WDIO-TV
Huskies fall to Express on Tuesday, will face Eau Claire in Playoffs
The Duluth Huskies where at Wade Stadium Tuesday, for their last regular season game against the Eau Claire Express. Huskies were down 1-0 in the bottom of the second, before a sacrifice bunt from Cam Frederick brought in Eddie Satisky to tie the game. Huskies however would fall in the...
WDIO-TV
UMD soccer looking to quickly acclimate nine freshman
It’s the dog days of summer and the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s soccer team is taking advantage. The squad hit to the pitch on Tuesday for their 2nd practice of the season. UMD working quickly to acclimate nine freshmen, for a three non-conference game opening slate.
WDIO-TV
UMD volleyball serves up first practice
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) volleyball participated in their first full practice on Monday. The young squad boast only two seniors but are excited for a full season without Covid-19 restrictions. Looking to improve on their 10-10 conference record a year ago. “Last season we had a really difficult...
WDIO-TV
UMD football kicks off Day 1 of practice, wide receiver weapon Carmickle returns
The University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) football team returned to Malosky Stadium Monday to kick off their first official fall practice of 2022. The Bulldogs are fresh off a 9-3 run last fall that took them into the NCAA tournament. Their success was thanks in-part to then senior wide receiver Armani Carmickle who managed to click with all three rotating quarterbacks to average 109 yards a game.
WDIO-TV
‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall
DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Rose Hart
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
perfectduluthday.com
The Minnesota Woolen Company Story
The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
WTIP
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Old Central High School sells for $8M
Duluth’s old Central High School on top of the hill has been sold, with an $8 million price tag. During a special school board meeting Monday, the School Board entered into a purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the property. The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest...
Minnesota State Patrol Conducting Intense Patrols Across Duluth Area This Weekend
Earlier this year, the Minnesota State Patrol launched Project 20(22), in which they would focus on different parts of the state over the course of five weekends with the goal of reducing the deadliest traffic violations: speed, lack of seat belt use, distraction, and impairment. During these weekends, patrols in...
WDIO-TV
GMN Birthdays: 8/9/22
The GMN Birthday Club is a great way to wish a Happy Birthday to a family member or friend! Each morning, Monday through Friday, The Good Morning Northland team will give a very special birthday greeting at roughly 6:25 a.m. Wish someone you care about a Happy Birthday, LIVE during...
WDIO-TV
“Dock at the Depot” event welcomes cruise-goers to Duluth
Tourists from the Viking Octantis were welcomed to Duluth on Monday by the “Dock at the Depot” event. “We found out about those cruisers coming, and we knew that they weren’t going to have a lot of time getting to our local businesses, and we felt like we could have a great spot for them to connect with our artisans and makers in town and inside in a perfect location,” said Marketing and Event Coordinator Stacey DeRoche. “We’ve got coffee for them. We’ve got t shirts and souvenirs and anything you can think of.”
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
WDIO-TV
Kozlowski advances in DFL primary for Minn. House seat
Alicia Kozlowski is moving forward as the DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 8B. With 100 percent of the votes counted, Kozlowski garnered 56 percent of the vote, with 3,616 cast in her favor. Kozlowski and Arik Forsman came into the race with different experience in city-level politics. Forsman is...
New Mexican Restaurant Opens In Duluth
Warning: this article will make your mouth water so read at your own risk! A new restaurant is officially open in Duluth and it's the sister restaurant of another popular spot in the area. In July, I learned that a new restaurant was opening in Superior in the old Hacienda...
Alcohol a factor as driver rolls ATV into corn field, injuring 3
Three people were injured after a suspected drunk driver crashed an ATV in Kandiyohi County Saturday night. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of the crash just before 11 p.m. in Lake Lillian. The ATV was being driven eastbound on Park Avenue when...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Police: Man Randomly Shot In Neck By Apparent BB Gun After Fireworks Show July 8
DULUTH, Minn. – After a tip to FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, we’ve learned a Duluth man was randomly struck by an apparent BB gun while leaving the fireworks show at Bayfront Park last month. Police Information Officer Mattie Hjelseth confirmed Tuesday that officers responded to the 300...
Duluth Central High School Property Has Been Sold For $8 Million
The seemingly never ending drama surrounding the building that used to be the home of Duluth Central High has apparently come to end. Of course, we've heard this before. In June of this year, a sale was reported but that deal ultimately fell through. However the Duluth School Board announced...
