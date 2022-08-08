ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

semoball.com

Young Advance VB squad in search of 'leadership' this fall

ADVANCE – The Advance High School volleyball program lost more games last year (13) than it had in the previous four seasons combined (12), however, 2021 certainly could not fall under the description of disappointment. The Hornets won 20 matches, including an MSHSAA Class 1 District 3 and Sectional...
ADVANCE, MO
semoball.com

Brown earns All-American honors at AAU Junior Olympics

Dexter graduate Gabby Brown added a couple of All-American finishes to an impressive high school career at the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, N.C. last week. Brown earned a sixth-place finish in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes and 34.37 seconds on Saturday, July 6. “I was...
GREENSBORO, NC
southerntrippers.com

14 Best Things To Do In Paducah KY You Shouldn’t Miss

The best things to do in Paducah range from museums and historical sites to outdoor adventures and alcotourism. Known as the Quilt City, the city is known for there excellent quilt production. Every year the town attracts thousands of visitors for its annual Quilt Week. They have even been awarded the title of City of Crafts and Folk Art by UNESCO.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Call for submissions: first day of school

Drop your kiddo's 1st day of school photo in the comments of our pinned Facebook post and they could be featured on the news this week!. Happy 1st day of school for students in McCracken County and beyond!. Check out these back-to-school throwbacks from some of our Local 6 Team!
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
1470 WMBD

Big year for St. Jude and its Peoria telethon

PEORIA, Ill. – A big year for some big milestones involving St. Jude. Peoria is the only city in the nation to host a telethon for the Memphis-based children’s research hospital, and on the 45th anniversary of the telethon on 25 News, $10.4 million was raised Saturday — $1 million more than the year before.
PEORIA, IL
ourquadcities.com

OSF HealthCare to move clinic locations

In west-central Illinois, some upcoming changes will help when it comes to accessing OSF HealthCare services. The OSF Medical Group – Primary Care clinic currently located at 104 S. Broad Street in Knoxville will move to its new home at 904 E. Main Street, according to a Tuesday OSF release. As a rural health clinic, OSF HealthCare – Medical Group connects patients to health care resources across the OSF Ministry and proudly serves residents in the community by providing access to family medicine services. The new location is slated to open in late August.
GALESBURG, IL
KFVS12

Energy assistance program available now for southern Illinois residents

KARNAK, Ill. (KFVS) - A new program is aimed at helping residents of southern Illinois pay their natural gas, propane, electric and furnace bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program from the Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will help in Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties. The program begins...
UNION COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Juvenile shot in hand

PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile claims he was shot Monday night in Peoria’s East Bluff neighborhood during an argument not involving him. Peoria Police say the juvenile arrived at the hospital by private vehicle at around 8:56 P.M. The juvenile told investigators he heard a group of people...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Deployment of Peoria-based Illinois National Guard unit

PEORIA, Ill. – Some of Peoria’s best are one again ready to help their country. The 709th Medical Company Area Support held a deployment ceremony Saturday, ahead of an assignment to help coalition forces in five locations over four countries, as part of what’s called “Operation Inherent Resolve” in Iraq and Libya.
PEORIA, IL
hoiabc.com

Scattered showers & storms possible Monday, followed by a cool down

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - This morning a storm system passing north of the viewing area brought some showers and isolated thunderstorms to those along and north of 74. The clouds associated with this system have been stubborn to exit, so that has helped keep highs and feel-like temps lower than forecast. No complaints for dodging another round of excessive heat.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com

Lunch At First Bite - This Week @: Castle’s Patio Inn!

Castle’s Patio Inn re-opened after the pandemic shutdown last year under new ownership with a little re-modeling and it’s started a new chapter for this legendary Peoria tavern that’s been serving up food and drinks on this corner since the ‘60’s. Speaking of chapters, rumor...
PEORIA, IL
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
CHARLESTON, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Missing Benton man located by law enforcement

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Benton police have located the missing man who reportedly suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. According to a release, Lawrence Zicker, 91, was last seen in the 400 block of North Du Quoin Street in Benton, Ill. on Friday, August 5. Lawrence was last seen wearing...
BENTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Police respond to armed robbery on Howett

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police responded to an armed robbery near Howett and Griswold Streets Monday. According to a Peoria Police press release, officers responded to the scene at approximately 9:15 a.m. and located an adult victim in a nearby alley. The victim told police he was approached...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bicyclist identified in Friday’s deadly crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Shelly Perry, 67, has been identified as the victim in last week’s deadly crash that involved a minivan striking Perry’s bicycle. Perry, of W. McDowell Street in Chillicothe, was biking last Friday morning when a minivan struck her in the intersection of N. Bradley Avenue and Sycamore Street. The bicyclist was traveling west, and the unnamed 82-year-old female driving the minivan was traveling south.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in single-vehicle crash

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Matthews, Mo. teenager was seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in New Madrid County shortly after midnight on Saturday, August 6. The crash happened on County Road 843, about 2 miles north of Matthews. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 17-year-old...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO

