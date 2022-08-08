Read full article on original website
Single-A Florida State League Glance
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m. Tampa at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. St. Lucie at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m. Lakeland at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Mom’s Touch Brings its Exceptional Fried Chicken Restaurants to Southern California
Popular Korea-based chain is excited to serve patrons in Long Beach and Gardena, with a City of Industry location coming soon. LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mom’s Touch, a renowned brand with more than 1,300 restaurants across Korea, is pleased to bring its unique and inspired take on fried chicken to the United States. There are convenient locations open in Long Beach and Gardena, with a third coming soon to the City of Industry. A globally-focused operation with concrete plans for continued growth, Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample franchise opportunities and extensive franchisee support. In Korean, Mom’s Touch means “the thoughtful hand of a mother.” This speaks to the company’s steadfast commitment to preparing and serving meals of the highest possible quality, as well as their refusal to take any shortcuts.
Teen girl missing after attending party in Lake Tahoe area
TRUCKEE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities in Northern California are asking for the public's help in finding a 16-year-old girl who went missing after attending a party at a campground and may have been abducted. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee...
Slain off-duty Southern California officer was rookie
DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty Southern California police officer slain in a daytime shooting in a parking lot was a rookie who had just started his field training, authorities said Tuesday. Monterey Park Police Chief Kelly Gordon identified the slain officer as Gardiel Solorio, 26, who had joined...
