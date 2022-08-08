ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contra Costa County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
climaterwc.com

San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’

September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
SAN MATEO, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Here are this year’s Best Places to Work in Sonoma, Solano, Napa, Marin, Mendocino counties

North Bay Business Journal announces the companies and organizations being recognized for the 2022 Best Places to Work awards. The 100 employers from Solano, Napa, Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties this year were selected after being nominated then scoring highly enough on employee surveys. Award-winning companies will be recognized at...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Famous bookstore in San Jose up for sale

After 40 years, a beloved bookstore that many view as San Jose’s heartbeat of children’s literature is being sold. Hicklebee’s, located on Lincoln Avenue in Willow Glen, is a family-owned business run by two sisters, Valerie Lewis and Monica Holmes. The pair are ready to retire and spend time traveling and being with friends and family. Lewis said they’re looking for a buyer who finds the bookstore as special as they do. They don’t want the store to close. They want Hicklebee’s to transition smoothly to another owner who understands what makes the bookstore special.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Government
City
Pleasanton, CA
City
Pittsburg, CA
Local
California Government
City
Concord, CA
CBS San Francisco

Desalination plant construction underway in Antioch as drought worsens

ANTIOCH – The city of Antioch sits right next to the largest source of fresh water in Northern California. But it's facing a water supply crisis because of changes to the Delta, both natural and man-made.  As a result, the city is taking extraordinary measures to increase supply in a way that has the rest of the state watching.Founded in the 1800s, Antioch was established on the banks of the Delta. But the city's public works Director, John Samuelson, said it's been a while since the Delta has provided much life to the area."We were only able to use our...
ANTIOCH, CA
oaklandside.org

When can Oakland close a homeless camp? Big changes underway

The city of Oakland has agreed to significantly change how it conducts closures of homeless encampments, settling a lawsuit filed by a group of unhoused residents in 2018. The city must now provide one week’s notice before closing a camp, more carefully store residents’ belongings, and avoid closing camps during rain or extreme weather.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andre Thierry
Secret SF

The Bay’s First Year-Round Outdoor Cinema Has Opened In Downtown SF

There’s a new outdoor cinema in town, and it’s gonna be here long after the summer ends! The Cut Outdoor Cinema has just opened at The Crossing at East Cut in Downtown SF. As the Bay’s first year-round outdoor cinema, it’s promising some amazing weekend movie nights featuring everything from cult classics to local indie films on a jumbo LED screen. Curl up with a cozy blanket on squashy bean bags and lawn chairs while nomming on comfort food from local food trucks. Enjoy libations from their full bar, or sip on hot chocolate and pour-over coffee on those chilly...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
viatravelers.com

17 Best Things to Do in Santa Rosa, California

There’s something for everyone in Santa Rosa. The gateway to Sonoma County, Santa Rosa, is equal parts reserved and weird. You’ll love the vibe here while checking out the best things to do in Santa Rosa. Excellent food, stellar hiking, biking, and incredible wines await in this northern California gem.
SANTA ROSA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Hill City#Art#The Pioneer Summer#The Community Job Fair#Bart#Southwest Airlines#Castlewood Country Club#Todos
ksro.com

La Tortilla Factory’s Carlos Tamayo Passes Away

A key figure of La Tortilla Factory has passed away. The Press Democrat reports that Carlos Tamayo died on July 29th in his Santa Rosa home surrounded by family at the age of 76. Carlos was born in 1946 in North Platte, Nebraska. After serving in the army and becoming a financial analyst, he helped his parents, Jose and Mary, start La Tortilla Factory in 1977 with a $75,000 loan from the Small Business Administration. Carlos went into the business full time expanding and refining operations along the way which included recruiting various family members. In 1988, the family closed their Mexicattessen on Dutton Avenue and switched primarily to producing and selling tortillas. The Tamayo family sold a majority interest in La Tortilla Factory in 2021 to Idaho-based Flagship Food Group. It was then Carlos retired from his last role with the company: chairman of the board of directors.
SANTA ROSA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Report: Can Bay Area water supply withstand a major earthquake?

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) - A newly released report from the San Mateo County Grand Jury is raising concerns about what happens to the water supply when a major earthquake hits.READ : The Other Water Worry: Is Your Water Provider Prepared for the Big One?The infamous San Andreas fault cuts a path right though San Mateo County and the San Gregorio Fault skirts the coast line. At Cal Water Bayshore, which provides water to San Mateo, South San Francisco, San Carlos and Cola the threat of an earthquake is always on managers minds. "We want to reassure our customers that we're not taking...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Amazon
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area real estate sees market shift

The Bay Area's hot housing market continues to cool off. According to the California Association of Realtors, the median price for an existing single-family home dropped seven percent in June. Deidre Joyner, who's a real estate agent at Red Oak Realty in Oakland, joined us on The Nine for more insight.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

School bells ring later for San Jose students

Mornings will start later for San Jose high school and middle school students this year due to a new, first-in-the-nation state law. California has moved back the clocks to an 8:30 a.m. or later start time for high schoolers and an 8 a.m. or later time for middle schoolers. The decision went into effect July 1, after advocates pushed for a way to tackle sleep deprivation among teenagers.
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy