Denver, CO

Flash Flood Warning for Denver metro area and foothills from Evergreen to Westcreek.

By Dave Aguilera
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

Flooding Rains hit the Denver metro area 05:11

DENVER(CBS)- A second round of heavy thunderstorms have prompted another FLASH FLOOD WARNING to be issued for Denver and other surrounding suburbs.

Credit: CBS4

Another large Flood Advisory also spreads across the foothills from Evergreen down to Westcreek thru 12:15 am tonight.

CBS Denver

Denver on track to make top five list of 90 degree days for third year in a row

If you think it has been another hot summer in Denver, you're right. So far this year we've had 46 days with a high of 90 degrees or higher, compared to 38 days through the same time last year.We're on pace to make it into the top five list of 90 degree days for the third year in a row. Last year Denver tied with 2018 for fifth place. We only need 13 more days with a high of 90 or better to tie fifth place again, and 16 more days to secure a new spot in third place.With a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Flooding rains blast the Denver metro area, I-70 was closed due to high water

Cooler temperatures, higher dewpoints and increased monsoon flow all added up to produce heavy thunderstorms across the Front Range Sunday afternoon and evening.Rainfall amounts in some areas reached 1 to 2 inches. Storms produced areas of street flooding from Longmont south into Denver and surrounding suburbs such as Commerce City and Aurora. This prompted flash flood warnings to be issued as a few streets and highways were covered with water. Parts of I-25 looked like a river with overflow of water from slow moving thunderstorms.Streets were flooded near Denver City Park along with a report of wind blowing over a tree on a car. With egg size hail reported near Westminster.I- 70 was closed near Northfield because of flooding on the highway. The closure was lifted before 10 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Stay alert Sunday to storms with heavy rain, flash flood potential

If you woke up thinking it feels humid outside, you're right. Dew point temperatures ranged from the 40s in the mountains to the 60s in Denver and on the eastern plains Sunday morning. The dew point indicates how much moisture is in the air and numbers like you see on the map below are high for Colorado.As we add in daytime heating and the presence of a cool front stuck against the Front Range, we'll see the groundwork laid for widespread thunderstorms to develop during the afternoon. Some storms will have the potential to produce torrential amounts of rain. On...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado's entire I-25 corridor placed under a Flood Watch Sunday

Thunderstorms formed along Colorado's Front Range on Saturday afternoon and some were relatively strong with heavy rain, small hail and a lot of cloud-to-ground lightning. The rain fell hard enough to cause standing water on some streets in east Denver and a potential microburst knocked trees down between Commerce City and Brighton.Storms will linger on the eastern plains into the evening hours before coming to an end. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight. But the weather scenario will be a little bit different on Sunday and it has created enough concern that the National Weather Service has placed...
COLORADO STATE
NewsBreak
9NEWS

29 people rescued as heavy rain causes street flooding in Denver

DENVER — Crews rescued a total of 29 people from their vehicles as heavy rain flooded streets across the Denver area Sunday evening. Denver Fire Department (DFD) said crews rescued 11 people from their vehicles in the area of Interstate 70 and York Street. Of the 11 rescued, 3 were children, according to DFD.
DENVER, CO
Tech Times

Car Parking at Denver Airport

Parking at Denver International Airport is easy and affordable, with more than 40,000 onsite parking spaces. The parking facilities are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Airport has two multi-level garages on the east and west sides of the Jeppesen terminal. The garages offer the closest and most convenient parking options with hourly and daily rates. Parking in the garage costs just three dollars per hour or $24 a day maximum. The garages also have short-term and valet parking services. Short-term parking is located on the arrivals level on the east and west sides just outside of the terminal doors. This option is ideal if one can park and enter the facility to pick up or drop off passengers. Short-term parking costs four dollars an hour, no daily maximum. This location is not intended for overnight parking valet parking is also located on the arrivals level of the east and west garages.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Water World rides damaged by weekend heavy rain

Some water rides were closed on Monday at Water World in Federal Heights due to damages caused by weekend storms. Heavy rain took out some rides for at least the day, including "The Lost River of the Pharoah's," "Warp Speed" and "Zoomerang."The "Thunder Bay" wave pool was also impacted.Water World said the lazy river could open at some point on Monday.
FEDERAL HEIGHTS, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

