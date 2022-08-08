ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand

Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
MotorBiscuit

The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports

Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
MotorBiscuit

Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4

We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
MotorBiscuit

Is There a Mazda CX-5 Hybrid SUV?

The Mazda CX-5 is easily one of the best compact SUVs on the market. It’s affordable, practical, and refined. The CX-5 is the ideal affordable compact SUV for drivers with a taste for the finer things. It comes in several different trim levels that offer different degrees of performance and comfort. Is there a hybrid version of the popular Mazda CX-5?
MotorBiscuit

Not a Single Large 2022 SUV Made the IIHS’ Best Vehicles for Teens List

There are a lot of different kinds of SUVs you can buy for yourself and/or your teenager. Sometimes that might feel overwhelming, but there is a way to help sort out which SUVs are good ideas for your new drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports puts out an annual list of the safest vehicles for teen drivers. And while the IIHS and Consumer Reports notes that larger vehicles can be safer than smaller ones, there isn’t a single large SUV on their list. Why not?
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

