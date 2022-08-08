Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night.

The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines.

According to the MidAmerican Energy website over 5,000 customers were without power across the city at the peak of the outage. By 6:00 a.m. Monday, only 24 customers in Des Moines were still waiting to have their power restored. MidAmerican Energy estimated the power would be back on by 10:30 a.m. for those customers.

The Des Moines Police Department shared in a Tweet that officers were responding to several downed power lines while also responding to flash flooding in the streets. The department said to call 911 if you see a downed power line, but do not go near it.

