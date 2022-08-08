ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathitt County, KY

kentuckytoday.com

2 Lost Creek women missing; many roads remain flooded

HAZARD, Ky. (KT) – Two people are still reported missing due to the historic flooding that struck parts of eastern Kentucky late last month, according to Kentucky State Police, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a number of roads throughout the flood area remain closed. The missing persons are...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WCPO

Eastern Kentucky teen dies days after helping flood victims

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A family in Perry County is grieving the loss of a high school student, who died after helping flood victims clean up over the weekend. Rachel Crawford, Aaron's sister, is hoping the organ donor recipient is worthy because she says, they'll be getting a heart made of gold.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: Officials investigating robbery in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a Sunday morning robbery. According to deputies, the robbery happened between 2:00 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. at the BP Mart on RT-80 in Martin. Officials said the suspect went into the business and demanded money...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Troopers release names of two people still missing from eastern Kentucky flooding

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Officials have released the names of two people still missing following historic flooding in eastern Kentucky. Vanessa Baker, 60, and Nancy Cundiff, 29, both of the Lost Creek community in Breathitt County, have been unaccounted for since the devastating flooding on July 28, according to a news release from Kentucky State Police.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Ask For Assistance Locating Missing Woman

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Officials are currently asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 71-year-old Elaine Amburgey, of Flat Lick, also known as “Fro”, was last seen on August 5th at approximately 5:30 PM in a red Hyundai Elantra. She is described a...
FLAT LICK, KY
WLWT 5

Eastern Kentucky flooding: 37 confirmed deaths, 2 women remain missing

Thirty-seven people have died, including four children, and hundreds are expected to lose their homes after torrential rains unleashed flash flooding and mudslides across eastern Kentucky. On Tuesday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the death toll remains at 37 but says it will rise to 38 with the loss of...
KENTUCKY STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Garrett Kentucky two days after the flood

Garrett, Ky. (WSAZ) -The Eastern Kentucky flooding disaster in late July has caught the attention of all the USA even the world. The devastating scenes will be etched on the minds of those hard hit for a lifetime. Two days after the flood, Tony visited the rural town of Garrett in Floyd County where the hope and determination of the people was incredible!
GARRETT, KY
wymt.com

Golden Alert canceled after missing woman found safe

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert for a Knox County woman has been canceled after law enforcement officials reported her found safe. Elaine “Fro” Amburgey of Flat Lick was previously last seen on August 5, 2022 at around 5:30pm in a red 2015 Hyundai Elantra. Officials...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

3 injured in home explosion

DORTON, Ky. — Three people were injured Monday morning in a home explosion in Pike County. It happened about a half-mile up Lick Fork Road. That road is currently blocked to traffic. Pike County Emergency Management Director Nee Jackson was contacted at the scene. He said two people were...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Kentucky man accused of killing 3 police officers pleads not guilty

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) – A Kentucky man accused of killing three officers in an ambush while police were serving a protective order has pleaded not guilty to 20 charges. News outlets report that 49-year-old Lance Storz appeared in Floyd Circuit Court on Monday to answer the charges. Police say...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

