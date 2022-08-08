Read full article on original website
Keanu Reeves to Star in Hulu Series About America’s First Serial Killer
An adaptation of the best-selling non-fiction book 'Devil in the White City' is coming to Hulu, with Keanu Reeves in a starring role.
EW.com
Everything we know so far about Fargo season 5
It's been nearly two years since we last saw an episode of FX's anthology series Fargo, loosely inspired by the Joel and Ethan Coen film of the same name. Season 4 saw the show shift its tone a bit compared to previous seasons, with Chris Rock leading a stellar cast that saw a Black migrant crime syndicate going toe-to-toe with the Italian mafia in 1950s Kansas City. In other words, we never really know what Fargo is going to look like from one season to the next, as the show is always willing to jump around and expand its vision. While no official premiere date has been set just yet, here's everything we know about the upcoming season so far.
Collider
'Westworld' Season 4: Bernard and Stubbs' Bromance Is One of Its Best Relationships
Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.It will be interesting to see how HBO’s Westworld ages in this era of “peak television.” While Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's bold sci-fi mystery series certainly has the scale of Game of Thrones and the complexity of Lost, its characters haven’t taken off in the same way. Part of Westworld’s magic is the J.J. Abrams “mystery box” nature of the seasonal arcs. The characters are ultimately chess pieces as the show explores themes of identity, free will, and consciousness.
EW.com
Stranger Things star Joe Keery joins cast of Fargo season 5
From Hawkins, Indiana, to Fargo, North Dakota. Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the season 5 cast of Fargo. Lamorne Morris (New Girl) and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) have also been cast in the fifth installment of the FX anthology crime drama, joining the previously announced lead stars Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, and Jennifer Jason Leigh.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
‘Road House’ Reboot: Here’s Who’s in the Cast Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Back in 1989, moviegoers witnessed the story of James Dalton, a cool and collective bouncer who finds himself cleaning up a Missouri bar. It doesn’t take long before Dalton realizes that his troubles come from a corrupt businessman. Starring Patrick Swayze and Ben Gazzara, Road House was a box office hit and is now a cult classic. The film continues to be discussed and loved by fans all over the world. And with classic films like Top Gun making waves at the theaters, it appears Amazon Prime Video has found their leading man for their remake of Road House.
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Clu Gulager, ‘The Virginian’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead’ Actor, Dies at 93
Click here to read the full article. Clu Gulager, a veteran actor known for his roles in the NBC series “The Virginian” and the 1985 horror-comedy “The Return of the Living Dead,” has died of natural causes. He was 93 years old. Gulager’s son, John, shared a photo of his father on his Facebook as a tribute. Filmmaker Sean Baker, who directed Gulager on the 2015 feature “Tangerine,” confirmed the news of his death on Twitter. RIP Clu Gulager. I had the honor to work with the legend in Tangerine and a fashion shoot for V Magazine in 2016. He was incredibly...
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross’ Sweetest Family Moments: Pics
Close-knit clan! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross wear a lot of hats as musicians, reality stars and actors — but are doting parents too. The “Pieces of Me” singer welcomed her first child, son Bronx, with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz, in 2008. Following their 2011 split, the Texas native moved on with Ross and welcomed […]
Colin Farrell Says He Had Panic Attacks While Filming ‘Thirteen Lives’: “It Was Incredibly Nerve Racking”
When Colin Farrell heard that his Thirteen Lives co-star Viggo Mortensen wanted to do the film’s grueling underwater scenes himself rather than rely on a stunt double, he couldn’t resist diving in behind him. “I couldn’t have Viggo take all the glory,” Farrell joked to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday night at the premiere of the Ron Howard-directed film. “I might have to blame Viggo for that decision but, you know, in for a penny in for a pound. If Viggo’s in, I’m in.”More from The Hollywood ReporterEvents of the Week: 'House of the Dragon,' 'Thirteen Lives' and MoreWhy Viggo...
