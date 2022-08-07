With Culp telling supporters not to back Newhouse, can Democrat Doug White pull off an upset?

Read full article on original website
Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?
Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler conceded in her primary in Washington state.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Biden’s Daughter’s Diary Allegedly “Passed Around” at Trump Fundraiser
After moving out of a friend’s rental property in Delray Beach, Fla., Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, left behind some personal belongings, including her diary. The last thing she expected was for someone to rummage through her property, take possession of her diary, and use it to try and make her father “look bad.”
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Donald Trump Jr. leaves open possibility father could announce run for presidency before midterms
Tampa, Fla. – Donald Trump Jr. Saturday did not take the possibility that his father could announce a 2024 presidential before November run off the table, as speculation swirls about whether former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy. "I don't know. I mean, that's gotta be sort of...
Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president
Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz
Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
Ex-DOJ official on FBI raid: “I’d advise my client to tell their family I’m looking at jail time”
Former Justice Department prosecutor Andrew Weissmann, who worked on special counsel Robert Mueller's team, explained on MSNBC that if he was advising a client facing what former President Donald Trump is, there would be a strong warning. But it was former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal who took it a step further.
Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
Trump Calls Dick Cheney 'Great Guy' in Video Resurfaced After 'Coward' Ad
The ex-president also chats amicably with Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney in the 2018 clip.
When it comes to the midterms, things are starting to tilt in the Democrats’ favor | Robert Reich
Pressure is mounting on Republican candidates, while Democrats finally appear to be hitting their stride
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump face primaries
NEW YORK (AP) — Three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection are being challenged in Tuesday’s primary elections by rivals endorsed by the former president. The primaries for Reps. Peter Meijer, Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse are the...
Impeachment Republican Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed foe
Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump’s impeachment, on Friday beat back a challenge by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger and will advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The result is a blow to...
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Among Donald Trump’s endorsements, one holds a special place in his heart: Kari Lake
Donald Trump loves all the candidates he endorses, so long as they win. But at Mar-a-Lago fundraisers and rallies for Republican candidates, one beneficiary of his political largesse is more likely to come up than others — Kari Lake. Trump, aides say, has delighted in watching Lake’s rise, seeing...
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
