ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IA

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-11 06:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Warren Patchy Fog this Morning Clear skies, light winds and wet ground has allowed patchy fog to develop early this morning. The fog may become locally dense in spots with visibilities under one quarter mile. Motorists should exercise caution this morning as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances. The fog is expected to lift during the morning commute.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-10 06:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Van Buren; Washington Patchy Fog this Morning Clear skies, light winds and wet ground has allowed patchy fog to develop early this morning. The fog may become locally dense in spots with visibilities under one quarter mile. Motorists should exercise caution this morning as visibilities may change suddenly over very short distances. The fog is expected to lift during the morning commute.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy