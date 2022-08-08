ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved actor, director Roger E. Mosley has died, daughter announces

Roger Earl Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore "T.C." Calvin in the CBS series "Magnum, P.I.", has died. Mosley's daughter, Ch-a, announced his death on Facebook. In a statement, she wrote: "Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your "coach Mosley" your "TC" from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am. He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man. He would HATE any crying done in his name. It is time to celebrate the legacy he left for us all. I love you daddy. You loved me too. My heart is heavy but I am strong. I will care for mommy, your love of almost 60 years. You raised me well and she is in good hands. Rest easy."Mosley was 83. 
