MSP: Pursuit Of Stolen Vehicle With Murder Suspect Ends In Crash On I-275 In Livonia
(CBS DETROIT) – Two suspects have been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers were led on a high-speed chase that ended in Livonia when the suspects crashed and the stolen vehicle they were driving caught on fire. Michigan State Police say they were contacted by the Detroit Police Department requesting assistance as they were pursuing a stolen vehicle with a murder suspect heading westbound on I-96 near Merriman Road. Troopers were heading east on I-96 near Farmington Road and turned around to go in the direction the pursuit was heading. As the troopers caught up with the pursuit, the...
Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting On Detroit’s West Side
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a homicide on the city’s west side. The incident happened on Aug. 6 at about 4 a.m. in the 11500 block of LaSalle. Police say the suspect allegedly got into an argument with the victim before fatally shooting the victim. If anyone has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ypsilanti police investigating drive-by shooting
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ypsilanti police are investigating after a person was firing shots from a car early Monday. The car is seen on a doorbell camera driving north in the 200 block of Elm Street around 4 a.m. As the car passes the camera, two gunshots are heard.
Police use phone location pings to track down Grosse Pointe Woods bank robbery suspect
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police tracked down and arrested a man accused of robbing a Grosse Pointe Woods bank Friday morning. The suspect, later identified as Eric Anthony, went into the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Ave. at 9:15 a.m. and told the teller to give him all the money from the cash drawer, police said. She gave him a mix of cash and bait bills.
5 in custody after drugs stolen during Royal Oak pharmacy robbery
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are in custody after a robbery at a Royal Oak pharmacy Friday. Police said three men walked into Dynamic Care Pharmacy at 4119 W. Thirteen Mile Rd. around 9:35 a.m. wearing dark clothing and ski masks. They demanded controlled substances, and fled with drugs.
2 wanted in shooting arrested after crashing stolen vehicle during police chase
DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder related to a May shooting were arrested Monday after they fled from police in a stolen vehicle and crashed, officials said. Detroit police officers recognized a suspect in a vehicle around 5:20 p.m. Monday and attempted to conduct...
20-year-old charged with killing teenager in Huron Township, officials say
HURON TOWNSHP, Mich. – A 20-year-old man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Huron Township, officials said. Police were called around 3:05 a.m. Saturday (Aug. 6) to the 20300 block of Wahrman Road in Huron Township for reports of gunfire, they said. When they arrived, officers found...
Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
Police: 26-mile chase ends in Detroit after man assaults ex-wife at Van Buren Township apartment
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man led police on a chase for 26 miles Friday night after allegedly assaulting his ex-wife in Van Buren Township. Watch dashcam video of the chase above. Carl Emerson Travis, 51, of Grosse Pointe, is accused of trying to drag his ex-wife...
Man arrested in 3-year-old's shooting on Detroit's west side
A man wanted for questioning in a shooting last week on Detroit's west side that left a 3-year-old in critical condition is in custody, police said. Authorities had been searching for Darrail Pulley, 23, following the Thursday shooting on the 9500 block of Littlefield near Chicago and Meyers. Officials said...
Accused Detroit arsonist, person of interest in ex-girlfriend's killing found dead
Detroit — A 46-year-old accused arsonist and person of interest in his ex-girlfriend's November killing was found dead Friday in his downtown apartment building, police said. David Hammond was on bond awaiting trial on arson and domestic violence charges when officers discovered his putrid corpse in his residence in...
Wyandotte teen shot to death in Huron Township
HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Wyandotte teen died early Saturday after he was shot in Huron Township. Police responded to the 20000 block of Wahrman Road around 3:30 a.m., and found 17-year-old Gavino Torres suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. The...
Video shows encounter with Detroit police, woman alleging assault
A violent encounter with Detroit police left a woman badly injured over the weekend. 7 Action News was told officers were sent to a block party on Sunday around 2 a.m. on the city's west side.
Carjacking up in Detroit - and so are false reports of them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking is up 42-percent in Detroit compared to this time last year. "This is a serious offense, you can go to life in prison," said Cmdr. Eric Decker. "We see those reports (where they say) ‘I was on the phone and the next thing I know there is a tap on the window and it's a bad guy with a gun saying get out of the car.’"
Police: 62-year-old man with head injury goes missing after leaving Sinai Grace Hospital
Police are asking for help in locating a mentally disabled man who went missing after he left a local hospital in Detroit over a week ago. Detroit police say 62-year-old Warren Pride disappeared after he was last seen around noon on August 1
35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say
DETROIT – A 35-year-old man was killed and six others were injured when an argument over a dice game sparked a shooting in Detroit this weekend, police said. : Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting. Officials were called around 10:30 p.m. Saturday (Aug....
ATV drama: Attorney says Detroit police have high hurdles to overcome before destroying confiscated vehicles
DETROIT (WXYZ) — "Multiple four-wheelers and dirt bikes swerving in and out of traffic trying to hit our car," a Warren Police officer told dispatch as they tried to pursue the large group of motorists causing havoc. Some of the pursuit that took place just over a week ago...
Detroit police: 2 arrested for May assault after stolen car crashes during chase on I-275
DETROIT – Two people wanted for assault with intent to murder were arrested Monday after crashing their vehicle while fleeing from Detroit police. At about 5:20 p.m. Monday, police say officers recognized a suspect wanted in connection with a May 30 assault driving a stolen vehicle near Fenkell Avenue and Beaverland Street in Detroit. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop when the suspect drove away, officials said.
Detroit police arrest suspect, seek 2 others in deadly weekend shootings
Detroit police have arrested a suspect in one of the deadly mass shootings reported in the city last weekend. The suspect is a male from Macomb County and remained in custody Monday evening, the Police Department said. No other details were released. Investigators linked him to a shooting reported around...
Macomb County man arrested after 1 killed, 4 hurt in Detroit shooting
DETROIT – A Macomb County man was arrested over the weekend after one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting on Detroit’s east side, police said. : 35-year-old man killed, 6 injured in shooting over dice game in Detroit, police say. The shooting happened...
