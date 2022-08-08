ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Gov. Hutchinson speaks at National Guard conference in Little Rock

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson addressed a National Guard conference in Little Rock Sunday afternoon.

The Enlisted Association of the Arkansas National Guard is a non-profit organization focused on securing benefits for guard members.

Gov. Hutchinson officially calls for special session to address tax relief, school safety funding

In his address, Hutchinson recalled the times he has called up the guard for assistance during emergencies in and out of the state.

Hutchinson also ended the address with a reference to the guard’s reliability in times of trouble.

“Throughout the history of the National Guard, you have never dropped the flag,” Hutchinson said. “Thank you and God bless you for your service to the United States of America.”

The conference runs through Wednesday at the Statehouse Convention Center.

For more information on the EAANG, check them out online.

FOX 16 News

