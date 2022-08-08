Read full article on original website
Related
Fiery freeway crash-landing caught on video in Riverside County; pilot talks
A small plane made a crash landing and burst into flames on the 91 Freeway in Riverside County Tuesday afternoon in a dramatic incident that was captured on video. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The crash-landing happened at 12:31 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near Lincoln Avenue, according to the California Highway […]
San Diego man arrested in connection with two 2018 Fentanyl-related deaths
A San Diego man suspected of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was arrested this week on suspicion of murder.
Fontana Herald News
Thirteen residents are displaced by fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino
Thirteen residents were displaced by a two-alarm fire which damaged multiple apartments in San Bernardino on Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. No firefighters or residents were injured during the incident, which took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 8th Street. Firefighters...
theeagle1069.com
County Animal Shelters Have Plenty Of Pets; August Is ‘Clear The Shelters’ Month
Throughout the month of August, Riverside County Animal Shelters are offering free adoptions. You have to leave a deposit which will be returned to you when the dog or cat is spayed or neutered. Currently, the county animal campus in Thousand Palms has 140 dogs and 115 cats up for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for BB gun shootings on SoCal freeways
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A 35-year-old man who used a BB gun to blow out the windows on cars in a day-long spree of attacks along Southern California roadways pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training
The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is seeing growing demand for active shooter training from our local governments. "We intend to put this on for our contract partners, our community groups, and our schools and that is all being orchestrated right now," said Captain Dean Agnoletto at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He noted the department The post Riverside County Sheriff’s Department expects rise in demand for active shooter training appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Blaze near Cahuilla Indian Reservation Burns over Three Acres
A brush fire that broke out Tuesday northwest of the Cahuilla Indian Reservation in Sage scorched roughly 3.5 acres and left one person injured before crews stopped it. The blaze was reported shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of Donnell Drive and Thomas Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
foxla.com
Two people break into Sylmar mortuary, drink alcohol and steal fire extinguisher, sheriff’s officials say
LOS ANGELES - Detectives at the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station are looking to identify the two people who broke into a mortuary in Sylmar. According to the sheriff’s department, the two people broke into the Glen Haven and Sholom Memeorial Park and Mortuary on Lopez Canyon Rd. In Sylmar on July 4, around 3 a.m.
Airplane crash-lands on 91 Freeway in Corona
A single-engine airplane crash-landed on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona today, triggering a fire from which the occupants of the aircraft escaped uninjured.
Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire
A firefighter and a resident were hurt after a Palm Springs house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon. The fire was first reported at around 4:30 p.m. on the 600 block of Via Corta. ALERT- Fire units are currently on the scene of a residential structure fire in the 600 block of Via Corta. One resident The post Palm Springs firefighter injured while battling house fire appeared first on KESQ.
Man charged in series of BB gun shootings in Riverside County pleads guilty
A 35-year-old man charged in a string of BB gun shootings on Riverside County roadways has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 years in prison, officials announced Monday. Jesse Leal Rodriguez of Anaheim entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with each […]
San Diego Channel
Off-duty police officer shot to death outside Southern California gym
DOWNEY, Calif. (CNS) - A wide-ranging search was continuing Tuesday for the person or people who gunned down an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer outside a gym in Downey, as the tight-knit law enforcement agency mourned the loss of one of its own. The shooting was reported about 3:30...
San Diego Channel
Orange County doctor arrested, accused of poisoning husband
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested an Orange County doctor on suspicion of poisoning her husband. Irvine Police say a man reported Thursday that he believed he was being poisoned by his wife of 10 years after he grew ill over the course of a month. The man had...
Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail
Firefighters were called to the La Quinta Cove Trail in La Quinta this morning after a hiker was injured, according to Cal Fire. A helicopter was requested to assist with the rescue operation, which started around 9:45 a.m. Riverside County Sheriff's officials say the hiker became exhausted and could not continue the trail. The hiker The post Hiker recovering after rescue from La Quinta trail appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
8/9 KVCR Midday News: Drastic Changes for Fast Food Industry, 91 Freeway BB Shooter Sentenced, EDD Too Focused on Fraud, & More
Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. California’s fast food and franchising industries could change drastically under a bill moving through the state Legislature. Accused 91 freeway shooter Jesse Rodriguez is headed to prison for 10 years. The Legislative Analyst’s...
Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella
One man is dead and a woman is behind bars after a shooting in Coachella on Sunday. According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department around 4:48 AM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to a home in the 84-000 block of Fiesta Road in reference to a shooting. Deputies arrived and located a man with The post Police arrest suspect for weekend murder in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Procession Honors Fallen Monterey Park Police Officer
Los Angeles, CA: Officers and firefighters gathered to pay respect to the fallen Monterey Park Police officer who was discovered fatally shot while off-duty in the city of Downey on Monday afternoon, Aug. 8. The procession made its way along the streets of Los Angeles around 11:30 p.m. to the...
mynewsla.com
Charges Expected Against Man Who Allegedly Killed Riverside Resident
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a man suspected of gunning down a 38-year-old Riverside resident during an attack in Moreno Valley. Jerome Roy Jackson, 33, of Fontana was arrested Saturday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jason Williams. Jackson was...
Comments / 1