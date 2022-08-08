ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman

The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
HUBBARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges

A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
WARREN, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
explore venango

State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
CLARION COUNTY, PA

