van to rip the doors off of Cope’s Grocery and Deli and Creek Mart. The van is believed to...
WTVF
'Horrifying': Video shows family vehicles swept away by Kentucky floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Sunday marked Wanda Sue Miller's first day back at work since last month's flooding in Eastern Kentucky. "It was just a horrifying experience," Miller said. "I've never seen nothing like that in my life." Miller spoke via Zoom Sunday after she and her husband posted...
WBIR
Golden Alert canceled for missing 71-year-old woman in Knox Co., Kentucky
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. — Update: The Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky has canceled a Golden Alert for a 71-year-old woman last seen on August 5. Deputies said she has been found safe. The Knox County Sheriff’s Department in Kentucky has issued a Golden Alert for a 71-year-old...
WKYT 27
Man accused of causing wrong-way crash that killed 3 people appears in court
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a crash that killed three people on a southern Kentucky interstate. The California man accused of causing the crash was back in court Tuesday morning. A detective testified about the suspect driving the wrong way, and him being under the...
clayconews.com
K-9 Deputy apprehends Theft Suspect on South Highway 421 in Southeastern, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:00 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K-9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Robyn Turner, 43 of Chop Bottom Road. Through acknowledgment of an active investigation and warrant on the above mentioned individual Deputy Brumley...
wymt.com
‘We are a resilient family’: Three injured in Pike County home explosion
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Three people were injured Monday morning after an explosion leveled a home in the Dorton community of Pike County. US 23 was temporarily shut down, used as a landing zone to lift people out of the area, as two people were flown from the scene and one person was transported to the hospital by ambulance.
WSAZ
Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood
Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
wymt.com
Golden Alert canceled after missing woman found safe
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert for a Knox County woman has been canceled after law enforcement officials reported her found safe. Elaine “Fro” Amburgey of Flat Lick was previously last seen on August 5, 2022 at around 5:30pm in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Officials...
mountain-topmedia.com
3 injured in home explosion
DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
WTVQ
Kentucky man accused of killing 3 police officers pleads not guilty
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges. News outlets report that 49-year-old Lance Storz appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges. Police say...
