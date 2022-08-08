ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Cockfighting#Animal Cruelty#Seaworld San Diego#Animals#Pets
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres

A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire

A firefighter and a resident were hurt after a Palm Springs house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Via Corta. ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Via Corta. One resident The post Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
San Diego Channel

Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym

DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
DOWNEY, CA
San Diego Channel

Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail

Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
foxla.com

LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
COMPTON, CA
KVCR NEWS

8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature. Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years. The Legislative Analyst’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella

One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday.  According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
Key News Network

Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer

Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
DOWNEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident

Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
RIVERSIDE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy