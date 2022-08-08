Read full article on original website
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Man's Lost Wedding Ring Found on Florida Beach and ReturnedLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Opinion: After CPAC and Latest Polls, Donald Trump is the Clear GOP FrontrunnerThe Veracity ReportDallas, TX
Diana Taurasi out for rest of 2022 WNBA season with quad injury
The Phoenix Mercury will be without one of the best players in WNBA history for their stretch run to end the regular season. Diana Taurasi, 40, will miss the rest of the year with a quad strain, the team announced on Monday. Yvonne “Vonnie” Turner signed a hardship contract with Phoenix to take Taurasi’s roster spot.
Sports World Reacts To The Crushing Diana Taurasi News
The Phoenix Mercury are set to be down one of their best players for the foreseeable future. Diana Taurasi is going to miss the remainder of the WNBA season with a quad strain, per the team. To fill Taurasi's roster spot, the Mercury have signed Yvonne Turner to a hardship contract.
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in Oklahoma
Her parents, Tina and Dean Clouse, were murdered in 1980 in Texas. The investigation into their murders is still ongoing. Tina, Dean, and Holly (image courtesy of Identifinders International)
Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier makes 2022 WNBA debut less than 3 months after giving birth to daughter
Napheesa Collier made her 2022 WNBA season debut Sunday in the Minnesota Lynx's 81-71 win over the Atlanta Dream, less than three months after giving birth to her daughter, Mila, in late May. Collier started and played 21 minutes in her return, finishing with six points, two rebounds, one assist,...
Seattle Storm rewrite history 'sharing the basketball,' set WNBA record with 37 assists in road win
The Seattle Storm set a WNBA record Tuesday night with 37 assists in a crucial 111-100 road win over the Chicago Sky. The Storm surpassed the previous high of 35, reached three times in league history according to ESPN Stats & Information research, including earlier this season by the New York Liberty.
Bobby Belt recaps "the most eventful Cowboys practice" of the year
uesday’s practice got off to a slow start before things picked up quite a bit. The practice included a scrap between the offensive and defensive lines, new kicker Brett Maher, and Micah Parsons’ dominance.
Cloud calls out WNBA officials after controversial no-call
Two weeks out from the start of the WNBA playoffs, with the Washington Mystics on the cusp of gaining homecourt advantage for the first round, any call determining the outcome of the game could be consequential to a postseason run. That's why Mystics point guard Natasha Cloud was so upset...
Storm look to regain form against first-place Sky
In a matchup of two playoff-bound teams, one on a hot streak and one enduring a lull, the Seattle Storm will pay a visit to the Chicago Sky on Tuesday evening. The first-place Sky (25-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, while the fourth-place Storm (20-13) have dropped five of their past eight contests. Both teams have three regular-season games remaining.
Wings Clip Liberty's Playoff Momentum Despite Ionescu Showcase
The Liberty dropped another crucial contest despite a season-best from Sabrina Ionescu.
