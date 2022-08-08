ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month

Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
BATON ROUGE, LA
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station

BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
BATON ROUGE, LA
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Boil advisory lifted for two Denham Springs subdivisions

DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish on August 5 was lifted Tuesday morning. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs were the only areas affected by the advisory. A broken water main caused the advisory to be instated.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Back to school fun, just be careful in the sun

Back to school is here and that means recess is BACK! Children are excited to get back to hanging out with their friends and playing on the playground. While outdoor activities are fun and a great way to get some exercise in, playground equipment could become extremely hot sitting in the sun.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history

A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon

The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
GONZALES, LA
Non-profit holds prayer camp for students amid recent acts of violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit is aiming to unite the community through prayer and service amid recent acts of violence around the community and across the country. Save Our Sons, an organization based in Port Allen, held a prayer camp on Saturday, Aug. 6. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other violent crimes happening around the Capitol Region, organizers say we’re facing a lot of uncertainties as thousands of kids prepare to return to school next week.
PORT ALLEN, LA

