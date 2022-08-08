Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
NebraskaTV
Tom McCann honored as Athlete of the Year at Nebraska Senior Games
With 19 different sports spread out across four days, there's something for everyone at the Nebraska Senior Games. For Kearney legend Tom McCann, participating is a summer tradition filled with comradery and competition to last the entire year. "This year, I think I'm in 14 events," said McCann. "Like basketball...
knopnews2.com
Generous donation for Teammates
LEXINGTON, Neb. (KNOP) - TeamMates Mentoring co-founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams gratefully accepted a most generous donation from The Jim and Sharri Baldonado Family, The Home Agency, and BHA Real Estate on Monday, August 8, 2022, in Lexington, Nebraska. The three-year commitment to TeamMates Mentoring was given to support 128 rural and non-Lincoln and non-Omaha metro Nebraska TeamMates Chapters, which includes more than 5,000 TeamMates mentees, grades 3-12. The donation will cover a major portion of each Chapter’s operating expenses such as participation fees (vary per school), annual match support ($450), and background checks ($30, required for every mentor at each chapter).
NebraskaTV
Clements starts tenure as Hastings College Athletic Director
HASTINGS, Neb. — The Chris Clements era at Hastings College has officially begun as Monday marked the new Athletic Director's first day on the job. To kick off his tenure, Clements has adopted the mantra, "It's a great day to be a Bronco," as a way to portray the culture he hopes to foster with the department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
The Wall that Heals travels to Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. — Over 13,000 miles traveled and more than 20 communities reached last year alone, the Wall that Heals keeps the memory of the veterans lost during and before the Vietnam War alive. Now, that piece of history has now made its stop in Kearney. The Wall that...
NebraskaTV
South Heartland continues to see high COVID-19 cases
HASTINGS, Neb. — The South Heartland District Health Department has seen over 11,000 cases of the COVID-19 virus since the pandemic began. Officials said case rates and positivity continue to be high in the four county district. Executive Director Michele Bever said they are also working on responding to...
klkntv.com
Pursuit of Nebraska man ends with standoff on I-80 Missouri River bridge
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A pursuit of a Gibbon man ended after a standoff on a Missouri River bridge, the Nebraska State Patrol said. On Friday around 9:25 a.m., the patrol received a call about a truck driving “erratically” at a high speed on Interstate 80 in Omaha.
NebraskaTV
Hastings converts 6th Street to one way
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings is converting one of their streets to a one-way. Officials said 6th Street from St. Joseph to Kansas Avenue will be converted to an eastbound one way street starting Wednesday. The change will impact access to the St. Cecilia parking lot. Officials...
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
Kearney Hub
Vietnam cost Kearney man him his legs, but not his spirit
KEARNEY — "Diddley" Bertrand lost both legs when he fought in Vietnam 53 years ago, but he is neither resentful nor bitter. “I made it back home. I learned real quick that cards are dealt when you’re born and that’s what you live with. I smile and I look around. I wouldn’t trade places with anyone,” he said.
NebraskaTV
Wastewater testing shows rise in COVID-19 in Central District
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Officials say wastewater numbers show a rise in COVID-19 in the Central District. According to the health department, samples taken during the week ending on July 23 showed a higher weekly average concentration of the virus than at any other point of the year. Officials...
NebraskaTV
Hastings approves first phase of Quiet Zone
HASTINGS, Neb. — Five years after voters approved a railroad quiet zone in a sales tax vote the City of Hastings is getting on track. The sound of the train horns reverberates through downtown. “Every time we step outside if a train comes we have to stop all activity,”...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
NebraskaTV
GI man facing drug charge after search finds large amount of pot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a drug charge after Grand Island Police found a large amount of marijuana at a home during a search Monday night. Austin Swader Jr., 20, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).
NebraskaTV
GI man charged with running over bouncer, causing serious injuries pleads not guilty
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man accused of running over a bouncer, causing serious injuries, has pled not guilty to multiple charges. According to Hall County District Court records, Miguel Villatoro, 26, pled not guilty Tuesday to DUI causing serious bodily injury, first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, resisting arrest, assaulting an officer with a bodily fluid, leave the scene of a crash without furnishing information, willful reckless driving, refusal to submit to a test and refusal to submit to a pretest.
Comments / 0