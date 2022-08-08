Read full article on original website
Tippy Tap mobile bar arrives in Baton Rouge this month
Tippy Tap, an Atlanta-based luxury mobile bar service, is coming to Baton Rouge. Clients will be able to rent the stylish, customizable bar for parties and be treated to drinks of their choice from a vintage Italian truck. Set to launch in mid-August, the Capital Region will be the second...
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
Water turned off at apartment building, management company unreachable
BATON ROUGE - Tenants living at an apartment building say their water was turned off last month and they've been trying to contact the management company to find out why. So far, management has been unreachable and the Baton Rouge Water Company says the bill hasn't been paid. Mark Carter...
$20 million grant awarded for train from Baton Rouge to New Orleans; $13 million to downtown train station
BATON ROUGE - A $20 million grant has been awarded to the Baton Rouge to New Orleans railway project from the U.S. Department of Transportation. Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome said the money will be used for real estate acquisition, design and construction of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations. Broome said the proposed railway plan also includes stations in LaPlace, the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and in downtown New Orleans.
Bishop Michael Duca takes part in school blessing ceremony at Franciscan High School
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Franciscan High School took a moment to mark the beginning of the school year on Tuesday morning. A school blessing ceremony was held on the grounds at 8 a.m. That included a blessing of the school by Bishop Michael G. Duca. Along with the...
Penalties targeting Baton Rouge drag racers could soon extend to stunt drivers, spectators
The East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council plans to toughen penalties against drag racers, along with the people who watch them, in order to give police officers more tools to crack down on a problem they say has gotten out of hand. Councilman Rowdy Gaudet sponsored a measure passed last...
Nearly 40 years later, Louisiana will pay victims of flood caused by I-12 building $101.5 million
After 39 years of the state saying no, a legislative committee agreed Tuesday to pay $101.5 million to Tangipahoa Parish victims of flooding caused by the building of Interstate 12. But the 1,246 victims, 400 families and 96 businesses are going to have to wait at least another six months...
Almost $3M awarded to State Police, EBRSO
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were awarded $2,986,000 by the Department of Justice. State Police will use $2,300,000 to host its first Law Enforcement Symposium, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe, Jr. The symposium will focus on de-escalation, use of force tactics, less lethal weapons uses, and advanced scenario training along with the purchase of virtual reality scenario-based training platforms.
Entergy announces some customers could be eligible for $150 credit towards power bills
NEW ORLEANS — Some Entergy customers can apply for credits to go towards their power bills. According to Entergy, Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana has committed nearly $4.4 million to Louisiana United Ways for bill payment assistance. According to Entergy, starting Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson,...
Baton Rouge BBB warns about safety and back-to-school photos
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Better Business Bureau wants parents to think twice before posting back-to-school photos. Experts say photos can reveal personal information and put a person at risk. Details like a person’s age, grade, classroom, and school name can all be used by scammers to steal financially from someone.
BRPD to offer concealed handgun permit class in Zachary
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department will offer a concealed handgun permit class in Zachary on August 20 at the Joint Law Enforcement Training Center located at 999 W. Irene Road. The class is open to anyone 21 years of age and older. Participants will...
Damaged in 2016 flood, Denham Springs school debuts renovated campus
DENHAM SPRINGS - High-fives, big smiles and a little bit of partying helped ring in the new school year at Southside Junior High and Southside Elementary. "I'm just excited to walk the halls today and just watch them walk around mesmerized," said Wes Patin, principal at Southside Junior High. Both...
Boil advisory lifted for two Denham Springs subdivisions
DENHAM SPRINGS - A boil water advisory for two subdivisions in Livingston Parish on August 5 was lifted Tuesday morning. Ward Two Water District said the Arbor Walk and Hunter's Ridge subdivisions off Walker South Road (LA 447 South) in Denham Springs were the only areas affected by the advisory. A broken water main caused the advisory to be instated.
Students in Baton Rouge metro area head back to school
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s back-to-school time across the parishes and districts, as well as colleges and universities that make up the Baton Rouge metro area. Monday, August 8: East Baton Rouge Parish, West Baton Rouge Parish, East Feliciana Parish, St. Helena Parish (PreK, KN, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th graders), City of Baker School District.
It's back to school for students in East and West Baton Rouge School districts
School is back in session. Students in both East and West Baton Rouge Parish were welcomed back in style, making sure to start the new school year off on the right foot. "The teachers, the principals, the students, you always have somebody to talk to and feel comfortable with. Also, you can just be yourself," said Regan Primus, a junior at Brusly High School.
Back to school fun, just be careful in the sun
Back to school is here and that means recess is BACK! Children are excited to get back to hanging out with their friends and playing on the playground. While outdoor activities are fun and a great way to get some exercise in, playground equipment could become extremely hot sitting in the sun.
Grosse Tete attorney wins largest civil verdict in Avoyelles Parish history
A Grosse Tete attorney represented two Avoyelles Parish residents in the largest civil verdict in an injury case in Avoyelles Parish history. Two Avoyelles Parish residents were seriously injured when they “jump-started” a John Deere tractor (4640) and the tractor lurched forward, running over both of them, stopping only when it hit the brick home.
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
Non-profit holds prayer camp for students amid recent acts of violence
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A non-profit is aiming to unite the community through prayer and service amid recent acts of violence around the community and across the country. Save Our Sons, an organization based in Port Allen, held a prayer camp on Saturday, Aug. 6. Following the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas and other violent crimes happening around the Capitol Region, organizers say we’re facing a lot of uncertainties as thousands of kids prepare to return to school next week.
Do You Know Anything About This Old Plastic Mardi Gras Cup
The cup has no markings or words that connect it to a Mardi Gras krewe, ball or parade.
