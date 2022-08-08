ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Crews work to restore power after storm blows through Des Moines

By Natasha Keicher
WHO 13
WHO 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnQbu_0h8YjlIl00

DES MOINES, Iowa — Thousands of MidAmerican Energy customers in Des Moines didn’t have power after a storm rolled through on Sunday night.

The storm hit the metro around 6 p.m. with reports of strong winds. Though the metro needed the rain, the wind speeds resulted in lots of broken trees and downed power lines.

Des Moines Fire Department proposes new fire station location

According to the MidAmerican Energy website over 5,000 customers were without power across the city at the peak of the outage. By 6:00 a.m. Monday, only 24 customers in Des Moines were still waiting to have their power restored. MidAmerican Energy estimated the power would be back on by 10:30 a.m. for those customers.

The Des Moines Police Department shared in a Tweet that officers were responding to several downed power lines while also responding to flash flooding in the streets. The department said to call 911 if you see a downed power line, but do not go near it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCCI.com

Storms cause damage around Des Moines area

DES MOINES, Iowa — Strong storms rolled through the metro Sunday night. High winds knocked down trees and disrupted power for thousands of customers. Viewers sent in numerous photos of storm damage and lightning after the state received some much needed rain.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Beaverdale traffic headaches necessary to prevent future flooding

DES MOINES, Iowa — Driving through Beaverdale there are many construction projects blocking roads. After severe storms caused flooding in the Beaverdale neighborhood in 2018, the city sped up plans to build new stormwater infrastructure. “We’ve been working closest creek since the early 2000s,” Patrick Beane, the Clean Water Program Administrator for Des Moines Public […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Major changes in store for the North Mixmaster in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new $64 million construction project is designed to make the East Mixmaster safer. New bridges and new lanes will change the way drivers travel. The East Mixmaster joins Interstate 80, 35 and 235 on Des Moines’ northeast side. More than 160,000 cars and trucks drive through it every day. Now after more than 50 years, the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to make it safer. That’s good news for truck drivers like Timothy Bass.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Spotty rainfall benefits local garden center

NORWALK, Iowa — Rains fell across the metro area late Sunday bringing less than an inch of rain to most areas. In some isolated pockets over an inch fell. It was very welcome at Ted Lare Garden Center. This store has its own weather guru when it comes to forecasting rainfall. Derek McKay’s official job […]
NORWALK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Des Moines, IA
Industry
Des Moines, IA
Government
Des Moines, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Des Moines, IA
Business
Local
Iowa Industry
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

Weekend rain totals mixed across central Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Much-needed rain moved through parts of Central Iowa this weekend, although the heaviest rain stayed in far northern and northeastern Iowa. Flood warnings were issued for many parts of Northern and Northeastern Iowa during the course of the weekend. Another round of storms developed in western and central Iowa Sunday evening. […]
IOWA STATE
KBOE Radio

CITY OF OSKALOOSA COMMENCES MASSIVE ROAD PROJECT

The city of Oskaloosa announced that beginning today (8/8), work will begin to convert A Avenue/IA92 between Highway 432 and the east corporate limits and on Market Street between 2nd Avenue and 16th Avenue from four-lanes to three with a continuous left turn lane. This work involves the removal and...
OSKALOOSA, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Farm Building in Greene County Destroyed by Weekend Overnight Fire

A building was a total loss from a weekend overnight fire in Greene County. Greene County Sheriff Jack Williams says a deputy, along with the Grand Junction and Jefferson Fire Departments, and Greene County Ambulance responded to the structure fire at 1902 290th Street at 10:48pm Saturday. Williams tells Raccoon Valley Radio the Morton building was a complete loss, along with one tractor and various farm tools inside. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no one was hurt during the incident.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midamerican Energy#Power Lines#Wind Speeds#The Midamerican Energy#Nexstar Media Inc
WHO 13

Pleasant Hill donates a ladder truck to DMACC fire program

ANKENY, IOWA — A former DMACC student helped facilitate a big donation to her alma mater on Tuesday. The school accepted the gift of a used ladder truck for its Fire Science Program from the City of Pleasant Hill and their fire chief, Jamie Xayavong. Pleasant Hill recently purchased a new ladder truck. Rather than […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department proposes new fire station location

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department is looking to move and replace one of its oldest fire stations in the next few years. Station 4 on University Ave., the second oldest fire station in the city, would be moved to the area of 19th Street and Clark Street. The fire department said […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Wakonda Club preparing for restoration

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Wakonda Club is preparing for a huge makeover. The southside golf club will play host to the Principal Charity Classic next spring. Then the course will shut down so crews can start making improvements. The improvements will include removing some unhealthy trees and replacing...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
WHO 13

Brown and crispy lawn? Expert weighs in on what to do

DES MOINES, Iowa – The lack of rain has taken a toll on lawns across central Iowa. Keeping the grass green, can be tough. So do we water or leave it alone? Dave Ostrander with O and S Lawncare out of Indianola said, “What I recommend to people is to water at least one inch […]
INDIANOLA, IA
KCRG.com

After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens

NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Valle Drive-In reopens with some humor after extensive tornado damage

NEWTON, Iowa — The Valle Drive-In movie theater will finally be reopening it’s gates after months of rebuilding. The drive-in was unable to open on it’s normal date due to tornado damage back in March. The tornado, with estimated speeds of up to 170 miles per hour, caused damage to the concession stand, the sign, […]
NEWTON, IA
WHO 13

Central Iowa charities break ground on next chapters

DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday was a major day for projects for two central Iowa non-profit organizations. Near Cambridge, the Ames-based Youth and Shelter Services broke ground on a $20 million campus which will have 70 beds to help troubled youth get back on track. “We still have about $5 million to fully build out […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Road Closure begins tomorrow In Dallas County

A road closure will affect Dallas County motorists for most of the day tomorrow. The Dallas County Secondary Roads Department announced a road closure for approximately one mile on 130th Street between T and U Avenues that will begin at 7 a.m. tomorrow and is expected to be reopened at 5 p.m., weather permitting.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

2 Vehicle Accident in Creston

(Creston) No one suffered injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Creston. Police say the accident happened at 4:21 p.m. on Monday at Maple and Page Streets. According to the report, 20-year-old Skye Marie Davis of Harlan, driving a 2013 Chevy Impala northbound on Maple Street, entered the uncontrolled intersection and broadsided a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan driven by 22-year-old Kelby Aaron Durnin of Fairbank, Iowa traveling westbound on Page Street.
CRESTON, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy