FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot near 38th and Hampton
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 30, was shot Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 9 near 38th and Hampton. Milwaukee police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m. The victim showed up at the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase stolen car, 2 arrested
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say a high-speed chase of a stolen car is what led to two separate crashes Monday, Aug. 8. Police said it started with a traffic stop after the car was involved in "several crimes." The pursuit went down Sheridan Road and reached speeds around 80 mph near 75th Street.
wlip.com
No Arrests After Waukegan Shooting Leaves Teen Dead
(Waukegan, IL) A Hainesville teen is dead after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called to the 500-block of South Genesee Street on Saturday night for a shots fired call. When officials arrived they found shell casings and a gun, but no victim. Authorities later learned that the victim had been dropped off at the hospital with serious injuries…he was pronounced dead on Sunday. At this point, the victim is only being identified as an 18-year-old male. No arrests have been announced at this point, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.
Speeding car crashes into train in Washington County
A speeding car crashed into a train early Tuesday morning in Washington County. The crash could have been avoided if the driver reduced his speed to drive safely in the dense fog.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County train vs. car crash; area experiencing heavy fog
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a train vs. car crash that happened Tuesday morning, Aug. 9 in the Town of Addison. The crash occurred on the Canadian National (CN) Railway located at the crossing of Highway DW near Ohio Road. Prior to sheriff’s...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy police: Girl found safe, reported missing Tuesday
CUDAHY, Wis. - UPDATE: The Cudahy Police Department said Marzariana Nimphius has been found safe. She was reported missing Tuesday. The original missing person notice is available below. The Cudahy Police Department is looking for missing 10-year-old girl Marzariana Nimphius – last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9.
2 transported to hospital after crash near 60th and Melvina
Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash near 60th and Melvina Tuesday evening. The Milwaukee Fire Department says their injuries are unknown at this time.
3 arrested in Racine for manufacturing firearms, shots fired incident
Following a shots fired incident, officers recovered nine guns, ammunition, and firearm paraphernalia from the suspect's homes.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
WISN
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot by uncle, is fighting for her life
MILWAUKEE — Ke'yari Redding, 5, was shot by her uncle John Jackson on July 24. Police said she was asleep on the couch when a bullet came through the house and struck her in the chest and spine. Ke'yari is on a ventilator, and it's uncertain if she will...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
wgtd.org
InSinkErator Sold; New Details in Cemetery Shooting; Man Shot "Multiple" Times and Survives
The company that's buying Mt. Pleasant-based InSinkErator says the food waste disposal leader will operate as a separate business unit and will remain in Mt. Pleasant. Michigan-based Whirlpool Corp. announced the $3 billion, all-cash purchase Monday. InSinkErator has been owned by Emerson Electric for over 50 years. Emerson said it's selling InSinkErator because it's in the process of creating a "higher growth, more diversified and cohesive" portfolio. InSinkErator employees almost 1,400 people in the area. The company opened a new $34 million headquarters and technology lab in Mt. Pleasant back in 2018.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Laptop theft
5:53 p.m. Monday — A caller in the 2300 block of East Moreland Boulevard reported they went inside a business to use the bathroom and when they came back outside their medication and laptop were gone. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.
wtmj.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Milwaukee shootings Sunday night
MILWAUKEE – One man was killed and 2 people were injured in separate shootings Sunday night. The first shooting that left a 32-year-old man dead happened around 9:30 p.m. north of 5th St. The 2nd shooting happened around 10 p.m. near W. Somers St where a 17-year-old boy and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43
GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
