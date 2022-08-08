There are a lot of different kinds of SUVs you can buy for yourself and/or your teenager. Sometimes that might feel overwhelming, but there is a way to help sort out which SUVs are good ideas for your new drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports puts out an annual list of the safest vehicles for teen drivers. And while the IIHS and Consumer Reports notes that larger vehicles can be safer than smaller ones, there isn’t a single large SUV on their list. Why not?

