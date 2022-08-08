Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Police: Video of Elm Mott shooting helps identify suspect arrested Tuesday
McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man Tuesday who they believe shot another man two weeks ago outside an Elm Mott game room. Rusty Eugene Ivy, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting in the wee hours of July 24 outside a game room in the 4700 block of North Old Dallas Road, McLennan County Lt. Mike Gates said.
KWTX
Arrest made in Elm Mott game room shooting
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed to KWTX that deputies arrested Rusty Eugine Ivy in the shooting that left a man wounded at a game room in the area. Ivy is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
WacoTrib.com
Argument escalates to shooting, arrest in Waco
One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a shooting. Nicolas Tavera Martinez, 31, of Waco, fired a gun in to the air and shot another man in the arm during the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North 19th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
fox44news.com
Killeen man held on multiple indecent exposure charges and more
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect. Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Waco police investigate shooting of driver in West Waco
Waco Police this week are investigating the shooting of a motorist Sunday afternoon in a West Waco neighborhood. Police responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Alford Drive, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. They found a man with a gunshot...
KWTX
Texas felon accused of killing cousin with sledgehammer claims self-defense
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court got crash courses in crime scene investigations and graphic autopsy results Tuesday during the second day of David Earl Johnson’s murder trial. Johnson, 57, a six-time convicted felon with mental health issues, is charged in the February...
fox44news.com
Arrest made in Franklin Ave 7-Eleven robbery
Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue. Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Killeen police investigating missing person report for 20-year-old woman
Killeen police are investigating after an individual walked into headquarters to file a missing person report for a 20-year-old woman on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead man arrested, accused of shooting at home
A Bellmead man was released on bond Monday after his arrest Sunday on charges that he shot at a home in a Bellmead neighborhood in June 2021. John Wesley King was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, jail records show. Police say King fired...
High-speed chase ends in Robinson when suspect crashes into creek, car catches fire
ROBINSON, Texas — A Bruceville man in a Honda Civic led police on a high speed chase through McLennan County Tuesday before eventually crashing into a creek in Robinson, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Police said Sean Riley Marcus, 29, refused to stop after a DPS...
Youtubers in Belton, Texas Arrested On Third Degree Felony Charges
In the digital age, many are trying to make a name for themselves. While going viral sometimes results in fame, others aren't so lucky. This is one of this trying too hard moments, and it reportedly happened right here in Belton, Texas. The incident in question. According to the Temple...
KWTX
Police in Killeen investigating after individuals fire gun at vehicles, property
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police say several vehicles and property were struck by rounds after a group of individuals fired a weapon Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of Hall Avenue. The rounds were fired shortly after 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 7 and multiple residents called police to report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning. Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.
News Channel 25
Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police
WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said. Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located...
fox44news.com
Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
KWTX
Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
fox44news.com
One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
CPS employees collecting police patches for 13-year-old boy getting adopted
DENTON, Texas (KETK) – CPS employees are collecting police patches for a 13-year-old boy, who is hoping to become an officer when he grows up. The teenager is also going through the process of being adopted, and his adoption is expected to be finalized by the end of August. Ryan Grelle said his wife works […]
KBTX.com
Police: Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
KCEN
Waco, TX
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Waco local newshttps://www.kcentv.com/
Comments / 0