Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
If You Invested $1000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin 5 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 5 years. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA totals return over that stretch have been 66.1%, 122.1% and 47.5% respectively.
If You Invested $1000 In Tesla When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 37.95%, 65.14% and 21.69% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
The most expensive coin in the world is a single U.S. coin minted in 1933
1933 Double Eagle CoinCredit: National Numismatic Collection, National Museum of American History; Public Domain image. The most expensive coin in the world is the 1933 Double Eagle.
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia
Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
US home prices are about to tumble as demand for new houses 'craters,' an economist warns
"The next few months will be very tough" for the US housing market, economist Ian Shepherdson told clients Tuesday, as fears of a major crash grow.
CNBC
JPMorgan CEO Dimon sums up U.S. economy in one paragraph — and it sounds bad
On the one hand, Dimon said the U.S. "economy continues to grow and both the job market and consumer spending, and their ability to spend, remain healthy." "But geopolitical tension, high inflation, waning consumer confidence, the uncertainty about how high rates have to go and the never-before-seen quantitative tightening and their effects on global liquidity ... are very likely to have negative consequences on the global economy sometime down the road," he warned.
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's How Much $1,000 Invested Ahead Of August 2020 Stock Split Is Worth Now
Tesla, Inc. TSLA confirmed a 3:1 stock split through a press release late Friday, following approval by shareholders at the annual meeting held on Thursday. The split is implemented as a stock dividend, which will be paid on Aug. 24 to shareholders of record as of Aug. 17. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25.
Business Insider
A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy
Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
The owner of Tide and Dawn has a warning about the economy
Here's another sign that the economy is slowing.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
Stimulus Update: How to Check to See if You're Getting Another Payment
Make sure you know if money is coming your way.
'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut
7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
