WFMJ.com
Police: Farrell excavation turns up no evidence of missing Hubbard woman
The Hubbard Police Detective trying to solve the cold case of a woman whose been missing for 45 years tells 21 News that recent efforts to find clues in Pennsylvania did not turn up any evidence contributing to his investigation. Detective Michael Banic said that excavation efforts have concluded on...
WFMJ.com
Birthday party brawl at Warren asst. prosecutor's home ends in charges
A weekend birthday party ends with a big brawl in the front yard of a Warren city assistant prosecutor. The son of Assistant City Prosecutor Nick Graham was among the individuals who called 911. Johnny Graham, 19, told a Trumbull County 911 dispatcher he needed help immediately at his family's home on Fairway Dr. NE. Saturday night.
Humane agents respond to Youngstown home with 14 dogs
Agents found at least six adult dogs and multiple puppies.
Man taken from Trumbull County Jail to hospital later dies
A Streetsboro man taken to Trumbull County Jail Saturday on a warrant out of Central District Court court died at the hospital.
cleveland19.com
Police: Woman carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was carjacked at gunpoint after being rear-ended Tuesday morning, according to Cuyahoga Falls Police Department officials. Nobody was hurt in the crash, police said. The theft happened at around 11:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of 3rd Street, according to a department press...
Defendant in death of Bluffton police officer sentenced in Medina County
MEDINA — One of three men who were inside the vehicle that struck and killed a Bluffton police officer during a high-speed chase earlier this year was sentenced Monday to two years in prison by a Medina County judge. Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, was sentenced on charges of...
cleveland19.com
Police: Duo steals cigarettes from delivery driver at gunpoint near Summit County store
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the duo responsible for robbing a delivery driver at gunpoint Monday afternoon at an Akron market. The two men have not been identified, according to Lt. Mike Miller of the Akron Police Department. The robbery happened at around 2:30 p.m. at the...
Car crashes into window of Mexican restaurant in Niles
A Mexican restaurant in Niles still bears the damage from a car that crashed into its building Saturday afternoon.
Warren police called after incident with man rapping, wearing ski mask at bank
Police say a suspect with an "extensive psychiatric history" tried robbing the Huntington Bank on Main Avenue in Warren.
Charges pending after neglected dog found wandering in Boardman neighborhood
The Mahoning County Dog Warden was called to do a welfare check on Melrose Avenue in Boardman on Friday because a neighborhood dog was running loose.
Akron woman carjacked after pulling into her own garage, police say
Akron Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked inside of her own garage on Saturday morning, according to a news release from the department.
WFMJ.com
Charges pending for Niles woman after several cats removed from Higley Avenue home
Charges are pending for a Niles woman after several cats were found living in deplorable conditions in a home in the 300 block of Higley Avenue. Humane agents from the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County rescued between 40 and 50 cats from the home on Monday and Tuesday. Welfare...
‘Horrendous conditions;’ AWL raids foster-based rescue in Niles; seizes cats
Humane agents with the Animal Welfare League are continuing their investigation after removing more than three dozen cats from a home on Higley Avenue in Niles.
Testimony from surviving victim kicks off 2018 South Side murder case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- The woman who survived a shooting that killed her boyfriend in late 2018 testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that she was able to identify the man who shot her because she had seen him before.
More details released after Sebring woman charged with animal cruelty
Ashley Crawford, of Sebring, is due in court later this week, charged with child endangering and animal cruelty.
Man with protection order charged with weapons offense in Youngstown
Reports said police Saturday found three guns in the home of a man who is not allowed to have them because he has a temporary protection order against him.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County bail bondsman faces no jail time after breaking down someone's door
A bail bondsman will not face jail time after being charged for breaking into a man's home, looking for someone who wasn't there. Trumbull County Judge Ronald Rice said the man charged is not a danger to the public, but the victim said he feels justice was not served. It...
Local man accused of breaking into apartment, stealing underwear
A man is facing charges, accused of breaking into a Grove City apartment and stealing a woman's underwear.
explore venango
State Police Release Details on Knox Gunfire Incident
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released details regarding an incident involving gunfire that caused a stretch of State Route 338 to be shut down on Monday morning. According to PSP Clarion, troopers initiated an investigation into a reported assault after receiving calls of multiple gunshots...
Local family reunited with missing pet after 1 month
A Trumbull County family was reunited with their beloved pet after the dog had been missing for almost a month.
