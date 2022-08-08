Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
click orlando
Deer causes rollover crash on SR-46 in Seminole County; 8 injured
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight people, including teenagers, were injured Thursday morning when a vehicle struck a deer on State Road 46 in Seminole County, causing another vehicle to overturn, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on eastbound S.R. 46 near Hart Road, northwest of County...
click orlando
Man had 0.221 BAL after crashing into Florida Highway Patrol cruiser on SR-408, officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Orlando man was arrested on DUI charges after crashing into the back of a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser early Thursday in Orange County, officials said. The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. on westbound State Road 408 near State Road 417. [TRENDING: Become a...
click orlando
Dundee man, 31, killed in semitruck crash on I-4 exit ramp in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash of an overturned semitruck on the westbound Interstate 4 exit ramp to eastbound Osceola Parkway, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:12 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 65, where the semitruck overturned...
click orlando
Man arrested in Casselberry hit-and-run for setting fire to vehicle, police say
CASSELBERRY, Fla – Two months after a man was killed in a hit-and-run while walking his dog, another suspect has been arrested in connection to the crime, according to police. Court documents reveal that Casselberry police believe 22-year-old Sebastian Abreu set fire to the suspect’s vehicle. [TRENDING: Study:...
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing elderly Maitland woman, police say
MAITLAND, Fla. – A Silver Alert was issued Thursday evening for an elderly Maitland woman who was reported missing after leaving her apartment, according to the Maitland Police Department. Police identified the woman as Myrna Colon and said she was driving a dark-grey 2012 Hyundai Accent sedan with a...
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
click orlando
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
fox35orlando.com
School bus with 40 kids on it rear-ended in Lake County; no serious injuries reported
A school bus with more than two dozen kids on board was involved in a minor crash on Wednesday afternoon in Lake County, which was also the first day of school for several districts. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash was reported around 2:10 p.m. near County Road 44 and...
click orlando
2 killed, 2 seriously injured in crash that closed University Boulevard at SR-417 in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 44-year-old woman and 18-year-old man were killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash that forced the closure of westbound lanes of University Boulevard at State Road 417 in Orange County, officials said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2017 Nissan Versa was heading...
click orlando
Memorial site for slain teen repeatedly vandalized, Ocoee family says
OCOEE, Fla. – An Ocoee family said the memorial site of their son, who was shot and killed last year, has been repeatedly vandalized — and the family is looking for answers. “Other than his ashes, it’s all we have. It’s where we go when we want to...
click orlando
Crimeline doubles reward to $10K for info in death of woman found shot in car in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla – Deputies said they are still looking for the person who shot and killed a 19-year-old woman in Orange County on June 1. Crimeline said they are doubling the reward from $5,000 to up to $10,000 for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the shooter. [TRENDING: Study:...
spacecoastdaily.com
Fatal Crash on US-1 in Mims Kills 24-Year-Old Woman From Titusville
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a fatal crash on US-1 near Wiley Avenue in Mims that killed a 24-year-old woman from Titusville who was one of the passengers inside a vehicle. The crash happened around 4:38 p.m. ET and has temporarily shutdown...
click orlando
Video shows woman carrying baby robbed at gunpoint in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman carrying a baby and with another child was robbed at gunpoint in Orange County, video released by the sheriff’s office shows. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office posted video on social media Wednesday of the robbery that happened the day prior around 9:30 a.m. along South Orange Blossom Trail near Holden Avenue.
click orlando
Man seriously injured after bulldozer flips over, falls at Osceola construction site
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man operating a bulldozer was seriously injured Wednesday morning when the vehicle flipped over into an embankment at an Osceola County construction site, fire officials said in a tweet. The rollover accident occurred before noon at the construction site along Jones Road and Wetland...
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
click orlando
Palm Bay dirt bike driver critically injured in Melbourne crash, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Palm Bay dirt bike driver sustained life-threatening in a Melbourne crash on Tuesday, according to police. Officers said they responded to the crash in the area of Lipscomb and Reverend Nathaniel L Harris Streets. [TRENDING: Old Spanish Sugar Mill breakfast restaurant to close down in...
click orlando
Man arrested when Flagler deputies responding to ‘aggressive’ door-to-door sales tactics uncover Texas warrant
PALM COAST, Fla. – A California man wanted for failing to appear in Texas court was booked in Flagler County on Tuesday after deputies responding to a call regarding his “aggressive” door-to-door sales tactics in Palm Coast discovered an out-of-state warrant in his name, officials said. Deputies...
click orlando
$5K reward offered for information on man beaten to death in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are asking the community to help them identify a man who may have information concerning a 40-year-old man beaten to death in an Orange County empty lot back in May. Deputies said Omar Toro died on Aug. 6 due to his injuries after he...
click orlando
Man dies after Orlando shooting near Baywood Avenue, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man is dead after a shooting in the 1800 block of Baywood Ave according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the area at approximately 7:32 p.m. following reports of a shooting, the sheriff’s office said. There, they found 23-year-old Dean Mitchell with an apparent gunshot wound.
