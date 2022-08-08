ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

WDIO-TV

Huskies fall to Express on Tuesday, will face Eau Claire in Playoffs

The Duluth Huskies where at Wade Stadium Tuesday, for their last regular season game against the Eau Claire Express. Huskies were down 1-0 in the bottom of the second, before a sacrifice bunt from Cam Frederick brought in Eddie Satisky to tie the game. Huskies however would fall in the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD soccer looking to quickly acclimate nine freshman

It’s the dog days of summer and the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s soccer team is taking advantage. The squad hit to the pitch on Tuesday for their 2nd practice of the season. UMD working quickly to acclimate nine freshmen, for a three non-conference game opening slate.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD volleyball serves up first practice

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball participated in their first full practice on Monday. The young squad boast only two seniors but are excited for a full season without Covid-19 restrictions. Looking to improve on their 10-10 conference record a year ago. “Last season we had a really difficult...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

UMD football kicks off Day 1 of practice, wide receiver weapon Carmickle returns

The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team returned to Malosky Stadium Monday to kick off their first official fall practice of 2022. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 9-3 run last fall that took them into the NCAA tournament. Their success was thanks in-part to then senior wide receiver Armani Carmickle who managed to click with all three rotating quarterbacks to average 109 yards a game.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall

DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Rose Hart

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

The Minnesota Woolen Company Story

The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
WTIP

Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend

Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
TWO HARBORS, MN
WDIO-TV

Duluth’s Old Central High School sells for $8M

Duluth’s old Central High School on top of the hill has been sold, with an $8 million price tag. During a special school board meeting Monday, the School Board entered into a purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the property. The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

GMN Birthdays: 8/9/22

The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

“Dock at the Depot” event welcomes cruise-goers to Duluth

Tourists from the Viking Octantis were welcomed to Duluth on Monday by the “Dock at the Depot” event. “We found out about those cruisers coming, and we knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of time getting to our local businesses, and we felt like we could have a great spot for them to connect with our artisans and makers in town and inside in a perfect location,” said Marketing and Event Coordinator Stacey DeRoche. “We’ve got coffee for them. We’ve got t shirts and souvenirs and anything you can think of.”
DULUTH, MN
Y-105FM

Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
BRAINERD, MN
WDIO-TV

Kozlowski advances in DFL primary for Minn. House seat

Alicia Kozlowski is moving forward as the DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 8B. With 100 percent of the votes counted, Kozlowski garnered 56 percent of the vote, with 3,616 cast in her favor. Kozlowski and Arik Forsman came into the race with different experience in city-level politics. Forsman is...
DULUTH, MN
B105

New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth

Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
DULUTH, MN

