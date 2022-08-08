It's been nearly two years since we last saw an episode of FX's anthology series Fargo, loosely inspired by the Joel and Ethan Coen film of the same name. Season 4 saw the show shift its tone a bit compared to previous seasons, with Chris Rock leading a stellar cast that saw a Black migrant crime syndicate going toe-to-toe with the Italian mafia in 1950s Kansas City. In other words, we never really know what Fargo is going to look like from one season to the next, as the show is always willing to jump around and expand its vision. While no official premiere date has been set just yet, here's everything we know about the upcoming season so far.

