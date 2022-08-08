In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.

