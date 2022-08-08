ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

click orlando

Deer causes rollover crash on SR-46 in Seminole County; 8 injured

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight people, including teenagers, were injured Thursday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on State Road 46 in Seminole County, causing another vehicle to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound S.R. 46 near Hart Road, northwest of County...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Maitland woman, police say

MAITLAND, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for an elderly Maitland woman who was reported missing after leaving her apartment, according to the Maitland Police Department. Police identified the woman as Myrna Colon and said she was driving a dark-grey 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with a...
MAITLAND, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
MIMS, FL
click orlando

Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Man dies after Orlando shooting near Baywood Avenue, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the 1800 block of Baywood Ave according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area at approximately 7:32 p.m. following reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. There, they found 23-year-old Dean Mitchell with an apparent gunshot wound.
ORLANDO, FL

