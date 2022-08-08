Popular Korea-based chain is excited to serve patrons in Long Beach and Gardena, with a City of Industry location coming soon. LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Mom’s Touch, a renowned brand with more than 1,300 restaurants across Korea, is pleased to bring its unique and inspired take on fried chicken to the United States. There are convenient locations open in Long Beach and Gardena, with a third coming soon to the City of Industry. A globally-focused operation with concrete plans for continued growth, Mom’s Touch is also known for its ample franchise opportunities and extensive franchisee support. In Korean, Mom’s Touch means “the thoughtful hand of a mother.” This speaks to the company’s steadfast commitment to preparing and serving meals of the highest possible quality, as well as their refusal to take any shortcuts.

