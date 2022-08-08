Read full article on original website
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
The small SUV vehicle segment is extremely competitive. Here are some of the best small SUVs for the money in 2022. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Deals on New SUVs for July Are Mostly From One Brand
Oddly enough, most of the bad deals on this list come from Kia. Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle can be impossible these days. You can find the worst deals on new SUVs for July below. Even though the cars on this list are over MSRP, that doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with the options. In fact, it means the following SUVs are actually popular enough that buyers are willing to pay extra.
The Most Fuel-Efficient Compact SUV Is Also the Fastest Compact SUV, According to Consumer Reports
Even with gas prices still painfully high, consumers’ love of the SUV has barely budged. This is in part because of the prevalence of hybrid powertrains. The 2022 Toyota Rav4 Prime is one of the finest examples on the market today. In fact, Consumer Reports found that the Rav4 Prime is not only the most fuel-efficient compact SUV, but it’s also the fastest Compact SUV on the market.
What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs?
Do you want your SUV to last a long time? Check out these five SUVs that can drive for more than 200,000 miles. The post What are the 5 longest-lasting SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Consumer Reports Tells Us to Choose These SUVs Instead of Popular Models
You don't have to follow the crowd. Consumer Reports offers alternatives to popular SUVs that might not be the right ones to drive. The post Consumer Reports Tells Us to Choose These SUVs Instead of Popular Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2 Subarus Make the Top 5 Small SUVs or Reliability, Value, and Safety
It’s pretty well known that Subaru makes solid SUVs. That’s a huge part of its reputation. So perhaps it’s no surprise that two Subarus make iSeeCars’ list of the top small SUVs. Let’s take a look at why both the 2022 Subaru Outback and 2022 Subaru Forester make the list of the Best Small and Compact SUVs for 2022.
Driven: The Sporty Mazda CX-5 vs. The Practical Toyota RAV4
We’ve taken this SUV battle to the streets! We’ve driven the Mazda CX-5 and the Toyota RAV4, but determining which vehicle is better is a little rough. The 2022 Mazda CX-5 and 2022 Toyota RAV4 have unique advantages. 2022 Mazda CX-5 vs. 2022 Toyota RAV4. The 2022 Mazda...
2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison
Comparing the 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 and Ford Ranger Raptor, we identify performance figures, off-road capabilities, interior amenities, and cost. The post 2023 Chevy Colorado ZR2 vs. Ford Ranger Raptor: Midsize Pickup Truck Comparison appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV
Looking to shop for a three-row SUV model? Here's why you might want to consider the Subaru Ascent over the often favored Kia Telluride! The post Only 1 SUV Model Outranks the 2022 Kia Telluride as the Best Midsize SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is There a Mazda CX-5 Hybrid SUV?
The Mazda CX-5 is easily one of the best compact SUVs on the market. It’s affordable, practical, and refined. The CX-5 is the ideal affordable compact SUV for drivers with a taste for the finer things. It comes in several different trim levels that offer different degrees of performance and comfort. Is there a hybrid version of the popular Mazda CX-5?
What Small SUV Provides the Most Value Under $30K?
The Mazda CX-5 is one of the best small SUVs on the market. Here's what you need to know about the value-oriented SUV. The post What Small SUV Provides the Most Value Under $30K? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Not a Single Large 2022 SUV Made the IIHS’ Best Vehicles for Teens List
There are a lot of different kinds of SUVs you can buy for yourself and/or your teenager. Sometimes that might feel overwhelming, but there is a way to help sort out which SUVs are good ideas for your new drivers. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and Consumer Reports puts out an annual list of the safest vehicles for teen drivers. And while the IIHS and Consumer Reports notes that larger vehicles can be safer than smaller ones, there isn’t a single large SUV on their list. Why not?
Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022?
The Tesla Model 3 is the safest car on the market. While many other safe cars got five stars, the little Tesla's roof is industry leading. The post Want One of the Safest Cars in the World for 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages of Buying a Dodge Charger Over a Toyota Avalon
In case you're shopping between the 2022 Dodge Charger and the Toyota Avalon, here are four advantages the muscle has over the comfortable cruiser. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a Dodge Charger Over a Toyota Avalon appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Brand Ranks in the IIHS Top Safety Picks for the Large SUV Category
Only the Audi brand reaches the top tiers of safety with the IIHS. Check out the two large luxury models that earn this distinction. The post Only 1 Brand Ranks in the IIHS Top Safety Picks for the Large SUV Category appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book?
Are you looking for the right midsize luxury SUV? See which recommended models could meet your needs. The post What Are the Best New Midsize Luxury SUVs According to Kelley Blue Book? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022?
As the price and wait for new cars increases, people are reconsidering costly repairs to older cars. The post Is It Better To Buy a New Car or Fix Your Broken One in 2022? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 2 Compact Pickup Trucks Received Negative Noise Ratings on Consumer Reports
Cabin noise may not be on the top of your list when searching for a truck. However, if it is know that these two tricks got a negative noise ratings on Consumer Reports. Hopefully this will help you make your decision. The post Only 2 Compact Pickup Trucks Received Negative Noise Ratings on Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Are the 2022 Kia Carnival Trims?
Check out the 2022 Kia Carnival minivan trim levels, prices, and features. The post What Are the 2022 Kia Carnival Trims? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
