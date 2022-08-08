One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a shooting. Nicolas Tavera Martinez, 31, of Waco, fired a gun in to the air and shot another man in the arm during the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North 19th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.

WACO, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO