ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles Fans Excited For Season To Start Following Open Practice At Lincoln Financial Field

By Alicia Roberts
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aBvDc_0h8YkVAE00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans are ready to rock and roll for a new season. The team held its annual open practice Sunday night and CBS3 caught up with fans.

It may have only been practice but Sunday had all the feels of game day.

Fans excitedly geared up in their Eagles green to watch the Birds play at the Linc.

Steve Jamison took his sons to the game.

“I remember as a kid going up to Lehigh and seeing all the guys up there and getting really close to the guys, the players,” Jamison said. “It’s just cool to bring the little guys down.”

“I think our chances are pretty good since we just got A.J. Brown, Jordan Davis,” Ian Lee said.

“I’m excited about watching the passing game,” Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael said.

Carmichael, who arrived after a weekend in Canton, Ohio, said being on the field never gets old.

“It’s going to be exciting just to watch these guys and see what they can do,” the former Eagles wideout said.

Before the team ran out, head coach Nick Sirianni spoke to reporters about training camp.

“We’re constantly in the business of getting better,” Sirianni said.

One player had more than one reason to celebrate the day.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts rang in his 24th birthday in front of a few thousand Eagles faithful.

And while the season hasn’t officially even started yet, expectations are high.

“I hate to be the one that be like, ‘We’re going to the Super Bowl,’ but we are,” one woman said. “We have to be because there’s too many great players.”

If you missed out on Sunday night’s action, don’t worry. The Birds are back at the Linc Friday night for their first preseason game against the Jets.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Nathan Gerry, former Nebraska LB, signs with new NFL team

Nathan Gerry has a new NFL home after 5 seasons in the league. The former 5th-round pick out of Nebraska saw his NFL career begin in 2017 with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring as a rookie. He recorded a career-best 74 tackles in 2019 before an ankle injury saw him miss the last 9 games of the 2020 season. Ahead of the 2021 campaign, with his rookie contract with the Eagles having expired, he inked a 1-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers and eventually landed on their practice squad before his release in November.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Canton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
State
Ohio State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
NBC Sports

Camp notes, 8/8: Thoughts on Wentz and a tight end to monitor

ASHBURN — Probably the most key event of Monday's practice happened not on the field at the Washington Commanders' headquarters, but in the parking lot instead. Sophie Manning, a five-year-old who is finishing up with her treatments for leukemia, was celebrated upon her arrival by a boisterous crowd. From...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Eagles practice observations: The offense has now arrived

There’s no better Summer night than the one that’s filled with midnight green and bright lights at the Linc. On Sunday night, the Eagles hosted their annual open practice for all Eagles fans and beat writers to attend. The night was filled with drills and even some 11 Vs 11 sets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
A.j. Brown
Person
Ian Lee
NBC Sports

Jason Kelce out indefinitely after getting elbow scoped

Jason Kelce underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow Tuesday intended to relieve discomfort the veteran center has been experiencing in training camp. Kelce was not at practice earlier in the day and popped up on the Eagles’ injury report with an elbow injury, although the team indicated at the time it wasn’t serious.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
72K+
Followers
21K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy