Inkster, MI

CBS Detroit

MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In Livonia

(CBS DETROIT) – Two suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire. Michigan State Police say they were contacted by the Detroit Police Department requesting assistance as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle with a murder suspect heading westbound on I-96 near Merriman Road. Troopers were heading east on I-96 near Farmington Road and turned around to go in the direction the pursuit was heading. As the troopers caught up with the pursuit, the...
LIVONIA, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
YPSILANTI, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

20-year-old charged with killing teenager in Huron Township, officials say

HURON TOWNSHP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Huron Township, officials said. Police were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township for reports of gunfire, they said. When they arrived, officers found...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side

A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
WYANDOTTE, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police: 2 arrested for May assault after stolen car crashes during chase on I-275

DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder were arrested Monday after crashing their vehicle while fleeing from Detroit police. At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police say officers recognized a suspect wanted in connection with a May 30 assault driving a stolen vehicle near Fenkell Avenue and Beaverland Street in Detroit. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect drove away, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings

Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting

DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
DETROIT, MI

