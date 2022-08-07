ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

With Culp telling supporters not to back Newhouse, can Democrat Doug White pull off an upset?

By Orion Donovan-Smith The Spokesman-Review (Spokane)
Yakima Herald Republic
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Moses Lake, WA
Government
City
Selah, WA
Local
Washington Elections
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Government
City
Kennewick, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Pasco, WA
City
Sunnyside, WA
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
POTUS
The Independent

Liz Cheney says she would find it ‘very difficult’ to support Ron DeSantis for president

Congresswoman Liz Cheney may be part of a very slim minority of Republican voters in 2024 when she casts her ballot in the GOP’s presidential primary, if her recent statements give any indication.The Wyoming Republican and vice chair of the select committee investigating January 6 in the House spoke about the Florida governor and widely-speculated-about potential contender for the party’s 2024 nomination in an interview published on Sunday in The New York Times.In the interview, she described a hesitance to support the political career of the crusading Mr DeSantis, who has made Florida front and centre in the GOP’s...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Jerrod Sessler
Person
Dan Newhouse
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Dick Cheney calls Trump greatest threat US ever faced in campaign ad for daughter Liz

Former Vice President Dick Cheney came out swinging against Donald Trump and the “MAGA” wing of the GOP in an ad released by his daughter, Congresswoman Liz Cheney as she faces the toughest election of her political career.Mr Cheney held nothing back in his criticism of the former president, who he blamed for leading a violent attempt to overthrow the lawful US government and labeled the greatest threat to the United States in the more than two-century history of the republic."In our nation’s 246-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden tears into Trump over violence against police hours before ex-president returns to D.C. for campaign-style speech

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden slammed former President Donald Trump on Monday for lacking "the courage to act" as police defending the U.S. Capitol suffered through "medieval hell" on Jan. 6, 2021 — a rare and direct attack pre-empting Trump's plan to deliver a law-and-order-themed speech Tuesday in the nation's capital.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Republicans#Election Local#Impeachment#Election Fraud#The Republican Party#Congress
Axios

Impeachment Republican Dan Newhouse beats Trump-backed foe

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of the ten House Republicans who voted for former President Trump’s impeachment, on Friday beat back a challenge by a Trump-endorsed Republican challenger and will advance to the general election, according to the Associated Press. Why it matters: The result is a blow to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Army
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event

Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote

Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump's pick overtakes GOP House member who voted to impeach

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent, who challenged incumbent Republican Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler over her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump, has taken a narrow lead in the race for the second spot in Washington state’s top two primary. Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote getters advance to the November election, regardless of party. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote getter after the Aug. 2 primary, with 31% of the vote. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes. A mandatory recount would occur if the margin of votes between the No. 2 and No. 3 candidates is less than half of 1% and closer than 2,000 votes.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy