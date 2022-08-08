ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

WacoTrib.com

Police: Video of Elm Mott shooting helps identify suspect arrested Tuesday

McLennan County Sheriff's Office detectives arrested a man Tuesday who they believe shot another man two weeks ago outside an Elm Mott game room. Rusty Eugene Ivy, 27, was arrested on a warrant charging second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in a shooting in the wee hours of July 24 outside a game room in the 4700 block of North Old Dallas Road, McLennan County Lt. Mike Gates said.
KWTX

Arrest made in Elm Mott game room shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday confirmed to KWTX that deputies arrested Rusty Eugine Ivy in the shooting that left a man wounded at a game room in the area. Ivy is charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $750,000 bond.
WacoTrib.com

Argument escalates to shooting, arrest in Waco

One man was taken to a hospital and another was taken to jail after an argument during a Waco barbecue Sunday escalated to a fistfight and a shooting. Nicolas Tavera Martinez, 31, of Waco, fired a gun in to the air and shot another man in the arm during the incident at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of North 19th Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
fox44news.com

Killeen man held on multiple indecent exposure charges and more

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 30-year-old Killeen man remained in the Bell County Jail on bonds totalling $268,750 on multiple counts of indecent exposure and other charges after responses to social media helped Killeen Police identify him as a suspect. Jeremi Deshawn Guidry was first taken to the Killeen...
WacoTrib.com

Waco police investigate shooting of driver in West Waco

Waco Police this week are investigating the shooting of a motorist Sunday afternoon in a West Waco neighborhood. Police responded around 1 p.m. Sunday to the scene of a reported shooting in the 6600 block of Alford Drive, police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said. They found a man with a gunshot...
KWTX

Texas felon accused of killing cousin with sledgehammer claims self-defense

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors in Waco’s 19th State District Court got crash courses in crime scene investigations and graphic autopsy results Tuesday during the second day of David Earl Johnson’s murder trial. Johnson, 57, a six-time convicted felon with mental health issues, is charged in the February...
fox44news.com

Arrest made in Franklin Ave 7-Eleven robbery

Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the June 5 robbery of a 7-Eleven store on Franklin Avenue. Police were called to the store in the 2500 block of Franklin, and were told that the suspect came into the store and demanded the money – escaping with an undisclosed amount of cash.
WacoTrib.com

Bellmead man arrested, accused of shooting at home

A Bellmead man was released on bond Monday after his arrest Sunday on charges that he shot at a home in a Bellmead neighborhood in June 2021. John Wesley King was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of deadly conduct discharging a firearm, jail records show. Police say King fired...
fox44news.com

Man shot, crashes vehicle into light pole

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot while driving in Waco. Waco Police officers are investigating an Aggravated Assault after they were called to the 6600 Block of Alford Drive at 1:00 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found one man with a gunshot wound.
KCEN

Temple police investigate drowning at Temple Lake Park

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police said a man drowned in Belton Lake at Temple Lake Park Monday morning. Police were first called a little before 10:30 a.m. after getting reports that a man had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Several people tried to go in after him but were not successful, police said.
News Channel 25

Man shot while driving in neighborhood, crashes into light pole: Waco police

WACO, Texas — A male victim is hospitalized after getting shot while driving in a Waco neighborhood, police said. Around 1 p.m. this afternoon, officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Alford Drive on reports of a shooting, according to the Waco Police Department. Upon arrival, officers located...
fox44news.com

Waco Fire Department Assists in Brush Fire

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Fire Department units are assisting multiple agencies with a large brush fire. The fire is located on 1900 Block of Meixner Road. FOX 44 News will keep you updated with information as we learn more.
KWTX

Deputies in Central Texas find body of man inside tent along I-14 near Fort Hood

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the body of a man was found Tuesday morning along I-14 near Fort Hood. Deputies said members of a highway clean-up crew working near the army post’s Clarke Road exit discovered what they believed to be the body of a deceased individual and notified deputies shortly after 10 a.m.
fox44news.com

One Man Dead in Temple Lake Drowning

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department is investigating a drowning that happened at Temple Lake Park. Officers were dispatched at 10:25 a.m., to the area. Several witnesses on the scene said they saw a 21-year-old man go under water but never emerge. Several people tried to go in the water to save him, but were unsuccessful.
KBTX.com

Police: Cameron man arrested for drunk driving after causing crash in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police arrested a man after he caused a wreck on W. Villa Maria Rd. and Midtown Park Blvd. Friday night. Jacob Christian, 31, of Cameron was charged with driving while intoxicated. Two passengers that were in the vehicle with Christian told police he failed to...