Adele and Rich Paul’s Relationship Timeline: Inside Their ‘Jackpot’ Romance
Someone like him! Adele is the queen of emotional breakup songs, but in her real life, she's been more successful at finding love. The Grammy winner was first spotted with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, in July 2021 attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Though that was their first time in public, a source exclusively […]
‘The Sixth Sense’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
A cultural phenomenon. After filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan debuted The Sixth Sense in August 1999, it became an instant hit. The supernatural thriller garnered an instant fanbase as it scared up a massive $672.8 million at the box office worldwide. Starring American treasure Bruce Willis, The Sixth Sense follows a young boy — Cole Sear (Haley […]
Keanu Reeves Takes On First Big TV Role With Leonardo DiCaprio-Produced 'Devil in the White City'
Keanu Reeves is stepping away from the big screen to take on something new — a lead TV role. Alongside Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, Reeves will executive produce the new Hulu series Devil in the White City, written by Castle Rock producer Sam Shaw and directed by Little Children helmer Todd Field, Hulu announced Thursday.
EW.com
Mike Tyson accuses Hulu of stealing his life story for upcoming miniseries, calls it exploitation
Mike Tyson has fighting words for the producers of Hulu's upcoming miniseries based on his life and career. The controversial fighting champion doubled down on claims that he does not support the production of Mike, the upcoming eight-episode series set to explore the ups and downs of his prolific boxing career and volatile personal life. "Don't let Hulu fool you," Tyson wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. "I don't support their story about my life. It's not 1822. It's 2022. They stole my life story and didn't pay me."
How to Watch ‘Prey’ Online: The ‘Predator’ Prequel Is Now Streaming
Click here to read the full article. The infamous Predator gets a fresh update and an amazing new action hero (Amber Midthunder) in the prequel film out today. “Prey,” the fifth installment of the “Predator” franchise is now available to stream on Hulu. The new thriller is getting loads of love with a 92% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes (and 85% audience score). Created by brothers Jim Thomas and John Thomas, and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film goes back to 1719 detailing an early days encounter with this iconic alien hunter. The hero of the story is a young warrior...
‘Prey’ Star Amber Midthunder Auditioned for the ‘Predator’ Film in English and Comanche
Click here to read the full article. Hollywood newcomer Amber Midthunder stunned at Tuesday’s Los Angeles premiere of Hulu’s “Prey.” “This is from the Sky-Eagle Collection,” she told me about her dress on the arrivals carpet at the Village Regency Theatre in Westwood. “Throughout this whole press tour, it’s been very important to me to incorporate always having an Indigenous designer or jewelry or something like that. So every look that I’ve had, there’s been something Indigenous.” “Prey,” the fifth film in the “Predator” franchise, takes place in the Comanche Nation in 1717. Midthunder, who is an enrolled tribal member at the...
What Kevin Costner Movies Are on Netflix Right Now? See the Full List
The success of “Yellowstone” has undeniably brought Kevin Costner a new resurgence in his career. However, long before he became John Dutton, the veteran actor was making movie magic. Now, we’re looking at every Kevin Costner movie you can stream on Netflix. As one of the biggest...
There's Bad Streaming News For Elvis Fans, And I'm All Shook Up About It
Fans looking forward to seeing Elvis on HBO Max just got some bad news.
EW.com
Kevin Smith says it's 'baffling' that Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl but not The Flash
Among all the many questions that were raised by Warner Bros.' sudden cancellation of its Batgirl movie last week, one of the hardest to answer is why the studio is still going ahead with its The Flash movie with controversial star Ezra Miller. Filmmaker and nerd guru Kevin Smith called the decision "baffling" on the latest episode of his podcast Hollywood Babble-On.
EW.com
'Weeds' recap: Big deals
In the many roles Nancy Botwin has taken on these last few TV years on Weeds — widow, housewife, mom, drug dealer, God — it's nice to know she can still play the respectful granddaughter-in-law in times of deep family crisis. And so she came through for Bubbie by sitting shiva and honoring "a courageous woman who escaped the clutches of Adolf Hilter and lived a long, productive life, only to be snuffed out by a hypoallergenic pillow from Bed Bath & Beyond." That's according to Len, no candidate for son of the year. But before we get to his detestable cash treasure hunt or Nancy's Wild Card odds, let us mourn Grandma Botwin with our own seven-day review.
