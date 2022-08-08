ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

NBC Sports

Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury

The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News

The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Sports

Cloud calls out WNBA officials after controversial no-call

Two weeks out from the start of the WNBA playoffs, with the Washington Mystics on the cusp of gaining homecourt advantage for the first round, any call determining the outcome of the game could be consequential to a postseason run. That's why Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud was so upset...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky

In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
SEATTLE, WA
