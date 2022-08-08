Effective: 2022-08-11 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Warren Patchy Fog this Morning Clear skies, light winds and wet ground has allowed patchy fog to develop early this morning. The fog may become locally dense in spots with visibilities under one quarter mile. Motorists should exercise caution this morning as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances. The fog is expected to lift during the morning commute.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO